138 Apartments for rent in Hammond, IN📍
Having trouble with Craigslist Hammond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Apartments are readily available in Hammond (more than 6% are currently vacant), so take your time and investigate all your options carefully before deciding which is best for you. Waiting lists are simply unheard of in Hammond and landlords frequently offer dynamite move-in specials, making Hammond one of the most attractive cities in Northwest Indiana for apartment dwellers.
If you appreciate a plethora of turn of the century (20th century, that is) residences in a variety of eclectic architectural styles both simple and ornate, you’re in luck. Hammond is a city filled with historic districts, many of which (Harding Park, Davis Avenue, Glendale Park) boast an abundance of bungalow-style apartments just waiting for peeps like you to claim them.
Many of Hammond’s 80,000 residents have jobs in the Windy City, which takes only about half an hour to get to (depending on traffic, which is generally mild around Hammond). Fortunately, the South Shore Electric Line commuter rail connects the two cities and allows commuters to avoid the inevitable gridlock on the streets of Chicago. Our advice: Use the train for your commute to Chicago, but bring along your own vehicle to travel around Hammond. Also, we should warn you that the taxicab concept never really caught on in Hammond, making your own set of wheels that much more of a necessity.
And see your town! Hammond’s attractions include tons of historic buildings, a world-class marina, and numerous museums, galleries, parks, trails, wildlife preserves, and Lake Michigan beaches. The city is also home of a new casino on the Hammond/East Chicago border that’s both boosted the local economy and injected some much needed nightlife into the city. Of course, living in Hammond means you can also easily partake in all the cultural and entertainment options that Chicago has to offer.
Even though apartments are readily available in Hammond, it doesn’t mean just anybody can waltz into a leasing agreement. Standards for renters are far from strict, but you’ll still need proof of income and a respectable renting/credit history to score a lease. Some landlords require tenants fork over an initial security deposit (which is usually returnable) and others charge prospective renters fees to conduct background checks on them. Pet-friendly apartments are a dime a dozen in Hammond, but most landlords charge a monthly fee if you’re roomie is of the four-legged variety. In extreme cases, landlords even require that tenants provide veterinary info showing that their cats or dogs are up to par on their vaccinations.
Perhaps the most attractive aspect of renting in Hammond is that apartments typically offer much more living space than their Chicago counterparts. A handful of luxury properties include killer amenities like washers and dryers in each unit, concierge service, and secured parking.
Okay, we don’t mean it. Just joking.
In all seriousness, though, don’t assume that your new pad is in tip-top shape and ready for you to move into. Take your move-in checklist seriously and mark down even the most minor blemish (i.e., a barely noticeable stain, a miniscule tear in the carpet, a gaping 8-foot hole where your ceiling should be. etc). Also, turn on your furnace and air conditioner (one at a time would be ideal) to make sure they function; check your pipes, sinks, and faucets for leaks; and make sure your appliances, lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, etc. function properly. Next, have an objective third party give your new dream pad a solid look to see if there’s something wrong with it that your super-stoked eyes may have missed. Finally, if at all possible, ask an apartment representative if you can see the actual apartment you’ll be renting, not just a prototype/showroom. You never know what kind of skeletons may be hidden in the actual closet.
And now it’s time for the fun part: finding the perfect apartment for you in Hammond, Indiana! Welcome aboard and happy hunting!
June 2020 Hammond Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Hammond Rent Report. Hammond rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Hammond rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Hammond rents held steady over the past month
Hammond rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hammond stand at $848 for a one-bedroom apartment and $997 for a two-bedroom. Hammond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Chicago Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hammond, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
- Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
- Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
- Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Hammond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Hammond, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hammond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.4% in Indianapolis.
- Hammond's median two-bedroom rent of $997 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Hammond.
- While Hammond's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hammond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Hammond.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.