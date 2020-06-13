Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:29 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Hammond, IN

Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Douglas Pointe
5525 Hyles Blvd, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Douglas Street and Fayette Street. Newly constructed, spacious apartment homes with all major kitchen appliances, patios/balconies and garbage disposals. Community offers 24-hour gym, maintenance and a clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1225 Cherry Street
1225 Cherry Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
852 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house - Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom home located in beautiful South Hammond. Located near 80/94 for easy expressway access. This home has Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
657 Sibley St
657 Sibley Street, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
657 Sibley Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1018 167th St
1018 167th Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
900 sqft
Property Description Edit Property Description 1018 167th Street Hammond, IN 46324 Phone# show contact info Fax# show contact info Please call during Office Hours to set up appointment to view: 8:30 am to 5pm M-F and 8:30am to 1pm

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1556 178th Place
1556 178th Place, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
792 sqft
1556 178th Place is a beautiful single-family home located in Hammond, IN. The 2 bedrooms and living room are complete with central air and wood vinyl flooring. The 1 bathroom is newly remolded and has a shower surround.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
6726 Leland Avenue
6726 Leland Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
6726 Leland Avenue is a single-family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage is 850 and this home was built in 1950. This home is complete with central air through out and a beautiful back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
7203 Carolina Avenue
7203 Carolina Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
935 sqft
7203 Carolina St is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Hammond, IN. This home is complete with kitchen appliances and central air through out. This is a perfect single family with a fenced-in yard! Apply today at www.rentcaps.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
7204 Ohio Avenue
7204 Ohio Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
7204 Ohio Ave is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Hammond, IN. The total square footage of this home is 1015 and this home was built in 1960. This home has a beautiful large fenced-in yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Pulaski Park
1 Unit Available
4248 South Grover Avenue
4248 Grover Ave, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
704 sqft
4248 South Grover Avenue is a 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home located in Hammond, IN. This home has complete central air through out and has a fenced in backyard. This is the perfect single family home for you! Apply today at www.rentcaps.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Hyde Park
1 Unit Available
650 Conkey Street - 2F
650 Conkey St, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
800 sqft
For Rent! 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom!! $800 per month. Must have a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent. Will need to pass a credit and background check. Strict no pet policy.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3615 Orchard Drive - 9
3615 Orchard Dr, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
891 sqft
Very nice and bright unit, Large rooms, Beautiful views. Brand New Hard Wood Flooring for the whole unit. Laundry room access in the building. Quite and Safe complex. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
7320 Tapper Avenue
7320 Tapper Avenue, Hammond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
2 story brick house with 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 baths, finish basement, 2 car garage, fenced backyard. The convenience dining room next to kitchen. It looks open when you first walk in seeing the living (two bay windows) and dinning room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Side
1 Unit Available
9812 S. Ave H 1st Fl.
9812 South Avenue H, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit 1st Fl. Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 296729 2 bedroom apartment on the 1st floor. 3/4 bath. All utilities included. Smoke-free policy. No pets. Near public transportation and Calumet Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
322 155th Place.
322 155th Place, Calumet City, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT IN CALUMET CITY - Come and see this cozy three bedroom home for rent in Calumet City. One bathroom. Home has central-air to keep cool in the upcoming summer heat. Wood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
609 Hirsch Ave.
609 Hirsch Avenue, Calumet City, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
4 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATHROOMS -Calumet City, House - Come and see this beautiful, cozy and updated home for you and your family. This home has 4 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms (the half bathroom has a shower). Driveway to park your car.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3465 East 170th Street
3465 East 170th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1008 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
8113 Hohman Ave.
8113 Hohman Avenue, Munster, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
8113 Hohman Ave. Available 06/22/20 Updated 2 bedroom 1 bath with garage - Remodeled 2 bedroom townhome in Munster. New cabinets, appliances, and refinished floors.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2128 Ridge Road
2128 Ridge Road, Highland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 bedroom with tons of space, minutes from 80/94 - You do not want to miss out on this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home located across from Highland's 330 acre park and golf course, Wicker Park.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
8034 Howard Avenue
8034 Howard Avenue, Munster, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
RANCH home featuring 3 Bedrooms and 1 bathroom located just a few houses away from a cul-de-sac. REMODELED KITCHEN and BATHROOM! Beautiful hardwood floors in living room and throughout bedrooms. Large Living Room window with lots of natural light.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17707 Community Street
17707 Community Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1181 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! LARGE 4 BEDROOM AND 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOUSE IN LANSING.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
East Side
1 Unit Available
3655 E 98TH ST 2W 2W
3655 East 98th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Restored 2 Bedroom, 2 Living room - Property Id: 235292 A newly restored 2 living room, 2 bedroom apartment. Contains spacious kitchen with 2 flag stone countertops, large pantry, and plenty of space for cooking and kitchen utensils.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
17236 Walter Street
17236 Walter Street, Lansing, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17236 Walter Street in Lansing. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
Hollywood
1 Unit Available
3628 177th Street
3628 177th Street, Lansing, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1230 sqft
Clean property, all appliances in great working condition, in house washer dryer, central heating and cooling. Located in a quiet street. Spacious bedrooms and closet. Great deck can be used to grill and enjoy some outdoor time.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
South Shore
3 Units Available
7100 South Shore Apartment Homes
7100 S South Shore Dr, Chicago, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located right on South Shore Drive with stunning lake views. Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments close to Hyde Park and plenty of restaurants and shops. Spacious units with large closets.

Median Rent in Hammond

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hammond is $847, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $997.
Studio
$730
1 Bed
$847
2 Beds
$997
3+ Beds
$1,275
City GuideHammond
Greetings, gents and lassies, and welcome to your Hammond, Indiana apartment hunting headquarters! Conveniently located on the southern shores of Lake Michigan just 20 miles from the Chicago Loop, Hammond is a popular residential destination for leasers in the market for Chicagoland dwellings without having to pay typical Chicagoland prices. Hammond features a variety of rentals ranging from basic studios to spacious luxury lofts. So what are you waiting for? Come along with us, because the a...

Having trouble with Craigslist Hammond? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

A Feast of Plenty

Apartments are readily available in Hammond (more than 6% are currently vacant), so take your time and investigate all your options carefully before deciding which is best for you. Waiting lists are simply unheard of in Hammond and landlords frequently offer dynamite move-in specials, making Hammond one of the most attractive cities in Northwest Indiana for apartment dwellers.

No School like the Old School

If you appreciate a plethora of turn of the century (20th century, that is) residences in a variety of eclectic architectural styles both simple and ornate, you’re in luck. Hammond is a city filled with historic districts, many of which (Harding Park, Davis Avenue, Glendale Park) boast an abundance of bungalow-style apartments just waiting for peeps like you to claim them.

The Chi-Town Connection

Many of Hammond’s 80,000 residents have jobs in the Windy City, which takes only about half an hour to get to (depending on traffic, which is generally mild around Hammond). Fortunately, the South Shore Electric Line commuter rail connects the two cities and allows commuters to avoid the inevitable gridlock on the streets of Chicago. Our advice: Use the train for your commute to Chicago, but bring along your own vehicle to travel around Hammond. Also, we should warn you that the taxicab concept never really caught on in Hammond, making your own set of wheels that much more of a necessity.

Get Out!

And see your town! Hammond’s attractions include tons of historic buildings, a world-class marina, and numerous museums, galleries, parks, trails, wildlife preserves, and Lake Michigan beaches. The city is also home of a new casino on the Hammond/East Chicago border that’s both boosted the local economy and injected some much needed nightlife into the city. Of course, living in Hammond means you can also easily partake in all the cultural and entertainment options that Chicago has to offer.

Be Prepared

Even though apartments are readily available in Hammond, it doesn’t mean just anybody can waltz into a leasing agreement. Standards for renters are far from strict, but you’ll still need proof of income and a respectable renting/credit history to score a lease. Some landlords require tenants fork over an initial security deposit (which is usually returnable) and others charge prospective renters fees to conduct background checks on them. Pet-friendly apartments are a dime a dozen in Hammond, but most landlords charge a monthly fee if you’re roomie is of the four-legged variety. In extreme cases, landlords even require that tenants provide veterinary info showing that their cats or dogs are up to par on their vaccinations.

It’s all about the Leg Room

Perhaps the most attractive aspect of renting in Hammond is that apartments typically offer much more living space than their Chicago counterparts. A handful of luxury properties include killer amenities like washers and dryers in each unit, concierge service, and secured parking.

Never Trust Any Landlord. Ever. We Mean It.

Okay, we don’t mean it. Just joking.

In all seriousness, though, don’t assume that your new pad is in tip-top shape and ready for you to move into. Take your move-in checklist seriously and mark down even the most minor blemish (i.e., a barely noticeable stain, a miniscule tear in the carpet, a gaping 8-foot hole where your ceiling should be. etc). Also, turn on your furnace and air conditioner (one at a time would be ideal) to make sure they function; check your pipes, sinks, and faucets for leaks; and make sure your appliances, lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, etc. function properly. Next, have an objective third party give your new dream pad a solid look to see if there’s something wrong with it that your super-stoked eyes may have missed. Finally, if at all possible, ask an apartment representative if you can see the actual apartment you’ll be renting, not just a prototype/showroom. You never know what kind of skeletons may be hidden in the actual closet.

And now it’s time for the fun part: finding the perfect apartment for you in Hammond, Indiana! Welcome aboard and happy hunting!

Hammond rents held steady over the past month

Hammond rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Hammond stand at $848 for a one-bedroom apartment and $997 for a two-bedroom. Hammond's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Hammond, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents increased 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Hammond rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Hammond, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Hammond is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.4% in Indianapolis.
    • Hammond's median two-bedroom rent of $997 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the rise in Hammond.
    • While Hammond's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Hammond than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Hammond.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Hammond?
    In Hammond, the median rent is $730 for a studio, $847 for a 1-bedroom, $997 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,275 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hammond, check out our monthly Hammond Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Hammond?
    Some of the colleges located in the Hammond area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Hammond?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hammond from include Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, Des Plaines, and Downers Grove.

