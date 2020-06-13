100 Apartments for rent in Fort Wayne, IN📍
For the record, Wayne refers to “Mad” Anthony Wayne, an American general who founded the city during the Revolutionary War. A bustling trading post city in its infancy, Fort Wayne has grown in recent years into a hub for professionals in the insurance, defense, and healthcare industries.
Like much of Northeast Indiana, Fort Wayne is geared more towards married couples, families with children, and careerists than singles and youths. The city is dotted with parks, playgrounds, a children’s zoo, and plenty of riverside trails, while the unofficial nickname, the “City of Churches,” speaks for itself in regards to the values many residents hold most dear.
But never fear, night owls: Fort Wayne is more than just a sprawling terrain filled with Suburban Suzies and Sunday morning worshippers. If you’re a live music aficionado, you won’t be disappointed by Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coliseum routinely attracts nationally recognized artists, while local haunts like the Green Frog, Legends, Club Soda, and the Mad Anthony Brewery feature bands playing every type of music from mellow acoustic rock and obscure indie rock to jazz, death metal, and pop.
For a city its size (more than 400,000 residents call the metropolitan area home), Fort Wayne has a surprisingly minimal public transportation system, so you’ll likely need your own set of wheels to bum around town. Fortunately, traffic jams are rare, even during rush hour, and parking is rarely a hassle, even in the busiest parts of town.
Word to the wise: Bring a reliable navigation system along, because a common complaint among visitors and new residents is that many one-way streets (especially in downtown) aren’t marked clearly and take some getting used to.
The Leasing Life: Whether you’re looking to settle down in Forest Park, historic Lakeside, downtown, or anywhere else in Fort Wayne, you shouldn’t have a problem finding numerous attractive rental properties. Because new residents don’t typically flock to Fort Wayne in masses, apartment complexes rarely if ever see large spikes in occupancies, so you can afford to be choosy and scout out a variety of possible dwellings. Fort Wayne also continues to experience a housing surplus (nearly nine percent of single-family detached homes remain vacant), so you may want to consider checking out the glut of freestanding rent-to-own houses that are scattered throughout the city.
The cost of an apartment, townhouse, or condo depends on a number of factors, including size, amenities, and location, but the average unit costs only around $600, with the least properties going for less than $500 and luxury rentals approaching the $1200 range. But whether you live in a basic studio pad or a modern unit with all the bells and whistles, we recommend that you give your new unit a close inspection before settling in to make sure that your appliances, plumbing, and lighting fixtures function properly. Remember that you have the most leverage before you’ve officially taken up residence.
Also, make sure your landlord changed the locks after the previous tenant moved out. If you’re the extra cautious type, you can probably have the locks changed yourself. Most property managers have no problem with this, but they will require you provide them with a copy of the new key.
No matter how cautiously you scope out your new abode, there are always certain risks that you run when renting an apartment. Will the neighbors across the hall have an irritating habit of blaring Kanye on their speakers at three in the morning? Does the couple living above you sound like a herd of buffalo stampeding whenever they move around? Does the apartment staff prove helpful and friendly even after you’ve committed to a lease? To minimize these risks, we recommend you research a specific property before signing the dotted line and, if at all possible, pick the brains of current leasers to get a feel for the pros and cons of the property and the neighborhood.
You might hear a lot about Fort Wayne’s south side. Just be sure, especially if you’re considering this part of town, to scope it out in advance to see with your own eyes whether or not the area is a good fit for you.
Generally, the most economical apartments are located down south, but it’s very possible to find first-rate rental units pretty much anywhere in Fort Wayne that are relatively inexpensive. Centrally located neighborhoods like Forest Park, the artistically inspired West Central district, and the scenic Lakeside area boast some of the city’s most eclectic lodgings and freestanding houses. The southwestern and northwestern edges of town are home to the city’s highest income residents and also serve up some surprisingly affordable rentals. It’s not uncommon to find spacious (1000-plus square feet), modern, multi-BR apartments in these areas for less than $700, while lucky leasers can even find grandiose estates that cover 2000-plus square feet for a grand or less.
And now you’re all set to begin the hunt for your humble Hoosier abode. So welcome to Mad Anthony’s trading town, and best of luck!
June 2020 Fort Wayne Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Wayne Rent Report. Fort Wayne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Fort Wayne rents declined slightly over the past month
Fort Wayne rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Wayne stand at $613 for a one-bedroom apartment and $779 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fort Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Indiana
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Wayne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
- South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).
Fort Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Fort Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Fort Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Fort Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $779 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Fort Wayne.
- While Fort Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Fort Wayne.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.