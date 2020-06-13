100 Apartments for rent in Fort Wayne, IN

Navigating the Streets

For a city its size (more than 400,000 residents call the metropolitan area home), Fort Wayne has a surprisingly minimal public transportation system, so you’ll likely need your own set of wheels to bum around town. Fortunately, traffic jams are rare, even during rush hour, and parking is rarely a hassle, even in the busiest parts of town.

Word to the wise: Bring a reliable navigation system along, because a common complaint among visitors and new residents is that many one-way streets (especially in downtown) aren’t marked clearly and take some getting used to.

The Leasing Life: Whether you’re looking to settle down in Forest Park, historic Lakeside, downtown, or anywhere else in Fort Wayne, you shouldn’t have a problem finding numerous attractive rental properties. Because new residents don’t typically flock to Fort Wayne in masses, apartment complexes rarely if ever see large spikes in occupancies, so you can afford to be choosy and scout out a variety of possible dwellings. Fort Wayne also continues to experience a housing surplus (nearly nine percent of single-family detached homes remain vacant), so you may want to consider checking out the glut of freestanding rent-to-own houses that are scattered throughout the city.

The cost of an apartment, townhouse, or condo depends on a number of factors, including size, amenities, and location, but the average unit costs only around $600, with the least properties going for less than $500 and luxury rentals approaching the $1200 range. But whether you live in a basic studio pad or a modern unit with all the bells and whistles, we recommend that you give your new unit a close inspection before settling in to make sure that your appliances, plumbing, and lighting fixtures function properly. Remember that you have the most leverage before you’ve officially taken up residence.

Also, make sure your landlord changed the locks after the previous tenant moved out. If you’re the extra cautious type, you can probably have the locks changed yourself. Most property managers have no problem with this, but they will require you provide them with a copy of the new key.

No matter how cautiously you scope out your new abode, there are always certain risks that you run when renting an apartment. Will the neighbors across the hall have an irritating habit of blaring Kanye on their speakers at three in the morning? Does the couple living above you sound like a herd of buffalo stampeding whenever they move around? Does the apartment staff prove helpful and friendly even after you’ve committed to a lease? To minimize these risks, we recommend you research a specific property before signing the dotted line and, if at all possible, pick the brains of current leasers to get a feel for the pros and cons of the property and the neighborhood.