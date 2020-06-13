100 Apartments for rent in Fort Wayne, IN

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
33 Units Available
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$985
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1324 sqft
Discover a one-of-a-kind apartment community at Bonterra Apartments in North Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chapel Oaks
13 Units Available
Chapel Oaks Apartments
859 Buchanan St, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$560
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$630
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$690
1035 sqft
Your new home is waiting for you at Chapel Oaks Apartments. Our 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Wayne offer the flexibility and freedom to create your perfect space.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1349 sqft
Nestled in a residential community close to Sycamore Hills Golf Club and Fox Island County Park. Kitchens with wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$896
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$961
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,162
1366 sqft
This luxury community offers a tanning salon, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Nearby East Dupont Road has shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
Brookside-Parkerdale
19 Units Available
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$607
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$757
970 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, A/C and oven range. Community features a decked-out 24-hour gym, bike storage, tennis court, volleyball court and dog park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$941
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,083
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1435 sqft
Bright apartments with breakfast bars and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. Swimming pool, fire pit and internet cafe in community. Garage parking available. Easy access to I-69.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
9 Units Available
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$730
2 Bedrooms
$840
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Just minutes from I-69, the Glenbrook Mall and IPFW. Modern community with a pool, playground, media room and dog park. Updated apartments with a patio or balcony and washer and dryer hookup.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1311 sqft
Redwood® Fort Wayne Kinzie Court is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1473 sqft
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Fort Wayne
19 Units Available
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$655
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$860
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$979
1311 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$685
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$804
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community located in Fort Wayne, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes .Garden style one bedroom apartment homes are also available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$757
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1206 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Fort Wayne, Avalon at Northbrook offers a unique blend of the elegance and serenity found in a setting with the modern conveniences of a fine custom home.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road
4021 Frost Grass Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1346 sqft
Redwood in Fort Wayne, IN offers distinctive, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-story apartment homes. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet - no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke-free and pets are always welcome.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated April 16 at 09:55pm
Downtown Fort Wayne
Contact for Availability
City Scape Flats
1260 Ewing St, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$875
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1130 sqft
Be the first to live in these apartments that feature underground parking, a dog park, a rooftop courtyard, a grilling patio and granite countertops. Mere blocks from downtown, between Jefferson Boulevard and Brackenridge Street.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pettit-Rudisill
1 Unit Available
4835 Bowser Av.
4835 Bowser Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$525
- Cute 2 bedroom ranch! new windows, new flooring, central air, nice shed, new paint! Deposit to be determined with approved application. (RLNE2746749)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairfield
1 Unit Available
226 Killea Street
226 Killea Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$700
1384 sqft
New Listing!!! - This 3 bedroom house is a must see!! Nice oak cabinets in the kitchen with a dining room around the corner. Newer carpet throughout. Bathroom is upstairs. Parking in the back and on the street. Sorry no pets.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Indian Village
1 Unit Available
3930 Indian Hills Drive
3930 Indian Hills Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1400 sqft
House For Rent by Capital Property Management, LLC - Here we have a charming, 4 bedroom ranch home set on a large lot in the beautiful Indian Village Neighborhood.

1 of 76

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
West Central
1 Unit Available
441 Brackenridge
441 West Brackenridge Street, Fort Wayne, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,495
2068 sqft
5 Bedroom Home in the very core of Downtown (West Central, Downtown) - Full details including details, pictures, video, Email and Phone contact information can be found at www.LiveInWestCentral.com. 5 Bedroom home in the very heart of Fort Wayne.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pettit-Rudisill
1 Unit Available
4305 Spatz Ave.
4305 Spatz Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$655
- Cute 3 bedroom cape cod! Bonus room could be 4th bedroom or office! newer windows, hardwood or laminate flooring, updated kitchen and bath! (RLNE5848612)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
LaRez
1 Unit Available
526 E Taber St
526 East Taber Street, Fort Wayne, IN
5 Bedrooms
$975
1800 sqft
Section 8 OK! - 2 Story |5 Bedroom | 2 Bath | 1800 Sqft | Basement | Garage Appliances Included: Stove Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: NO (RLNE5845215)

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bloomingdale
1 Unit Available
661 High St
661 High Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$785
1496 sqft
3 Bedroom House - 2 Story| 3 Bedroom | 1 Bath | 1496 Sqft | Basement Appliances Included: Refrigerator & Stove Utilities Included: None (Tenant pays Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: Yes, Small only (Pet Restrictions Apply) Please call office for

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7506 W. Jefferson Blvd
7506 West Jefferson Boulevard, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1764 sqft
Fantastic 3 bedroom in Very Desirable area for Only $1100 month!! - Welcome Home! Located in Southwest Fort Wayne, highly sought after school district. This 3 bedroom sits on a very spacious wooded lot with an outdoor fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairfield Terrace-Belmont
1 Unit Available
5425 Webster St
5425 Webster Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$599
900 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom Ranch $600 a month!! - Come check out this cute single family home today! Clean, Fresh new paint and carpet! Electric washer/dryer hook ups, fridge, and stove/oven. Great location near the park, library and shopping centers.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodmark
1 Unit Available
5110 Woodmark Dr.
5110 Woodmark Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$895
Condo for rent by Capital Property Management - This beautiful condo offers minimalistic living at an affordable price! Upon entering through the front door you will ascend to the living area.

Median Rent in Fort Wayne

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fort Wayne is $613, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $779.
Studio
$529
1 Bed
$613
2 Beds
$779
City GuideFort Wayne
Greetings, ladies and gents, boys and girls, future Fort Wayners of all ages! We’ve heard you’re in the market for the perfect crash pad in Indiana’s second most populous city, and we’ve got some good news for you: You’ve stumbled onto the right site, because setting Hoosiers up in the lodgings of their lives is what we do best. Just take a moment to peruse the following nuggets of info, and we guarantee you’ll be living the dream in Fort Wayne in less time than it takes to say, “Who the heck...
Getting to Know You, Fort Wayne

For the record, Wayne refers to “Mad” Anthony Wayne, an American general who founded the city during the Revolutionary War. A bustling trading post city in its infancy, Fort Wayne has grown in recent years into a hub for professionals in the insurance, defense, and healthcare industries.

Like much of Northeast Indiana, Fort Wayne is geared more towards married couples, families with children, and careerists than singles and youths. The city is dotted with parks, playgrounds, a children’s zoo, and plenty of riverside trails, while the unofficial nickname, the “City of Churches,” speaks for itself in regards to the values many residents hold most dear.

But never fear, night owls: Fort Wayne is more than just a sprawling terrain filled with Suburban Suzies and Sunday morning worshippers. If you’re a live music aficionado, you won’t be disappointed by Fort Wayne. The Allen County Coliseum routinely attracts nationally recognized artists, while local haunts like the Green Frog, Legends, Club Soda, and the Mad Anthony Brewery feature bands playing every type of music from mellow acoustic rock and obscure indie rock to jazz, death metal, and pop.

Navigating the Streets

For a city its size (more than 400,000 residents call the metropolitan area home), Fort Wayne has a surprisingly minimal public transportation system, so you’ll likely need your own set of wheels to bum around town. Fortunately, traffic jams are rare, even during rush hour, and parking is rarely a hassle, even in the busiest parts of town.

Word to the wise: Bring a reliable navigation system along, because a common complaint among visitors and new residents is that many one-way streets (especially in downtown) aren’t marked clearly and take some getting used to.

The Leasing Life: Whether you’re looking to settle down in Forest Park, historic Lakeside, downtown, or anywhere else in Fort Wayne, you shouldn’t have a problem finding numerous attractive rental properties. Because new residents don’t typically flock to Fort Wayne in masses, apartment complexes rarely if ever see large spikes in occupancies, so you can afford to be choosy and scout out a variety of possible dwellings. Fort Wayne also continues to experience a housing surplus (nearly nine percent of single-family detached homes remain vacant), so you may want to consider checking out the glut of freestanding rent-to-own houses that are scattered throughout the city.

The cost of an apartment, townhouse, or condo depends on a number of factors, including size, amenities, and location, but the average unit costs only around $600, with the least properties going for less than $500 and luxury rentals approaching the $1200 range. But whether you live in a basic studio pad or a modern unit with all the bells and whistles, we recommend that you give your new unit a close inspection before settling in to make sure that your appliances, plumbing, and lighting fixtures function properly. Remember that you have the most leverage before you’ve officially taken up residence.

Also, make sure your landlord changed the locks after the previous tenant moved out. If you’re the extra cautious type, you can probably have the locks changed yourself. Most property managers have no problem with this, but they will require you provide them with a copy of the new key.

No matter how cautiously you scope out your new abode, there are always certain risks that you run when renting an apartment. Will the neighbors across the hall have an irritating habit of blaring Kanye on their speakers at three in the morning? Does the couple living above you sound like a herd of buffalo stampeding whenever they move around? Does the apartment staff prove helpful and friendly even after you’ve committed to a lease? To minimize these risks, we recommend you research a specific property before signing the dotted line and, if at all possible, pick the brains of current leasers to get a feel for the pros and cons of the property and the neighborhood.

The ‘Hoods of the Fort

You might hear a lot about Fort Wayne’s south side. Just be sure, especially if you’re considering this part of town, to scope it out in advance to see with your own eyes whether or not the area is a good fit for you.

Generally, the most economical apartments are located down south, but it’s very possible to find first-rate rental units pretty much anywhere in Fort Wayne that are relatively inexpensive. Centrally located neighborhoods like Forest Park, the artistically inspired West Central district, and the scenic Lakeside area boast some of the city’s most eclectic lodgings and freestanding houses. The southwestern and northwestern edges of town are home to the city’s highest income residents and also serve up some surprisingly affordable rentals. It’s not uncommon to find spacious (1000-plus square feet), modern, multi-BR apartments in these areas for less than $700, while lucky leasers can even find grandiose estates that cover 2000-plus square feet for a grand or less.

And now you’re all set to begin the hunt for your humble Hoosier abode. So welcome to Mad Anthony’s trading town, and best of luck!

June 2020 Fort Wayne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Fort Wayne Rent Report. Fort Wayne rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Wayne rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Fort Wayne rents declined slightly over the past month

Fort Wayne rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Fort Wayne stand at $613 for a one-bedroom apartment and $779 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Fort Wayne's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Fort Wayne, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Fort Wayne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Fort Wayne, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Fort Wayne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Wayne's median two-bedroom rent of $779 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.0% increase in Fort Wayne.
    • While Fort Wayne's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Wayne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly four times the price in Fort Wayne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Fort Wayne?
    In Fort Wayne, the median rent is $529 for a studio, $613 for a 1-bedroom, $779 for a 2-bedroom, and $999 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fort Wayne, check out our monthly Fort Wayne Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Fort Wayne?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Fort Wayne include Downtown Fort Wayne.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Fort Wayne?
    Some of the colleges located in the Fort Wayne area include Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, Indiana Institute of Technology, University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne, Huntington University, and Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Fort Wayne?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fort Wayne from include Elkhart, Marion, Huntington, Warsaw, and Coldwater.

