/
/
howard county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 1:24 AM
10 Apartments for rent in Howard County, IN📍
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
5 Units Available
First Flats
1930 S Goyer Rd, Kokomo, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at First Flats in Kokomo. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 02:43 AM
1 Unit Available
921 Cornell Rd
921 East Cornell Road, Kokomo, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1056 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* (updated pictures coming soon) 3 bedroom, 1 bath house in Bon Air subdivision. Has a spacious living room and a separate dining room. Fresh paint throughout. Newer flooring, kitchen & bath. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 02:43 AM
1 Unit Available
615 W Defenbaugh St
615 West Defenbaugh Street, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$595
672 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* 615 W Defenbaugh, Kokomo. Check out this recently remodeled 2/bed 1/bath! This cute home has a detached garage and is close to Highland Park! Refrigerator and stove provided. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
219 N Philips St
219 North Philips Street, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$705
1100 sqft
Very cute 2-3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home with new paint.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1908 N Apperson Way
1908 N Apperson Way, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
720 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* **MOVE IN SPECIAL 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with 720 sq ft of living space. Both stove and refrigerator are provided. Tenant pays gas & electric.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 01:56 AM
1 Unit Available
609 West Broadway Street
609 W Broadway St, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$625
1064 sqft
Section 8 approved!! Charming and spacious! 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs apartment. Fresh new carpet and laminate flooring. Nice sized closets, over sized living room and eat in kitchen. Garage storage available. NO smoking.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 01:13 AM
1 Unit Available
115 West Sycamore Street
115 West Sycamore Street, Kokomo, IN
Studio
$4,072
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 115 West Sycamore Street in Kokomo. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 4
Last updated June 1 at 09:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1720 S 17th Street
1720 South 17th Street, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
- (RLNE3791658)
Results within 10 miles of Howard County
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Hartwick Apartments
20 Hartwick Drive, Tipton, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$581
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hartwick Apartments is an attractive and affordable community in Tipton, IN. With amenities that you deserve, at a price that you love, we are sure that you will enjoy living at Hartwick Apartments.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
38042 Dow Ct
38042 Dow Court, Grissom AFB, IN
3 Bedrooms
$755
1342 sqft
Recently updated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Eagles Pointe! * Tenant only takes care of the landscaping * Use of pool and park area * Tenant pays utilities If you are interested in this home, you will first need to apply online at www.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Howard County area include Huntington University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, University of Indianapolis, Indiana Institute of Technology, and Indiana University-Kokomo. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Carmel, Fishers, and Noblesville have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INFort Wayne, INCarmel, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, IN
West Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INTipton, INMarion, INPeru, INWabash, INLebanon, IN