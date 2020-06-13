/
240 Apartments for rent in Carmel, IN📍
26 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$899
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$858
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,016
1297 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Welcome to Carmel Landing Apartments, located in Carmel, Indiana.
13 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
Studio
$814
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
19 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
11 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,091
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
31 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
13 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$840
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
22 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
25 Units Available
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$997
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1434 sqft
Nestled among tranquil ponds and walking paths that wind through open green space and beautiful landscaped grounds, The Village on Spring Mill Apartments has all of the comforts you need to fit your lifestyle in Carmel, Indiana! Unwind by the
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
12926 University Crescent
12926 University Cres, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
766 sqft
One of the most desriable condos in Wentworth, located across from the park/gazebo and facing the Meeting House! Granite countertops, modern colors, spacious floor plan, and much more! All the amenities this community has to offer are included, such
Trails at Hayden Run
1 Unit Available
14240 Langham Drive
14240 Langham Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
4701 sqft
14240 Langham Drive Available 07/10/20 This One's Got It All - Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Carmel Clay Schools! - This Beautiful West Carmel Home is located on a Premium Lot with Water View! The Home has a bright 2 story entry with an Open Floor
Spring Creek
1 Unit Available
5348 Rippling Brook Way
5348 Rippling Brook Way, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,865
2172 sqft
Great Carmel home with 4 bedrooms 2 and half bathrooms, living room, family room with gas fireplace and slider to back deck overlooking the pond, eat in kitchen with center island, lots of counter and cabinet space, dining room, Master suite with
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1350 sqft
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Heritage Square
1 Unit Available
227 Legacy Ln
227 Legacy Lane, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1563 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath In Downtown Carmel For Rent! - Freshly remodeled home ready to move in! The home backs up to the Monon Trail and is located in the Carmel Arts & Design District.
The Retreat Condominiums
1 Unit Available
1100 Sedona Pass
1100 Sedona Pass, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1329 sqft
This home is available for NO CONTACT showings 7 days per week. Enjoy resort style living just steps from the Monon Trail in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath end unit. Brand new plank flooring throughout the main living space.
Carmel Station
1 Unit Available
524 Chauncy Street
524 Chauncy Street, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2078 sqft
Live in the heart of Carmel! Easy walk to Monon and downtown.
The Park at Weston Place
1 Unit Available
10850 Independence Way
10850 Independence Way, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3697 sqft
A beautiful home with 5 BR and 4 baths available for rent. It has a full BR on main with attached full bath, kitchen with granite countertops and SS appliances, finished basement, nice patio and a beautiful yard.
1 Unit Available
75 Patterson Drive
75 Patterson Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1762 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 7/15.
Haverstick
1 Unit Available
5883 Hollow Oak Trail Trail
5883 Hollow Oak Trail, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1301 sqft
Located on a beautiful large wooded lot in popular Haverstick with neighborhood pool, tennis courts, playground, and walking trails. Fenced-in private backyard with patio.
Brownstone Homes at Guilford
1 Unit Available
958 Brownstone Trace
958 Brownstone Trace, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2298 sqft
A great opportunity for a Gorgeous, Large, Luxury, 3 bedroom in Carmel's Prestigious Guilford Reserve. One of Carmel's best-located, hot communities. This large unit is loaded with upgrades & offers more windows and a lot more privacy.
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
4107 Weston Pointe Drive
4107 Weston Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1684 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL 6/29. Fantastic Zionsville Condo For Rent! This spacious condo boasts plenty of space to entertain, from the expansive GR to the spacious living area.
Townes at Weston Pointe
1 Unit Available
4084 Weston Pointe Drive
4084 Weston Pointe Drive, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1684 sqft
NO SHOWINGS UNTIL JULY 1ST. Crystal Clean Townhouse FOR RENT. Gorgeous Hardwood floors, Granite Countertops w/42" Maple Cabinets in Kitchen, Surround Sound speakers in Great Rm and Masterbdrm, Stainless Steel appliances, Crown Molding.
Village of Westclay
1 Unit Available
2328 Shaftesbury Road
2328 Shaftesbury Road, Carmel, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
4806 sqft
Quality and remarkable craftsmanship on this beautiful 5BR, 5BA Ranch home! Freshly painted interior and Open floor plan featuring hardwood flrs, wainscoting, crown molding & built-ins throughout.
1 Unit Available
1020 Cavendish Drive
1020 Cavendish Drive, Carmel, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1844 sqft
Townhome available now for Rent In Carmel available June 10!! just minutes from the Carmel Arts & Design District!Home features 2-Story open Foyer leads up to large living room and dining room combo.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Carmel, the median rent is $855 for a studio, $992 for a 1-bedroom, $1,229 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,647 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Carmel, check out our monthly Carmel Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Carmel area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Marian University, Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Carmel from include Indianapolis, Greenwood, Fishers, Noblesville, and Muncie.
