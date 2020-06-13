Apartment List
/
IN
/
valparaiso
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:14 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Valparaiso, IN

📍
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Covington Square on Vale Park
1710 Vale Park Rd, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1198 sqft
Offering outstanding amenities and a convenient location, this complex offers comfortable units and ample amenities. Each apartment offers included appliances, garbage disposals, large closets, and ample refrigerators.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 01:25am
8 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso
2810 Winchester Dr, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
2 Bedrooms
$905
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside community features a pool, sauna, playground and clubhouse. The 1-2 bedroom apartments have a patio, fireplace and air conditioning. Located near I-80, I-90 and Highway 30.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2017 Yorktowne Drive
2017 Yorktowne Drive, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$845
990 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath Townhome - 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Freshly painted through out. Laminate flooring upstairs, large master has spacious walk in closet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
607 Valparaiso Street Apt. #2
607 Valparaiso Street, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
Recently Updated 2 Bedroom Main Floor Apartment - Recently updated 2 bedroom main floor apartment comes with large kitchen including appliances and tenant pays electricity only, all other utilities included. No on-site laundry.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
357 Greenwich Street
357 Greenwich Street, Valparaiso, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$690
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Take a look at this upper level 1 bed 1 bath unit with central air, intercom, lots of natural light and open concept layout. Main level features hardwood flooring and kitchen includes garbage disposal and dishwasher.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
610 Union Street
610 Union Street, Valparaiso, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
Don't miss out on this fully renovated main level unit with 2 bedrooms and a bath! Walk into your private entrance to the large kitchen leading to the living room and bath, as well as access to the large private fenced in yard.

1 of 8

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2011 Yorktowne Dr.
2011 Yorktowne Dr, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
990 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Townhome - Maintenance free 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Updated windows,doors, a/c and furnace. Master has large walk in closet. Comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher, w/d hook up.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2117 Yorktowne Drive
2117 Yorktowne Drive, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo for rent in Valparaiso - Very nice 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo for rent in Valparaiso.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7 Campbell Street
7 Campbell Street, Valparaiso, IN
8 Bedrooms
$2,400
5711 sqft
Huge two story rental in downtown Valparaiso within walking distance to restaurants, bars and stores. Features 8 bedrooms, 3 baths, huge kitchen, sun room, living room, private fenced in back yard with deck and grill.
Results within 5 miles of Valparaiso

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
396 Brook Drive
396 Brook Drive, South Haven, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
960 sqft
396 Brook Drive, Valparaiso, IN is a single family home that contains 960 sq ft and was built in 1962. It contains 3 carpeted bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an attached garage. This home is located right off of West U.S.
Results within 10 miles of Valparaiso
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Willow Creek Estates
5990 Wonderland Drive, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include vaulted ceilings, gourmet kitchens, air conditioning and electric fireplace. Community offers carport, fitness center, and pool. Just minutes from shopping, entertainment, and dining. Near Portage High School.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Abbey Lane
120 Abbey Ln, Chesterton, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Welcome to Abbey Lane Apartments in Chesterton, Indiana.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2278 Daniel Court
2278 Daniel Ct, Portage, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom Townhouse for Rent in Portage - Come see this open concept 2 bed, 1.5 bath unit with a split floor plan.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2360 Arrow Street
2360 Arrow Street, Portage, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1073 sqft
Come look at this recently updated 3 bed 1 bath ranch! Enter in the living room that opens to the kitchen featuring brand new stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher and garbage disposal.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2002 Lakewood Place
2002 Lakewood Place, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1826 sqft
WOODED and SERENE!!!Totally updated 3 bedroom, 3 bath well cared for 2 story home!Big Living room with BRICK FIREPLACE and HARDWOOD FLOORS! Beautiful kitchen with new granite counters, plenty of cabinets & STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2591 Parkview Unit 4
2591 Parkview St, Portage, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
800 sqft
Tenant documented monthly income must be a minimum of 3 times monthly rent. One year lease. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. First month's rent and security deposit due before occupancy.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
332 S Linda St
332 South Linda Street, Hobart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Spacious house near downtown - Property Id: 249452 Spacious, charming, clean, completely remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home.

1 of 13

Last updated March 12 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
3344 windy hill Road
3344 Windy Hill Road, Lakes of the Four Seasons, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2412 sqft
Come Check Out This Large Home For Rent~ 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House in LOFS ~ Move-In Ready~ Open Concept Kitchen ~ Large Lower Level Family Room w/Gas Fireplace ~ All Appliances Remain~ Pets Allowed w/Deposit~ A Nice Place to Live w/Many Amenities ~

Median Rent in Valparaiso

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Valparaiso is $811, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $985.
Studio
$696
1 Bed
$811
2 Beds
$985
3+ Beds
$1,255
City GuideValparaiso
Welcome to Valparaiso, the paradise of Indiana. If you're looking for a rental around here, then you have made a wise choice my friends. So, stick around and we'll tell you all you need to know about living and renting in Valparaiso.
Life in Valparaiso

If you want to have it all, then this city might just be the perfect place for you. This community is home to a downtown life full of art, theater, and live music. And, there's always some outdoors fun to be had. Within the city limits, locals get their dose of everyday-outdoors-fun at Rogers-Lakewood Park, a favorite for swimming, fishing, and hiking. Many rental properties and apartments for rent have access to local parks such as this through hiking and biking trails. Then, there are the nearby Indiana Dunes and Lake Michigan, which are great for camping, hiking, and swimming. Valparaiso is also a great city for people who love to garden. You don't need to have a magical green thumb to make plants grow in the rich soil of Valparaiso's rolling hills. Those interested in the potential of this soil need only to see the botanical garden at Taltree Arboretum and Gardens (prepare to be amazed), or check out the most gorgeous green soccer fields you have ever seen at Fairgrounds Park (a great spot to sit for 4th of July fireworks). There are plenty of cheap apartments for rent in Valparaiso. There are also plenty of pricey, upscale rental properties around. Cheap apartments and luxury apartments intermingle throughout the city, where you can find the lowest and highest prices in town. Rentals range from $500 studio apartments to huge, luxurious apartment homes that rent for over $1,200.

If you're looking for luxury amenities, then look no further than the rental market of Valparaiso. Here, apartment communities like to spoil their renters with extra perks, such as an Olympic-size swimming pool, playground, clubhouse, gym, business center, tennis courts, game room, and access to hiking trails. And, you don't have to rent the most expensive place in town to enjoy all this luxury. Many cheap apartments come with long lists of amenities such as these.

Need a pet friendly pad? No problem. You are sure to find plenty of cat friendly and dog friendly apartments for rent. Especially-dog-friendly apartments are located near the city's trail system, where renters can take their dog on some nice hikes to nearby parks and outdoor events.

That's about all you need to know to be a happy renter in this fine city. So, have a look at our listings, or just take a drive through the city and you are sure to find the perfect new apartment rental. Best of luck!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Valparaiso?
In Valparaiso, the median rent is $696 for a studio, $811 for a 1-bedroom, $985 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,255 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Valparaiso, check out our monthly Valparaiso Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Valparaiso?
Some of the colleges located in the Valparaiso area include Valparaiso University, City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, and University of Chicago. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Valparaiso?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Valparaiso from include Chicago, South Bend, Orland Park, Hammond, and Calumet City.

Similar Pages

Valparaiso 2 BedroomsValparaiso Apartments with Balcony
Valparaiso Apartments with ParkingValparaiso Dog Friendly Apartments
Valparaiso Pet Friendly Places