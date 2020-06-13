19 Apartments for rent in Valparaiso, IN

Life in Valparaiso

If you want to have it all, then this city might just be the perfect place for you. This community is home to a downtown life full of art, theater, and live music. And, there's always some outdoors fun to be had. Within the city limits, locals get their dose of everyday-outdoors-fun at Rogers-Lakewood Park, a favorite for swimming, fishing, and hiking. Many rental properties and apartments for rent have access to local parks such as this through hiking and biking trails. Then, there are the nearby Indiana Dunes and Lake Michigan, which are great for camping, hiking, and swimming. Valparaiso is also a great city for people who love to garden. You don't need to have a magical green thumb to make plants grow in the rich soil of Valparaiso's rolling hills. Those interested in the potential of this soil need only to see the botanical garden at Taltree Arboretum and Gardens (prepare to be amazed), or check out the most gorgeous green soccer fields you have ever seen at Fairgrounds Park (a great spot to sit for 4th of July fireworks). There are plenty of cheap apartments for rent in Valparaiso. There are also plenty of pricey, upscale rental properties around. Cheap apartments and luxury apartments intermingle throughout the city, where you can find the lowest and highest prices in town. Rentals range from $500 studio apartments to huge, luxurious apartment homes that rent for over $1,200.

If you're looking for luxury amenities, then look no further than the rental market of Valparaiso. Here, apartment communities like to spoil their renters with extra perks, such as an Olympic-size swimming pool, playground, clubhouse, gym, business center, tennis courts, game room, and access to hiking trails. And, you don't have to rent the most expensive place in town to enjoy all this luxury. Many cheap apartments come with long lists of amenities such as these.

Need a pet friendly pad? No problem. You are sure to find plenty of cat friendly and dog friendly apartments for rent. Especially-dog-friendly apartments are located near the city's trail system, where renters can take their dog on some nice hikes to nearby parks and outdoor events.

That's about all you need to know to be a happy renter in this fine city. So, have a look at our listings, or just take a drive through the city and you are sure to find the perfect new apartment rental. Best of luck!