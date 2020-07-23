/
vigo county
Last updated July 23 2020
30 Apartments for rent in Vigo County, IN📍
15 Units Available
Heritage Trail Apartments
4201 Locust St, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1231 sqft
At the Heritage Trail Apartments, Terre Haute, IN residents are enjoy their own private entrance and air conditioned living space. Not far from the Indiana State University Memorial Stadium and the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
17 Units Available
Sycamore Terrace
100 Antioch Cir E, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1648 sqft
Located close to I-70 and the Terre Haute International Airport. Residents live in units with fireplace, walk-in closets, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes pool, media room and parking.
1 Unit Available
Fenwood
719 North 25th Street
719 North 25th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$595
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms Stove Refrigerator Dishwasher Garbage Disposal Washer/Dryer Hookups All Electric Tenant pays electric, water & sewer No Smoking Pets Welcome* *Pets Welcome with additional $250 non refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month on rent
1 Unit Available
Fenwood
651 North 25th Street
651 North 25th Street, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$510
840 sqft
Tenant Pays Electric, Water, and Sewer Central Air Washer & Dryer Hookup Off-street parking *Pets Welcome with additional $250 non refundable pet fee & an extra $20 per month on rent (30 lb Weight Restriction, 1 Pet Limit) To View This
1 Unit Available
Devaney
410 South 29th Street
410 South 29th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
972 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhome 1 1/2 Baths Dining Area Central Air Private Patio Onsite laundry Water & Sewer Included Tenant pays Electric No Pets & No Smoking 3 Ways to View This Property 1.
1 Unit Available
Idle Creek Golf Community
5452 Dairy Lane
5452 Dairy Ln, Vigo County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
New Construction! 3 bedroom 2 bath Duplex Overlooking Idle Creek 2 car attached garage Screened in patio Breakfast bar Central air Stove/Refrigerator/Dishwasher/Microwave ADA Compliant. No Steps anywhere.
1 Unit Available
Indiana State University
424 2nd Avenue
424 2nd Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
1 Bedroom
$515
985 sqft
1 Bedroom Apartment Water/Sewer & Gas Service Included Tenant pays Electric.
1 Unit Available
2752 Noel Lane
2752 Noel Ln, Vigo County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
960 sqft
2752 Noel Lane, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Newly Constructed 1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments Located in a Pet-Friendly Community Handicapped accessible available Wood Floors Stove Refrigerator Disposal Washer/Dryer Hookup Dishwashers Available Total
1 Unit Available
Fort Harrison Villa-White Oak Place
2824 N. 4th St.
2824 North 4th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$785
1317 sqft
1 Unit Available
Village Quarter
664 Frontier Ct
664 Frontier Court, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
980 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo in Village Quarter - 2 Bedrooms 1 Bath Carport Stove Refrigerator Dishwasher Washer/Dryer Hookups Tenant pays Electricity Owner pays Water & Sewer No Pets, No smoking 3 Ways to View This Property 1.
1 Unit Available
Collett Park
2606 N 12th St
2606 North 12th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
2606 N 12th St Available 08/01/20 Two Bedroom Home North close to Collette Park - Two Bedroom one bath home on the north side. Living room, dining room, kitchen, bedrooms, bath and laundry are all on the main level of the house.
1 Unit Available
Farrington's Grove
918 S 4th St
918 South 4th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1248 sqft
918 S 4th St Available 08/07/20 Newly Remodeled Two Bedroom House Walking Distance to Campus - Newly Remodeled !!! Two bedroom home walking distance to ISU Campus. This home has new flooring through out. New wiring and new light fixtures.
1 Unit Available
Hulman Meadows
2616 Mariposa Dr
2616 Mariposa Drive, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$810
776 sqft
2616 Mariposa Dr Available 08/20/20 Two Bedroom Home East - Great location in Hulman Meadows.
1 Unit Available
Deming
332 S 19th St
332 South 19th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1102 sqft
332 S 19th St Available 09/01/20 Three Bedroom One bath - Great location across from Davis Park School at 19th & Walnut. 3 bedroom, 1 bath. 1 car detached garage with off street parking.
1 Unit Available
Soutland - Sarah Scott
2125 1/2 S 6th St
2125 1/2 S 6th St, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
624 sqft
Two bedroom apartment with two car garage - Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment. This unit has a two car garage below. It has fresh paint and new flooring in the kitchen. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3722279)
1 Unit Available
Devaney
930 S 34th St
930 South 34th Street, Terre Haute, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1668 sqft
930 S 34th St Available 09/01/20 Large four bedroom two bath newly remodeled - Newly remodeled four bedroom home in east side location. This home has a new roof, new siding. It has a new furnace and central air unit. Fresh paint and new flooring.
1 Unit Available
The Avenues
2429 2nd Ave
2429 2nd Avenue, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$600
1395 sqft
2429 2nd Ave Available 09/04/20 Large newly renovated three bedroom - This three bedroom home has been recently updated. This home has fresh paint thru out. New carpet thru out. The kitchen cabinets and counter tops are new.
1 Unit Available
8079 Audrey Ave.
8079 E Audrey Ave, Vigo County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1843 sqft
Nice eastside location - 4BR, 2BA Stove, fridge, dishwasher, garbage disp, washer/dryer hookups Central air, patio, 2 car garage Total electric Tenant pays electric, water and sewer Pets Welcome (limit 2, 30lb limit) with $250 non-refundable pet
1 Unit Available
South 13th Street
1450 Park 01
1450 Park Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$725
1104 sqft
1450 Park 01 Available 09/16/20 Three bedroom Ranch - 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch home only $700 a month plus electric, water and sewer. $700 deposit. This home was built in 2005 and comes with stove, refrigerator, microwave and washer and dryer hook ups.
1 Unit Available
Soutland - Sarah Scott
2621 S Center St
2621 South 6 1/2 Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
999 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Terre Haute. Features include a spacious front porch, original hardwood flooring, built-ins, formal dining room, inclosed back porch, basement, and fenced backyard. Available August 1st, 2020. $800/month rent.
1 Unit Available
South 13th Street
1433 South 9th Street
1433 South 9th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
2888 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house!! Large eat-in kitchen, dining room, large second-floor storage area, basement, and 2 car detached garage. Rent 825.00 Deposit 825.00 Tenant pays Electric, Water, and Sewage. Application fee $35.
1 Unit Available
Ohio Street - Davis Park
1423/1425 Ohio - 1423
1423 Ohio Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1280 sqft
Comfortable, roomy duplex with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Recent improvements include newly painted throughout, newer appliances, light fixtures. Nicely carpeted stairway and upstairs bedrooms. Rent: $700.00 Deposit: $700.
1 Unit Available
Devaney
1308 S 19th
1308 South 19th Street, Terre Haute, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
690 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house! This home features unique kitchen cabinets, and a dining room with nice built-in corner hutches, a covered front porch and washer/dryer hook-ups in basement. Gas heat and window a/c. $35 application fee.
1 Unit Available
Deming School
1720 N 24th St
1720 North 24th Street, Terre Haute, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
1598 sqft
Large 3 or 4 bedroom home - Large 3 or 4 bedroom house. This home has 3 bedrooms with lots of closet space. There is another room that could be used as a bedroom or game room. The kitchen has cabinets galore!! Large living room.
