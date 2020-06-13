/
richmond
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM
9 Apartments for rent in Richmond, IN📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
311 SW 3rd St.
311 Southwest 3rd Street, Richmond, IN
4 Bedrooms
$725
1320 sqft
Nice large 4 bedroom house has some updates! - This 4 bedroom house has lots to offer. Some of the features are some new carpet, new bathtub, off street parking, ceiling fans, newer appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1242 Hunt St
1242 Hunt Street, Richmond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
Beautiful 2 BR home for sale on contract!! - This is a 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home with 2 stories. Downstairs has plenty of living space and a full bath, while upstairs there are 2 bedrooms, a half bath, and a bonus room attached to one of the bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1411 S 10th St
1411 South 10th Street, Richmond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
836 sqft
This newly renovated 2 Br 1 Bath home sits on a small, easy-to-maintain fenced yard in a quiet neighborhood just south of downtown Richmond. The quaint house includes stove and refrigerator and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1431 S 5th St
1431 South 5th Street, Richmond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$725
700 sqft
Especially nice and comfortable 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage home with detached one car garage with ADO. This property sits on a large private lot in a quiet part of town. All appliances included along with a washer and dryer set provided.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
427 Lincoln St
427 Lincoln Street, Richmond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1256 sqft
Everything is new in this wonderful 3 Br 1 Ba home! Kitchen is spacious and comes with stove, fridge, and dishwasher. W/D hook ups available. Laundry room downstairs. Decorative fireplace in front room. New carpet and miniblinds.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
325 S 4th St
325 South 4th Street, Richmond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1824 sqft
Charming renovated historic cottage home! This home is listed on the Historic Register and is "all new inside".
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1620 Capri Ln
1620 Capri Lane, Richmond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1613 sqft
Lovely Crestdale neighborhood 3 Br 1.5 Ba home. This newly remodeled property has been recently painted and has new laminate flooring installed throughout. A nice eat-in kitchen with full appliance package is provided.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
409 N. 21st St.
409 North 21st Street, Richmond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
1256 sqft
(Reduced rent)Nice 2 bedroom house with a bonus room - This large 2 bedroom house has a bonus room attached to one of the bedrooms. If also has a good size living room and dining room with hardwood floors.
Results within 10 miles of Richmond
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7115 Tice Rd
7115 Tice Road, Wayne County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1792 sqft
This beautiful home offers secluded country living in the Centerville School District. Three bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, and almost 1,800 sq. ft. of space make this home quite comfortable. A fridge, stove, washer, & dryer all come included.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Richmond rentals listed on Apartment List is $780.
Some of the colleges located in the Richmond area include Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Cincinnati-Blue Ash College, University of Dayton, and Union Institute & University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Richmond from include Cincinnati, Dayton, Muncie, Middletown, and Beavercreek.