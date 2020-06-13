40 Apartments for rent in Elkhart, IN

Neighborhoods

Good luck on this! The neighborhoods here are all but non-existent. Elkhart started out as most small town do with a town center and people building the kind of home where they owned land. As a result you will often see smaller homes in the same areas as larger mansion types. This is not unusual given the history of the community. This town is all fired up about neighborhood associations and send out newsletters and bulletins trying to get people to plant flowers and shrubs and do neighborly like things. It's a nice thought but the majority of Elkhart residents are employed and just don't have a lot of time for the associations.

Dunlap:If there is a mansion row, it's here. The homes are older and the area more established. You will find an interesting mix of older retired families and younger ones just getting started. The chances of finding a rental here is actually better than average. There are been both new construction of apartments as well as large homes converted into apartments so be sure and take a look. You can also expect a short commute to work from here. $$$$$

County Road:This is a rural area with primarily farmhouses, older homes and trees. Lots and lots of trees. Most of the homes here are older, and more established with residents having lived in them at least for the past 5 years. While it makes the neighborhood very stable, it also means that there are few vacancies here. If their is your dream location be sure to start planning your move early and be ready to act if you find a place. As a result of the lower vacancy rate prices tend to be a bit higher than many other neighborhoods here. $$$$

East lake Estates:Upper middle income, doctors and lawyers about midway through their careers and plenty of families pretty much describe this neighborhood. This is a typical middle America average community. It's the type of place that is the source of the suburban jokes and fodder for comedians. Think Leave it to Beaver and you have a pretty good idea of this neighborhood. Rental availability here is about average for the nation as a whole and average for the city as well.$$$

6 Span Rd:This is a middle income neighborhood full of people who tend to be upper middle income retirees. It's quiet, peaceful and there are plenty of vacancies in this area to make it worth looking at if you are interested in a quiet area. There are, of course, some families here and the schools are very good. The rental rates here tend to be about average or even slightly lower than other areas of the city owing mostly to the size of the available properties. $$$

Jamestown:This moderate income neighborhood is a great place for families and young couples just starting out. It's friendly with nice parks and great schools. Even the commuting times are great with the average being less than 30 minutes, one way. Many are much shorter than that. This all makes for a really great neighborhood to live in with your family. Unfortunately everyone pretty much agrees and vacancies are hard to find. If you like the idea of a safe neighborhood where you kids can run loose until dark then you will want to plan to jump on any opening you might run across. This is middle Americana at its finest!$$

Simonton Lake:This is a great area with plenty of available rental properties and that has driven the price down. Many of those living here are just starting out in various professional occupations as well as middle managers and sales personnel. This is a popular area for young professionals because it affords them a nice life and short commute while paying off the student loan debt before the rates change. It's also popular with young families due to the good schools and the parks.$$

Ash:Lower middle income area with older homes, management and IT types that spend all their time and money gaming as well as young families. The schools are good, the parks are safe and the rents are high even though there seems to be fewer people than rentals. Much of this is due to older folks migrating south for part of the year and maintaining their homes rather than renting them out. Still with the higher rentals and higher vacancy rates it's a great time to try and negotiate for a lower monthly price. The worst the landlord can do is to refuse so it doesn't hurt to ask. Even if you don't get it, you tried. It is quiet here most of the time, so there is that.$

Lexington:This is the old historic district of the town and the homes here are old. Seriously old, built in the mid to early 1800's old! If you love old houses then this is absolutely the best place for you. All of the homes have been renovated so that isn't really a problem and many of them have been converted into beautiful apartments. It's kind of a quiet and dull neighborhood unless you are a history freak but there are worse things to have to contend with when it comes to living arrangements. You will find an interesting mix of people in this part of town. Retirees who have always lived in the family home make up a nice percentage of the owners. You have families and young people all who just like the idea of living in a place with a history. $