Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM

40 Apartments for rent in Elkhart, IN

Homer
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Homer
5 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartments
2729 Ridgewood Drive Apt A, Elkhart, IN
Studio
$515
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$629
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$779
864 sqft
Ridgewood Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
Homer
15 Units Available
Carriage House
1200 Burr Oak Ct, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$607
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$682
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$888
1104 sqft
The Concord Mall puts shopping, dining and entertainment within minutes of this pet-friendly community. Units feature ceiling fans and a full range of appliances. Amenities include sauna, playground and onsite laundry facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
Homer
5 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake
1000 Portsmouth Dr, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$598
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,019
1200 sqft
Located near the intersection of Route 20 and E Mishawaka Road. Modern apartments with quality kitchen appliances and hardwood floors. Community features a tennis court, a pool and a carport. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sherman
1 Unit Available
418 North 2nd Street Apt 1
418 North 2nd Street, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
Totally Renovated 1-Bedroom Apartment For Rent Near Downtown Elkhart - Totally Renovated 1-Bedroom Downstairs Apartment Utilities Not Included In Rent - Add $160 for Gas/Electric & Water/Sewer Lockable and Secure Front Gate Secure Lockable Front

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hayden
1 Unit Available
1656 W. Lexington Ave
1656 West Lexington Avenue, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$875
918 sqft
1656 W. Lexington Ave Available 06/24/20 Cozy 2 Bedroom Home Near Elkhart Hospital! - This home is close to Elkhart General Hospital.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northside
1 Unit Available
722 E Simonton St
722 East Simonton Street, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$895
$100 OFF FIRST MONTH RENT - Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Home in Elkhart! - Love Chip and Joanna Gaines? Then you will love this renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home that has a touch of their inspiration complete with barn door and accent details

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Elkhart
1 Unit Available
229 W Jackson Blvd Apt 3C
229 West Jackson Boulevard, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
750 sqft
Recently Renovated 2-Bedroom Apartment Downtown Elkhart - Recently Renovated 2-Bedroom Apartment in Downtown Elkhart 1-Bathroom Tenants Must Have Gas and Electric Transferred Into Their Name Water & Sewer Included in Rent Refrigerator Gas

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Impact
1 Unit Available
1010 West Garfield Avenue
1010 West Garfield Avenue, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
960 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl plank flooring in every room, freshly painted, newly remodeled bathroom with new bathtub and surround and vanity. House has ramp up to the front door, nice sized back yard and a basement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Historic Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
121 West Indiana Avenue
121 West Indiana Avenue, Elkhart, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Beautiful Large 1-2 bedroom home. New vinyl plank flooring throughout, freshly painted in all rooms, large sized kitchen with storage room off back.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Historic Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
121 1/2 West Indiana Avenue
121 1/2 W Indiana Ave, Elkhart, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom home featuring brand new vinyl plank flooring in every room, freshly painted with modern gray and white color palate. Private entry. Tenant is responsible for electric. Pets are welcome with restrictions.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Tipton Area
1 Unit Available
825 Taylor St
825 Taylor Street, Elkhart, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
825 taylor - Property Id: 253919 3 bed 1 bath, 1 level, fenced in yard, no garage but big shed, washer dryer hook up. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253919 Property Id 253919 (RLNE5674031)

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Downtown Elkhart
1 Unit Available
206 South Main Street - 1
206 S Main St, Elkhart, IN
Studio
$1,250
1540 sqft
Real Smart Investments LLC is pleased to announce the availability of a 1540 Sf. building for rent located at 206 S Main St, Elkhart IN on the intersection of Main Street and Lexington Street. Great area with tons of traffic, visibility.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28867 County Road 10*
28867 County Road 10, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1334 sqft
28867 County Road 10* Available 07/17/20 3 BR Ranch with Beautiful Hardwood Floors! - Beautiful ranch home conveniently located near the John Weaver Parkway. Amenities: Stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, water softener, washer & electric dryer hookup.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
54686 County Rd 19
54686 County Road 19, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$799
END your search for a home TODAY! - Property Id: 290281 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
213 Tanglewood Dr Apt B
213 Tanglewood Drive, Goshen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
982 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment in Goshen - 2-Bedroom 1-Bathroom Tenants Must Have Gas & Electric and Water & Sewer Transferred into their Name Refrigerator Electric Oven/Range Forced Air Gas Furnace Central A/C Full Size Washer/Dryer Hookup (Gas or

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 The Willows
207 The Willows, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1456 sqft
Gorgeous New Home at The Willows Community - Property Id: 297710 Book a safe, private tour by calling 574-213-1971 Beautiful, modern drywall home with open floor plan and luxury finishes.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
212 Tanglewood Drive
212 Tanglewood Dr, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1052 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex On Goshen Westside. Just Minutes From Downtown - No Cats Allowed (RLNE4684550)
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
25 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$872
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
18 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$785
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:21am
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
2 Bedrooms
$810
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
32 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
6 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
37 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that

Median Rent in Elkhart

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Elkhart is $682, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $904.
Studio
$574
1 Bed
$682
2 Beds
$904
3+ Beds
$1,131
City GuideElkhart
When you hear "Elkhart," the first thing that comes to mind is, well, an elk. But what others think of is the Elkhart Jazz Festival, a yearly even that is considered one of the top jazz events in the entire nation.This 3 day event has been going on for over 25 years and attracts people from around the nation.

Elkhart, Indiana is an enigma. Seriously. With its population of just over 50,000 you would expect it to feel more like an urban center. It doesn't. In fact, if someone didn't tell you what the population was you would be inclined to drop a zero based on the feel of the town--sorry about that. It's a friendly place where you are going to see tractors on the roads far more often than you will see a Porsche. You will often see Amish and Mennonite folks quite frequently as the area has one of the largest gatherings of Mennonites outside of Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Moving to Elkhart

Welcome to Michiana! This is the local name for Elkhart because of it's proximity to the Michigan border. You are in a great place for finding some really nice homes and apartments or rent. The cost is somewhere between a poke and a tickle, especially if you are relocating from a major city or one of the coasts. You can rent a 5 bedroom home here for less than the cost of a studio on the coasts. When you add in the cost of living adjustment you will probably be pretty darn happy with the numbers!

Neighborhoods

Good luck on this! The neighborhoods here are all but non-existent. Elkhart started out as most small town do with a town center and people building the kind of home where they owned land. As a result you will often see smaller homes in the same areas as larger mansion types. This is not unusual given the history of the community. This town is all fired up about neighborhood associations and send out newsletters and bulletins trying to get people to plant flowers and shrubs and do neighborly like things. It's a nice thought but the majority of Elkhart residents are employed and just don't have a lot of time for the associations.

Dunlap:If there is a mansion row, it's here. The homes are older and the area more established. You will find an interesting mix of older retired families and younger ones just getting started. The chances of finding a rental here is actually better than average. There are been both new construction of apartments as well as large homes converted into apartments so be sure and take a look. You can also expect a short commute to work from here. $$$$$

County Road:This is a rural area with primarily farmhouses, older homes and trees. Lots and lots of trees. Most of the homes here are older, and more established with residents having lived in them at least for the past 5 years. While it makes the neighborhood very stable, it also means that there are few vacancies here. If their is your dream location be sure to start planning your move early and be ready to act if you find a place. As a result of the lower vacancy rate prices tend to be a bit higher than many other neighborhoods here. $$$$

East lake Estates:Upper middle income, doctors and lawyers about midway through their careers and plenty of families pretty much describe this neighborhood. This is a typical middle America average community. It's the type of place that is the source of the suburban jokes and fodder for comedians. Think Leave it to Beaver and you have a pretty good idea of this neighborhood. Rental availability here is about average for the nation as a whole and average for the city as well.$$$

6 Span Rd:This is a middle income neighborhood full of people who tend to be upper middle income retirees. It's quiet, peaceful and there are plenty of vacancies in this area to make it worth looking at if you are interested in a quiet area. There are, of course, some families here and the schools are very good. The rental rates here tend to be about average or even slightly lower than other areas of the city owing mostly to the size of the available properties. $$$

Jamestown:This moderate income neighborhood is a great place for families and young couples just starting out. It's friendly with nice parks and great schools. Even the commuting times are great with the average being less than 30 minutes, one way. Many are much shorter than that. This all makes for a really great neighborhood to live in with your family. Unfortunately everyone pretty much agrees and vacancies are hard to find. If you like the idea of a safe neighborhood where you kids can run loose until dark then you will want to plan to jump on any opening you might run across. This is middle Americana at its finest!$$

Simonton Lake:This is a great area with plenty of available rental properties and that has driven the price down. Many of those living here are just starting out in various professional occupations as well as middle managers and sales personnel. This is a popular area for young professionals because it affords them a nice life and short commute while paying off the student loan debt before the rates change. It's also popular with young families due to the good schools and the parks.$$

Ash:Lower middle income area with older homes, management and IT types that spend all their time and money gaming as well as young families. The schools are good, the parks are safe and the rents are high even though there seems to be fewer people than rentals. Much of this is due to older folks migrating south for part of the year and maintaining their homes rather than renting them out. Still with the higher rentals and higher vacancy rates it's a great time to try and negotiate for a lower monthly price. The worst the landlord can do is to refuse so it doesn't hurt to ask. Even if you don't get it, you tried. It is quiet here most of the time, so there is that.$

Lexington:This is the old historic district of the town and the homes here are old. Seriously old, built in the mid to early 1800's old! If you love old houses then this is absolutely the best place for you. All of the homes have been renovated so that isn't really a problem and many of them have been converted into beautiful apartments. It's kind of a quiet and dull neighborhood unless you are a history freak but there are worse things to have to contend with when it comes to living arrangements. You will find an interesting mix of people in this part of town. Retirees who have always lived in the family home make up a nice percentage of the owners. You have families and young people all who just like the idea of living in a place with a history. $

Living in Elkhart

In many places you want to start your planning as soon as you find out that you are moving because it can be hard to find a place. The problem here is the snow and ice in winter. While it's not a big problem in your day to day life it can be an issue when trying to move into a place and the steps are covered in snow. This town largely shows itself to be the quintessential middle America town. It's friendly, the schools are good and life is really pretty relaxing. There are festivals and fairs, neighborhood associations and school board meetings. It's a study in Americana, if you can stand it. If you want to give it a shot, try to move in spring, it's more fun and you will be settled before the summer humidity and the fall festivals begin!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Elkhart?
In Elkhart, the median rent is $574 for a studio, $682 for a 1-bedroom, $904 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,131 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Elkhart, check out our monthly Elkhart Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Elkhart?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Elkhart include Homer.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Elkhart?
Some of the colleges located in the Elkhart area include Indiana University-South Bend, Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, Indiana Institute of Technology, University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne, and Kalamazoo College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Elkhart?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Elkhart from include Fort Wayne, South Bend, Kalamazoo, Mishawaka, and St. Joseph.

