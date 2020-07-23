102 Apartments for rent in Johnson County, IN

/
Devonshire
1100 Devonshire E Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$910
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1206 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Devonshire Apartments in Greenwood, IN is currently leasing 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments on Indianapolis' south side.
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1278 sqft
Nestled in 27 acres near I-65 and 20 minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. Amenities include a fitness center, cyber cafe, playground, and pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and new appliances.
Copper Chase at Stones Crossing
2345 Thorium Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$922
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1436 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$749
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property includes deluxe features like gym, pool, tanning beds and fishing ponds. On-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Property is conveniently located close to I-65 and within walking distance of retail stores and restaurants.
Auburn Place
745 Wooddale Terrace, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
987 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1452 sqft
Ideally located within minutes of I-69 as well as the Greenwood Park Mall and Greendale Center. Residents have access to top features like a clubhouse, pool and gym. One- and two bedroom units available.
Westminster Apartments & Townhomes
921 Parliament Pl, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1195 sqft
Pool, gym, tanning beds and tech center are all on site. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are carpeted with walk-in closets. Close to I-65 and I-465 and minutes from shopping and dining.
Summit Pointe
2400 E Main St, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$894
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,166
1259 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1320 sqft
Community has classic brick architecture, manicured grounds, and laundry facilities. Units include oversized windows, vast living areas, and designer finishes. Located close to grocery stores and shopping options.
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$884
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Utilities included in rent. Apartments and townhouses available. All units include lots of closet space and in-unit laundry hookups. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym and pool. Adjacent to Woodman Park and near schools.
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
994 sqft
The apartments at St. Andrews in Greenwood, Indiana are minutes away from Greenwood Park Mall and seconds away from I-65. Choose from exciting 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Our apartment homes are perfectly suited for your lifestyle.
Greenwood Oaks
714 Connors Dr, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$999
1285 sqft
Greenwood Oaks offers a superb location in Greenwood, Indiana just minutes off I-65, adjacent to Craig Park and the Valle Vista Golf Course. We are only minutes from the Greenwood Park Mall and within the exceptional Greenwood School District.
Meridian Oaks Apartments
187 Love Ave, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Meridian Oaks Apartments a luxury apartment community in Greenwood. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes provide the comfort and style youre looking for.
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$914
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Courts of Valle Vista Apartments, where your dreams of exceptional community living come true. Located in Greenwood, we are two minutes off I-65 via the Main Street exit and less than five minutes from I-465.
Clearview Apartments
715 Clearview D, Greenwood, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$659
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clearview Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms! Our spacious studio, one and two bedroom pet friendly apartmnet homes were designed to provide the quality and comfort for a premiere lifestyle.
Honey Creek Apartments
1786 Honey Lane, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$805
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1083 sqft
Honey Creek apartments have the perfect location, great amenities, spacious floor plans, and are easily within your budget.
2122 Cedarmill Drive
2122 Cedar Mill Drive, Franklin, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1661 sqft
NEW PHOTOS AND VIDEO COMING SOON ON THIS Great 4 bedroom 2.
352 Legacy Boulevard
352 Legacy Boulevard, Greenwood, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2566 sqft
Must see to believe home with over 2500 square feet. Gorgeous cherry cabinets, two main bedroom on-suites! Enjoy the backyard with patio in desirable city of Greenwood. View more information at www.goalproperties.
884 Breaside Lane
884 Breaside Lane, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
1601 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
83 Wagon Road
83 Wagon Road, Bargersville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1300 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in downtown Bargersville. Home features open floor plan, large kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space. Bedrooms are spacious with great closets. Visit www.goalproperties.
601 Cross Wind Drive
601 Cross Wind Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1355 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
97 Hilltop Farms Boulevard
97 Hilltop Farms Boulevard, New Whiteland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2056 sqft
Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home that comes with 2056 SqFt of living space with garage!! Huge open floor plan, large kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space.
5263 Brooks Bend
5263 Brooks Bend, Johnson County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
3725 sqft
Don't miss this gorgeous immaculately maintained custom 4 bedroom home in desirable Preserve @Copperleaf. Storage space abounds in this house. Large bedrooms with walk in closets. Kitchen features oak hardwood floors and Miller Maid maple cabinets.
1647 Sweetgum Drive
1647 Sweetgum Drive, Greenwood, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1622 sqft
Fantastic 4BD, 2BA home. This home is in immaculate condition. Features an open floor plan. Upgrades in this home include: 9ft ceilings, double vanity, garden tub with separate shower in master and walk-in closets, ceiling fans in all rooms.
1774 Elijah Blue Dr
1774 Elijah Blue Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1792 sqft
Lease - A Beautiful family home located conveniently between US 31 and I-65 in popular Clark-Pleasant school corp. neighborhood.
