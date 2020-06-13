Apartment List
/
IN
/
fishers
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:30 PM

147 Apartments for rent in Fishers, IN

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
16 Units Available
Spark Apartments in Fishers
8800 North St, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,046
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1178 sqft
A vibrant partnership within the thriving Fishers' community, Spark is a collection of modern apartment homes. It was built for smart and active residents who possess an entrepreneurial spirit which sparks their creativity and passion for life.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
$
39 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1001 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
78 Units Available
The Mark at Fishers District
11547 Yard Street, Suite #850, Fishers, IN
Studio
$965
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,135
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1213 sqft
The Mark at Fishers District is a high-end, residential community featuring studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in Fishers, IN.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$935
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
31 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1219 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,051
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,311
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,487
1433 sqft
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1458 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
9072 Teaneck Dr
9072 Teaneox Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2232 sqft
This beautiful corner-unit, townhome in Princeton Woods is a must-see! Located within walking distance of the new Nickel Plate Trail and just a short drive from downtown Fishers! This home features 3 BDRS, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9902 Herald Sq
9902 Herald Square, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1582 sqft
3BD, 2BA ranch home in desirable Fishers location! Large Great room with fireplace. Laminate flooring. Eat-in kitchen. Top Rated Hamilton Southeastern Schools.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Sunblest Farms
1 Unit Available
8908 Torrance Place
8908 Torrence Place, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1782 sqft
Great Fishers property located in popular Sunblest Farms off 126th & Lantern Rd. This home is within minutes to downtown Fishers, I69, Ikea and more! Home features fresh paint, new carpet and laminate flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
13506 ALLEGIANCE Drive
13506 Allegiance Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1764 sqft
Location, Location ! Open floor plan w/a large eat-in kitchen, large master suite. There is a large roomy loft upstairs for relaxing, studying or entertaining. This features a rear entry 2 car attached finished garage. Large laundry room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
11813 Traymoore Drive
11813 Traymoore Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
2178 sqft
3BDRM, 2.5Ba with Loft. Ryland home has many upgrades. Open floorplan with Fireplace, Gourmet Kitchen w/Double Ovens, Center Island and SS Appliances. Hardwood floors throughout! Irrigation System and Professional Landscaping.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9732 Highpoint Ridge
9732 Highpoint Ridge Dr, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1887 sqft
Beautiful Ranch style living with soaring ceilings, Open floor plan, 2 bedroom(Main level), Beautiful kitchen w/SS Appliances, high quality custom cabinets and granite countertops, Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, Custom shower, Attached 2 car

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Fishers Pointe
1 Unit Available
11220 Harrington Lane
11220 Harrington Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1608 sqft
Located in top rated Hamilton County with 4-star schools. You'll enjoy your privacy with large trees in the backyard as you sit on the large deck.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9955 Crosspoint Boulevard
9955 Crosspoint Boulevard, Fishers, IN
Studio
$4,200
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9955 Crosspoint Boulevard in Fishers. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Limestone Springs
1 Unit Available
12145 BUBBLING BROOK Drive
12145 Bubbling Brook Drive, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1393 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Townhome overlooking the pond, next door to the pool and fitness center.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Wildwood Estates
1 Unit Available
6546 QUAIL RUN
6546 Quail Run, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1394 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6546 QUAIL RUN in Fishers. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9094 Demarest Drive
9094 Demarsst Drive, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2232 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse, 3.5 Baths with laminate hardwood floors throughout. Balcony. Great Master Suite. Two car attached Garage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
13833 Willesden Circle
13833 Willesden Circle, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
2109 sqft
This Bright and Open home is located just minutes to I-69 and Hamilton Towne Center. Looking for some great schools for your children, well here you are in the vicinity of 3 A+ rated schools.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12649 Hamsel Lane
12649 Hamsel Lane, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
This awesome 3-story town-home in immaculate condition is ready for you on June 18, 2020. 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10333 Lee Stewart Lane
10333 Lee Stewart Lane, Fishers, IN
6 Bedrooms
$2,050
3272 sqft
Freshly updated 6 bedroom home with fenced in backyard with over 3,200 sq feet of living space.Updated kitchen with granite countertops, tile backsplash, and painted cabinets. New flooring and paint throughout the house.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
12642 Watford Way
12642 Watford Way, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
2109 sqft
Immaculate townhome available for Rent now !!! in Avalon of Fishers . Home features 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with 2 car garage and lower level extra space for office /entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Avalon of Fishers
1 Unit Available
14326 Ludwell Court
14326 Ludwell Ct, Fishers, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1854 sqft
Brand new town home available for rent June 25th!! at great location at Towns at Avalon North, Fishers' ! Home features 3-bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-story w/ 2 car attached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6010 Southbay Drive
6010 Southbay Dr, Fishers, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1472 sqft
Lovely townhouse with 2-3BR/2 full & 2 half bathrooms for rent in Fishers! New carpet, paint & other updates! Sleek wood style laminate flooring on the main level in the living room with fireplace & open kitchen.

Median Rent in Fishers

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fishers is $923, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,143.
Studio
$795
1 Bed
$923
2 Beds
$1,143
3+ Beds
$1,532
City GuideFishers
Fishers was originally known as Fisher's Switch, then Fisher's Station, because it was a switching station along the railroad between Indianapolis and Chicago.

Like many towns across the United States, Fishers, Indiana, popped up in the 1800s because a section of the Peru and Indianapolis Railroad that was built between Indianapolis and Chicago went through the area. In recent times, the town's population has exploded; in 1990, there were only about 7,000 residents, increasing ten years later to 37,800, and then nearly doubling again in the next decade; the most recent census in 2010 counted nearly 77,000 residents in the growing town. It isn't surprising that the population growth has been so rapid, since job growth in the area over the past decade was an astounding 70.5 percent!

Having trouble with Craigslist Fishers? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Why Move to Fishers

If you're looking to move to a great small town, there aren't many better than Fishers, Indiana. Last year, the town was ranked by Forbes as the 11th best place to live, by Money Magazine as number 12, and in the top 10 on Family Circle's list. It is also an area populated by the highly educated with more than 85 percent of the population having attended at least some college.

Choosing a Neighborhood

A mainly residential community, Fishers is only about 15 miles away from Indianapolis, but the traffic has become a bit hectic with all the recent transplants. However, there are certainly a lot of jobs in the town itself, so if you can work locally and not commute, then the traffic shouldn't matter.

Although Fishers only has 33.6 square miles of land, it is divided into nearly 170 subdivisions. When moving here it is important to research the different areas, because although the entire town is beautiful, the range in home prices is massive.

The best course of action when moving to Fishers is to narrow down the huge list of subdivisions to a handful of ones that interest you. Make sure there are plenty on your list because the divisions not only range in price but in popularity. Here are a few of the more popular neighborhoods.

Brooks Chase: Brooks Chase is a community of over 500 homes with private playgrounds, a community gazebo, and many walking trails around the ponds and grounds. This neighborhood is close to restaurants, grocery stores, banking, shopping, and medical facilities.

Cottington Estates: Rents here are relatively inexpensive, almost half that of the average for the rest of Fishers, but also relatively unavailable. Most dwellings are newer, having been built since 1990.

Linwood Hills: This neighborhood is very similar to Cottington Estates in types of housing, residents, and rents.

Masthead: Rents here are only slightly above the average in Fishers. The housing stock is relatively new, having mostly been built since 2000. Population density is low and owner occupancy high.

Living in Fishers

When it comes to weekends in Fishers, you may not find the kinds of city activities you may be used to. There isn't really a main downtown area, with a collection of restaurants and what not, but the town is in the process of developing a downtown-esque area, which should add to its appeal. Right now, there are a few clusters of restaurants, with many cultures represented, and Indianapolis is pretty close by.

Some of the more exciting things to do in Fishers include Connor Prairie, which is an interactive "living history" museum, with actors dressed in period costumes to help visitors explore what life was like in the town's early days. It is the only Smithsonian Affiliate museum in the state of Indiana. The town also is home to over 450 parks, and many of the subdivisions have their own pools and YMCA programs that host activities and classes for people of all ages.

Annual festivals held in town include Fishers Freedom Festival, an Independence Day (well, two days) celebration that draws people from all over, and the Renaissance Faire, which marks the town's special relationship with its sister city in England by celebrating the time period with food, music, and dance. The town also hosts a free summer concert series, with a wide range of performers to entertain even the dullest people on summer nights. Another fun event is the annual Harvest Wine Tasting, while people who like to learn about different cultures may enjoy the town's annual Oktoberfest. Lastly, Indiana's state fair is held just a few miles south of Fishers.

The town is less than five miles from Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport and a mere 30 miles to Indianapolis International Airport. There are express commuter buses with Wi-Fi running from Fishers to downtown Indianapolis and door-to-door buses that, if reserved a day in advance, will pick you up at home and take you directly to your location. As for the future, since the community and nearby ones are rapidly expanding, the area has designed a new transportation plan. A rapid transit line being built in the vicinity has a station planned directly in Fishers, which will improve the town's connectivity to Indianapolis and other places in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fishers?
In Fishers, the median rent is $795 for a studio, $923 for a 1-bedroom, $1,143 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,532 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fishers, check out our monthly Fishers Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fishers?
Some of the colleges located in the Fishers area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Marian University, Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fishers?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fishers from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Noblesville, and Muncie.

