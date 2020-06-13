147 Apartments for rent in Fishers, IN

Living in Fishers

When it comes to weekends in Fishers, you may not find the kinds of city activities you may be used to. There isn't really a main downtown area, with a collection of restaurants and what not, but the town is in the process of developing a downtown-esque area, which should add to its appeal. Right now, there are a few clusters of restaurants, with many cultures represented, and Indianapolis is pretty close by.

Some of the more exciting things to do in Fishers include Connor Prairie, which is an interactive "living history" museum, with actors dressed in period costumes to help visitors explore what life was like in the town's early days. It is the only Smithsonian Affiliate museum in the state of Indiana. The town also is home to over 450 parks, and many of the subdivisions have their own pools and YMCA programs that host activities and classes for people of all ages.

Annual festivals held in town include Fishers Freedom Festival, an Independence Day (well, two days) celebration that draws people from all over, and the Renaissance Faire, which marks the town's special relationship with its sister city in England by celebrating the time period with food, music, and dance. The town also hosts a free summer concert series, with a wide range of performers to entertain even the dullest people on summer nights. Another fun event is the annual Harvest Wine Tasting, while people who like to learn about different cultures may enjoy the town's annual Oktoberfest. Lastly, Indiana's state fair is held just a few miles south of Fishers.

The town is less than five miles from Indianapolis Metropolitan Airport and a mere 30 miles to Indianapolis International Airport. There are express commuter buses with Wi-Fi running from Fishers to downtown Indianapolis and door-to-door buses that, if reserved a day in advance, will pick you up at home and take you directly to your location. As for the future, since the community and nearby ones are rapidly expanding, the area has designed a new transportation plan. A rapid transit line being built in the vicinity has a station planned directly in Fishers, which will improve the town's connectivity to Indianapolis and other places in the region.