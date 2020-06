147 Apartments for rent in Fishers, IN

Choosing a Neighborhood

A mainly residential community, Fishers is only about 15 miles away from Indianapolis, but the traffic has become a bit hectic with all the recent transplants. However, there are certainly a lot of jobs in the town itself, so if you can work locally and not commute, then the traffic shouldn't matter.

Although Fishers only has 33.6 square miles of land, it is divided into nearly 170 subdivisions. When moving here it is important to research the different areas, because although the entire town is beautiful, the range in home prices is massive.

The best course of action when moving to Fishers is to narrow down the huge list of subdivisions to a handful of ones that interest you. Make sure there are plenty on your list because the divisions not only range in price but in popularity. Here are a few of the more popular neighborhoods.

Brooks Chase: Brooks Chase is a community of over 500 homes with private playgrounds, a community gazebo, and many walking trails around the ponds and grounds. This neighborhood is close to restaurants, grocery stores, banking, shopping, and medical facilities.

Cottington Estates: Rents here are relatively inexpensive, almost half that of the average for the rest of Fishers, but also relatively unavailable. Most dwellings are newer, having been built since 1990.

Linwood Hills: This neighborhood is very similar to Cottington Estates in types of housing, residents, and rents.

Masthead: Rents here are only slightly above the average in Fishers. The housing stock is relatively new, having mostly been built since 2000. Population density is low and owner occupancy high.