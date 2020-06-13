65 Apartments for rent in Mishawaka, IN

Mishawaka, IN

Greetings, Golden Domers, and welcome to your Mishawaka, Indiana apartment finding headquarters! Situated just a few miles southeast of South Bend (and the legendary University of Notre Dame), Mishawaka is a popular residential destination for students, recent grads, business professionals, and growing families alike. Are you ready to join the roughly 47,000 proud Hoosiers who call Mishawaka home? Then start searching the listings in this handy little apartment finder, because we guarantee your dream apartment in Mishawaka is just a few clicks away!

With only about 1 in every 3 Mishawakans choosing to rent rather than own, you can imagine that our listings aren’t exactly overflowing with apartments, but don’t mistake a lack of quantity for a lack of quality. Looking for a pet-friendly luxury apartment in Mishawaka with all the bells and whistles (hardwood floors, swimming pool, tennis courts, free Wi-Fi, robot maid, etc.) you could ever imagine? We’ve got you covered (Well, except for the robot maid, that is). Likewise, if you’re the penny pinching, Ramen noodle-budget type, you’ll be glad to know our listings also behold quite a few bargain-priced studio apartments and 1BR units in the $500-$600 range (which leaves you plenty of spare pocket change for the things that really matter in Mishawaka, like Notre Dame football tickets, trips to the College Football Hall of Fame, and visits to the Potawatomi Zoo).

You’ll be glad to know that violent crime is extremely rare in Mishawaka. Whether you’re targeting an apartment near the Mishawaka-South Bend border, in one of the more modern northern neighborhoods, or anywhere else in the “Princess City,” you’re more likely to get attacked by bloodthirsty mosquitoes than bloodthirsty criminals. Still, we recommend you scout out a neighborhood in advance to make sure you’re comfy with its ambiance before pursuing an apartment lease. Waiting lists are extremely rare in Mishawaka (even during the academic year), and move-in specials (i.e., utilities included, first month is free, etc.) do pop up, especially in the mid-summer months just prior to the beginning of the fall semester. Be sure to search every last nook and cranny of Mishawaka thoroughly without worrying about your perfect apartment rental slipping through your grasp!

Finally, if, like many College Joes and Janes in Mishawaka, you’re vehicle-deprived, there’s no need to fret: several apartments are located within walking distance of the TRANSPO municipal buses, which hit up South Bend, Osceola, and Elkhart. These buses make having your own vehicle a luxury rather than a necessity for many renters in Mishawaka, so ditch those wheels if you’re so inclined.

What are you waiting for? Hop aboard the Apartment List express and seal the deal on your dream dwellings! Congrats in advance and welcome to Mishawaka!