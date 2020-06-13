Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

65 Apartments for rent in Mishawaka, IN

📍
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
25 Units Available
Main Street Village Apartments
5504 Town Center Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$872
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1336 sqft
Conveniently situated close to I-90, University of Notre Dame and University Park Mall. Units have hardwood floors, air conditioning, and patio or balcony. Community includes 24-hour gym, clubhouse, concierge, pool and sauna.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Edison Pointe
3902 Saint Andrews Cir, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1295 sqft
A modern community with resort features including an indoor pool with a jacuzzi, an outdoor pool and two community centers. Open floor plans, private patios and balconies, and modern appliances provided.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
18 Units Available
The Addison on Main Apartments of Mishawaka
116 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$785
3 Bedrooms
$1,090
Located in a park-like setting near Penn-Harris schools. Modern apartments with updated appliances. On-site playground, grill area and dog park. Cats welcomed, too. Minutes from shops on the northeast side of the community.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:21am
19 Units Available
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Mishawaka
302 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$720
2 Bedrooms
$810
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Located just 10 minutes away from Notre Dame, Williamsburg on the Lake units come with outdoor space and dishwashers. Community access to pool, sauna, gym and tennis courts. All units are pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Williamsburg on the Lake Mishawaka II
304 Village Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$795
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Large layouts with abundant storage and modern kitchens. Pet-friendly. Community amenities include a fishing lake, tennis courts, and cardio center. Conveniently located near McKinley Avenue.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
32 Units Available
Carriage House Mishawaka II
118 Charleston Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$740
2 Bedrooms
$825
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
Spacious living and dining rooms, central heating and air, and ample closet space. Patio or balcony with every unit. Conveniently located near Penn-Harris schools, entertainment, shopping, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 06:56pm
13 Units Available
University Park Apartments
5630 University Park Dr, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$735
2 Bedrooms
$870
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
Located just minutes away from shopping and dining, and close to University of Notre Dame. Peaceful community with pool, sauna, tennis court, and dog park. Spacious apartments with extra storage.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
6 Units Available
Summer Place Apartments
825 Summer Place Ln, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$878
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1159 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments with hardwood floors and washers and dryers. Pool available. Pets welcome. Shops and restaurants within walking distance. Saint Joseph Valley Memorial Park down the street. Proximity to I-80 a plus for commuters.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Colfax Townhomes
802 E Colfax Ave, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1800 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom, pet-friendly homes with garages, walk-in closets and fireplaces. In Town & Country Estates, these townhomes are close to the Grape Road/Main Street corridor.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
2011 Bandelier Dr
2011 Bandelier Dr, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1296 sqft
Come see this great house in Ridgemont Crossing! This property has 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths with a 2 car attached garage. Featuring a wonderful yard and patio perfect for entertaining this summer.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
714 Smith St
714 Smith Street, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
VERY clean all new carpet 2/3 Br 1 bath $1000.00 - Property Id: 186443 VERY clean-new carpet through-out, 2-3 Bd, 1 bath. Combined kitchen dining area, large living room, finished basement, attached single stall garage, all appliances incl.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2118 Chestnut St
2118 Chestnut Street, Mishawaka, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,035
1073 sqft
2118 Chestnut St Available 07/14/20 3 Bedroom Home in Mishawaka with Garage - You'll be happy to see this 3 bedroom single family home with white trim, stove, microwave and refrigerator included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6103 Rockefellar Court
6103 Rockefeller Court, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1144 sqft
6103 Rockefellar Court Available 07/08/20 2 Bedroom Granger Home in Penn Schools District - ***AVAILABLE JULY 8TH, 2020 ***SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY***OCCUPIED*** A modern Granger Villa located in Main Street Villas close to shopping and

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
838 E 3rd St - 1
838 E 3rd St, Mishawaka, IN
Studio
$550
600 sqft
***CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, COMING SOON.*** Presented by HomeWorks Management: Studio apartment off Merrifield in Mishawaka with alot of natural light, dining area, washer hook-up, stand up shower and all utilities are included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
113 1/2 Monmoor Ave
113 1/2 Monmoor Ave, Mishawaka, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
450 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: Delightful 1 bedroom home in Mishawaka offers basement with laundry hook-ups, fenced yard and off street parking. This home is off of alley. Filter delivery program additional $12/month. Move in fee $600.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
923 W 7th St
923 West 7th Street, Mishawaka, IN
2 Bedrooms
$749
748 sqft
***OCCUPIED COMING SOON*** Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Adorable 2 bedroom home in Mishawaka with a large kitchen and living room area. Enclosed front and back porches. Full (unfinished) basement, 1 car detached garage. Central air.
Results within 1 mile of Mishawaka
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
38 Units Available
Prosper South Bend
3001 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
983 sqft
Located in South Bend, Indiana, Prosper Apartments features one, two and three-bedroom apartments in addition to community amenities, which include a playground, theatre room, dog park, 24-Hour Fitness Center, pool, tanning bed, large community room
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
37 Units Available
The Villas on Fir
6205 North Fir Road, Granger, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,199
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1604 sqft
The Villas on Fir Apartments in Granger, IN offers a luxurious lifestyle experience similar to living in a single-family home, with the added benefit of maintenance-free living! Enjoy your spacious, open floorplans, and wow-worthy amenities that

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
River Park
1 Unit Available
754 S 25TH ST
754 South 25th Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$949
1248 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. 1 car detached garage. Don't miss this one!

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
River Park
1 Unit Available
610 S 26th St
610 South 26th Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$749
780 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Lovely 1 story home located in nice River Park area. 2 bedrooms, large bath, main floor washer/dryer hook-up. Outdoor storage shed located. Filter delivery program additional $12/month. $600 move in fee.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
River Park
1 Unit Available
2811 Mishawaka Ave
2811 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1120 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex located in River Park. Enclosed front porch offers privacy and additional storage space. Large,open living room.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1722 Caroline St
1722 Caroline Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
PRICE DROP!!! Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home nestled into the south side of South Bend, fresh on the market!! This home has brand new bedroom carpet, new flooring in the living room, kitchen, and hallway, a brand new fully

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
1 Unit Available
1017 Keenan Court - 21A
1017 Keenan Ct, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
607 sqft
New Construction Executive Rental! Location, location, location! These condos are 3 miles or less to the University of Notre Dame, Downtown South Bend, University Park Mall, and Morris Park Country Club.
Results within 5 miles of Mishawaka
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northeast South Bend
148 Units Available
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,092
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.

Median Rent in Mishawaka

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Mishawaka is $698, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $878.
Studio
$572
1 Bed
$698
2 Beds
$878
3+ Beds
$1,135
City GuideMishawaka
Mishawaka, IN

Greetings, Golden Domers, and welcome to your Mishawaka, Indiana apartment finding headquarters! Situated just a few miles southeast of South Bend (and the legendary University of Notre Dame), Mishawaka is a popular residential destination for students, recent grads, business professionals, and growing families alike. Are you ready to join the roughly 47,000 proud Hoosiers who call Mishawaka home? Then start searching the listings in this handy little apartment finder, because we guarantee your dream apartment in Mishawaka is just a few clicks away!

With only about 1 in every 3 Mishawakans choosing to rent rather than own, you can imagine that our listings aren’t exactly overflowing with apartments, but don’t mistake a lack of quantity for a lack of quality. Looking for a pet-friendly luxury apartment in Mishawaka with all the bells and whistles (hardwood floors, swimming pool, tennis courts, free Wi-Fi, robot maid, etc.) you could ever imagine? We’ve got you covered (Well, except for the robot maid, that is). Likewise, if you’re the penny pinching, Ramen noodle-budget type, you’ll be glad to know our listings also behold quite a few bargain-priced studio apartments and 1BR units in the $500-$600 range (which leaves you plenty of spare pocket change for the things that really matter in Mishawaka, like Notre Dame football tickets, trips to the College Football Hall of Fame, and visits to the Potawatomi Zoo).

You’ll be glad to know that violent crime is extremely rare in Mishawaka. Whether you’re targeting an apartment near the Mishawaka-South Bend border, in one of the more modern northern neighborhoods, or anywhere else in the “Princess City,” you’re more likely to get attacked by bloodthirsty mosquitoes than bloodthirsty criminals. Still, we recommend you scout out a neighborhood in advance to make sure you’re comfy with its ambiance before pursuing an apartment lease. Waiting lists are extremely rare in Mishawaka (even during the academic year), and move-in specials (i.e., utilities included, first month is free, etc.) do pop up, especially in the mid-summer months just prior to the beginning of the fall semester. Be sure to search every last nook and cranny of Mishawaka thoroughly without worrying about your perfect apartment rental slipping through your grasp!

Finally, if, like many College Joes and Janes in Mishawaka, you’re vehicle-deprived, there’s no need to fret: several apartments are located within walking distance of the TRANSPO municipal buses, which hit up South Bend, Osceola, and Elkhart. These buses make having your own vehicle a luxury rather than a necessity for many renters in Mishawaka, so ditch those wheels if you’re so inclined.

What are you waiting for? Hop aboard the Apartment List express and seal the deal on your dream dwellings! Congrats in advance and welcome to Mishawaka!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mishawaka?
In Mishawaka, the median rent is $572 for a studio, $698 for a 1-bedroom, $878 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,135 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mishawaka, check out our monthly Mishawaka Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mishawaka?
Some of the colleges located in the Mishawaka area include Bethel College-Indiana, Indiana University-South Bend, Kalamazoo College, and Western Michigan University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mishawaka?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mishawaka from include South Bend, Kalamazoo, Elkhart, Michigan City, and St. Joseph.

