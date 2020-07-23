/
/
clark county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:31 AM
135 Apartments for rent in Clark County, IN📍
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
87 Units Available
Downtown Jeffersonville
The Walcott at Jeffersonville
222 W Maple Street, Jeffersonville, IN
Studio
$990
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1020 sqft
Say hello to The Walcott Jeffersonville: a mix of studios, one-, and two-bedroom apartment residences redefining urban living.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
7 Units Available
Bridgepointe Crossing
2727 Middle Rd, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$720
964 sqft
Welcome home to Bridgepointe Crossing. Conveniently located in the heart of Jeffersonville, these freshly renovated apartments offer new flooring, modern appliances, and cozy living spaces.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Orchard Hills
201 Orchard Hills Dr, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$790
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1276 sqft
Modern units with spacious walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Located close to 10th Street. Community amenities include a dog park, a sparkling pool and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
7 Units Available
Beech Grove Apartments
3014 Beech Grove Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$709
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$989
1143 sqft
The Ohio River, Vissing Park and Kohl's Shopping Center are within easy access to this community. Residents also enjoy an on-site dog park, fitness center, and clothes care center. Recently renovated apartments include large closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
3 Units Available
Clarksville Lofts
4423 U.S. 31, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
546 sqft
1BR/1 BA units are available starting at $775. Call today and ask about our FREE RENT specials! Find your new apartment at Clarksville Lofts. You'll find this community on conveniently located off Interstate 65 at Highway 31 E., in Clarksville.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 20 at 11:19 AM
1 Unit Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
3250 Autumn Ridge Ct, Jeffersonville, IN
1 Bedroom
$710
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3250 Autumn Ridge Court Apt 12 Available 08/21/20 Autumn Ridge Apartment Community is conveniently located behind Meijer, nestled between Wellstone Hospital & Vissing Park.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated April 26 at 05:17 PM
9 Units Available
Cambridge Square
600 Cambridge Blvd, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$744
950 sqft
A BEAUTIFUL RENTAL COMMUNITY IN CLARKSVILLE, INDIANA
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated February 18 at 09:23 PM
17 Units Available
The Courtyard
1815 Greentree Blvd, Clarksville, IN
1 Bedroom
$622
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$680
805 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1260 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Courtyard in Clarksville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 47
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Crystal Springs
3028 Crystal Lake Dr
3028 Crystal Lake Drive, Jeffersonville, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
3151 sqft
Breathtaking 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home in the Lakes of Crystal Springs! This stunning home is for RENT!! Property includes many designer finishes throughout.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1913 Paddle Wheel Drive
1913 Paddle Wheel Drive, Jeffersonville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1440 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
3719 Utica Sellersburg Road - 205
3719 Utica Sellersburg Rd, Clark County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
If you are looking for upscale and privacy then these LUXURY HOME APARTMENTS are for you!!! Our approximately 1100 sq. ft. units are 2 Beds / 2 Baths with 9' ceilings and an abundance of natural light with oversized windows.
Results within 1 mile of Clark County
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
1801 Ekin Ave #7
1801 Ekin Avenue, New Albany, IN
1 Bedroom
$520
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1801 Ekin Ave #7 in New Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Clark County
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
Phoenix Hill
The Baxter
1221 East Broadway, Louisville, KY
Studio
$1,001
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,132
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1210 sqft
An Edwards CommunityELEVATE YOUR LIFESTYLETake a Virtual Tour Now!The Baxter offers modern and inspiring studio, one bedroom, one bedroom + den, two bedroom and two bedroom + den apartment homes fully loaded with the stylish finishes you crave.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Waterford Place Apartment Homes
4105 Waterford Cir, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$879
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
912 sqft
Ambiance, luxury and excitement of an exotic, distant resort, just a few steps from your fireside. Create a world of your own in a natural setting with lavish landscaping and the aquatic amenities of lakes, pools and cascading fountains.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
Central Business District
Crescent Centre
657 South 3rd St, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$860
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1039 sqft
Crescent Centre offers luxury units that are rich in amenities. Located in the heart of downtown, these units feature include granite counters, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and more.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
37 Units Available
Jamestown at St. Matthews
902 Markham Ln, St. Matthews, KY
1 Bedroom
$815
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
978 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1320 sqft
Freshly renovated homes with hardwood floors, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly community. Residents have access to tennis court and fitness center. Less than 15 minutes from downtown Louisville.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
18 Units Available
Clifton Heights
River Oak
2400 Mellwood Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$857
594 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
996 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
27 Units Available
Central Business District
Edge on Fourth
555 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,220
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,612
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Live on the Pulse of FOURTH STREET!\nLocated in the heart of downtown Louisville and in the center of Fourth Street Lives premier dining and theater district, The EDGE on 4th will deliver an energetic and urban lifestyle, unlike any other in the
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:21 AM
47 Units Available
Central Business District
Vue at 3rd
537 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$899
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
586 sqft
Convenient downtown location with stunning city views from the community sundeck, WiFi Sky Lounge, and other premier amenities. Recently renovated, the interiors now offer quartz countertops, designer-style cabinetry and sweeping skyline views.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
4 Units Available
Clifton Heights
The Reserve at Lindsay
2601 Lindsay Ave, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$795
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reserve at Lindsay will offer a mix of 1 and 2 bedroom units. Each unit will be equipped with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and granite counter tops.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
$
15 Units Available
Downtown New Albany
Breakwater
411 E Spring St, New Albany, IN
Studio
$960
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,035
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1180 sqft
Great location, close to shopping, dining and nightlife. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and granite counters. Residents have access to communal gym, parking, pool, dog park and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
195 Units Available
Taylor Berry
Vesta Derby Oaks
3237 Utah Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$649
521 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$704
668 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$828
853 sqft
Vesta Derby Oaks offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Louisville KY apartments in a pet friendly community.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 01:00 AM
9 Units Available
800 Tower City Club Apartments
800 S 4th St, Louisville, KY
Studio
$925
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$975
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1143 sqft
Close to I-64, these homes feature private terraces, kitchen islands, walk-in closets, and oversized windows. Community amenities include concierge services, a rooftop pool, and grilling areas. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 11:00 PM
5 Units Available
Germantown
Bradford Mills Lofts
1124 Reutlinger Avenue, Louisville, KY
1 Bedroom
$1,109
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
875 sqft
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process*** Live it.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Clark County area include Indiana University-Bloomington, Bellarmine University, University of Louisville, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, and Spalding University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Louisville, Bloomington, Columbus, Jeffersonville, and New Albany have apartments for rent.