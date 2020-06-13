88 Apartments for rent in West Lafayette, IN

/
west lafayette
$
41 Units Available
The Century
3483 Apollo Lane, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$1,016
462 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,406
1023 sqft
TAKE AN INTERACTIVE TOUR TODAY! Welcome home to The Century Apartments at Purdue Research Park — a premier community of brand-new apartments in West Lafayette opening this summer.
9 Units Available
Trailside Flats Apartments
90 Country Squire Ct, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$940
798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off Sagamore Parkway near the Super Walmart. Completely updated units with new carpeting and hardwood flooring, stainless steel and black appliances, subway shower tile, and two-panel doors.
New Chauncey
1 Unit Available
420-3 W Stadium
420 W Stadium Ave, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Nice large 2 bedroom, 1 bath - Property Id: 181781 Large home with 4 separate apartments. 1100 sq ft with a front and back porch, parking for 2, window air, nice unit, hardwood floors, low utilities, washer and dryer in house.
Northwestern Heights
1 Unit Available
1520 Summit
1520 Summit Drive, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1479 sqft
1520 Summit Available 07/26/20 West Lafayette Home for Rent - Spacious three bed two and a half bath with a fireplace! A rare find that won't last long. Call us today to schedule a tour! (RLNE5285719)
Northwestern Heights
1 Unit Available
1705 Summit Dr
1705 Summit Drive, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1705 Summit Dr Available 08/18/20 3 bedroom 1 bath house near campus! - Beautiful 3 bedroom/1 bathroom located less than a mile from Purdue's Campus.
1 Unit Available
804 Lindberg Road
804 Lindberg Road, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
804 Lindberg Road Available 08/18/20 3 bedroom 1 bathroom West Lafayette - Located in West Lafayette School District and just minutes from Purdue, this home is perfect for families and students alike.
New Chauncey
1 Unit Available
434 N Grant Street #3
434 North Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
Unit #3 Available 08/07/20 Great 2 bed 2 bath minutes to Purdue - Property Id: 291968 Self-contained free standing unit in a great campus location. Newer flooring, kitchen cabinets and countertops. Nice unit. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
New Chauncey
1 Unit Available
918 N Chauncey
918 Chauncey Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1100 sqft
918 N Chauncey Available 07/15/20 Three bedroom House - This spacious three bedroom house is located in West Lafayette School District and is very close to Purdue! Inside you can find three bedrooms, one bathroom, original hardwood floors, a
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 1
218 S Grant St, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
450 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.
1 Unit Available
209 North Street - 6
209 North St, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$900
350 sqft
Studio Apartment Just a 5 minute walk to Wilmeth Active Learning Center (WALC), this studio apartment is situated right in the heart of Chauncey Village. The units include full bathrooms, off-street parking, central air, and ceiling fans.
1 Unit Available
2400 Yeager Road - 8
2400 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
600 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment These units are situated just above Asia Global Market, near Walmart, Celery Bog Nature Park, and Kampen Golf Course. It doesn't get much better than that! Plus the building is on the bus route to Purdue.
1 Unit Available
201 Northwestern Avenue - 14
201 Northwestern Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$1,150
350 sqft
Remodeled summer of 2019! New flooring, lighting, cabinets, stone counter tops, and stainless steel appliances! Plus the apartment features vaulted ceiling with skylight and a balcony off of the main living space.
1 Unit Available
135 South River Road - 401
135 South River Road, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
588 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom Apartment Our most coveted apartments yet… The variety of layouts in Linwood Apartments lets renters choose if they want to live alone or with up to 4 friends. There is also a washer and a dryer in every unit.
New Chauncey
1 Unit Available
427 North Chauncey Avenue - 5
427 Chauncey Avenue, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$725
300 sqft
Studio Apartment, bathroom remodeled 2014 These studios are a 5 minute walk to Electrical Engineering on a social street just off campus.
1 Unit Available
201 Northwestern Avenue - 7
201 Northwestern Ave, West Lafayette, IN
Studio
$930
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Village Center apartments are in the heart of Chauncey Village, just above Einstein Bagels and one block from the Purdue Memorial Union (PMU). These luxury apartments offer high ceilings, balconies, and central air conditioning.
1 Unit Available
218 South Grant Street - 2
218 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
475 sqft
Ashley Manor is half a block from Krannert Business School! It has large 1 bedroom apartments with walk-in closets. The kitchens come with refrigerators, stoves, and microwaves. The remodeled units have dishwashers and washer/dryers in unit.
1 Unit Available
2406 Yeager Road
2406 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1642 sqft
3 Bedroom Home This house is between Walmart and Purdue. It is situated close to Purdue's golf course, Café Literato, and Celery bog. The location is perfect for those who want a little distance from campus, but with a more relaxed feel.
1 Unit Available
2491 Sycamore St - 7
2491 Sycamore Ln, West Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$660
750 sqft
Great Location & Value! 2 BR, 1 BA with onsite laundry, ample parking, central heat and air, new windows, large balcony, gas stove and more... Conveniently located just north of campus (1.
Glenwood Heights
1 Unit Available
233 Sharon Road
233 Sharon Road, West Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE IN JULY! Beautiful and well-maintained 4 bedroom, 2 full bath Cape Cod style home in excellent West Lafayette School District.
New Chauncey
1 Unit Available
222 Sylvia
222 Sylvia Street, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1335 sqft
222 Sylvia Available 08/01/20 Pre-Leasing 3 Bedroom Home near Campus - Pre-leasing has started for this wonderful 3 bedroom 1 bath unit in West Lafayette.
1 Unit Available
1109 Windsor Road
1109 Windsor Dr, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
864 sqft
3 Bedroom Home This charming house is right next to Café Literato and Faith West Community Center. Remodeled in 2018 with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The kitchen has a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, microwave, and garbage disposal.
1 Unit Available
422 South Grant Street - 2
422 South Grant Street, West Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$425
900 sqft
Individual Lease a male student in a 4 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment.
1 Unit Available
2412 Yeager Road
2412 Yeager Road, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1750 sqft
3 bedroom 3 bath home close to the intersection of Yeager and Sagamore Parkway West. Very convenient to grocery stores, restaurants, Purdue, parks, and city bike paths. This very spacious house features a 1-car garage, carport, and large driveway.
1 Unit Available
105 E. Columbia ST - 8
105 E Columbia St, West Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
4 Bedroom Apartment Columbia Point certainly has plenty to brag about when it comes to location (one block from Chauncey, perfect for students in any major at Purdue), Columbia Point also features unique floor plan options with 3-Bed/2-Baths,
In West Lafayette, the median rent is $680 for a studio, $750 for a 1-bedroom, $914 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,252 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West Lafayette, check out our monthly West Lafayette Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the West Lafayette area include Indiana University-Kokomo. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West Lafayette from include Lafayette, Brownsburg, Westfield, Zionsville, and Kokomo.