Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:34 PM

6 Apartments for rent in Marshall County, IN

Last updated October 22 at 09:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Carriage Green
1280 N Dora Ln, Plymouth, IN
1 Bedroom
$585
2 Bedrooms
$695
3 Bedrooms
$795
Known for being the highest quality affordable housing community in Plymouth, we offer contemporary 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes.

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
335 South Birkey Street
335 South Birkey Street, Bremen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$625
620 sqft
Welcome to Bremtown Apartments! -This 2 bedroom/1-bathroom apartment located @ 333 Birkey Street in Bremen, is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood.

Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1999 Faith Avenue
1999 Faith Avenue, Bremen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
675 sqft
This beautiful 2/1 ground floor apartment will make you feel right at home. This unit is located in a cul-de-sac which gives privacy & off street parking to all 8 of the units located at this property.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
215 W Cass St
215 West Cass Street, Culver, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Cozy Furnished Home for Rent - Property Id: 23509 Cute, cozy furnished home for rent. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath is a short walk to beautiful Lake Maxinkuckee. Gas fireplace warms the livingroom on those cool nights.
Results within 5 miles of Marshall County

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
152 North Main Street Apt B
152 North Main Street, Nappanee, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$635
580 sqft
Spacious 2nd Foor Apartment in the Heart of Nappanee - This spacious 2nd floor apartment is located accross from the Library in Nappanee. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen and a large living room.

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
309 N Morgan Street
309 North Morgan Street, Mentone, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
864 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent in Mentone. Property features large yard, in apartment laundry, central air, and affordable. $675 rent plus $675 security deposit. Tenant pays their own utilities.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Marshall County?
Apartment Rentals in Marshall County start at $550/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Marshall County?
Some of the colleges located in the Marshall County area include Indiana University-South Bend, Huntington University, Indiana University-Kokomo, Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, and Valparaiso University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities in or around Marshall County have apartments for rent?
Mishawaka, South Bend, Elkhart, Valparaiso, and Kokomo have apartments for rent.

