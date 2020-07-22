/
marshall county
6 Apartments for rent in Marshall County, IN📍
Carriage Green
1280 N Dora Ln, Plymouth, IN
1 Bedroom
$585
2 Bedrooms
$695
3 Bedrooms
$795
Known for being the highest quality affordable housing community in Plymouth, we offer contemporary 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartment homes.
335 South Birkey Street
335 South Birkey Street, Bremen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$625
620 sqft
Welcome to Bremtown Apartments! -This 2 bedroom/1-bathroom apartment located @ 333 Birkey Street in Bremen, is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood.
1999 Faith Avenue
1999 Faith Avenue, Bremen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
675 sqft
This beautiful 2/1 ground floor apartment will make you feel right at home. This unit is located in a cul-de-sac which gives privacy & off street parking to all 8 of the units located at this property.
215 W Cass St
215 West Cass Street, Culver, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Cozy Furnished Home for Rent - Property Id: 23509 Cute, cozy furnished home for rent. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath is a short walk to beautiful Lake Maxinkuckee. Gas fireplace warms the livingroom on those cool nights.
152 North Main Street Apt B
152 North Main Street, Nappanee, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$635
580 sqft
Spacious 2nd Foor Apartment in the Heart of Nappanee - This spacious 2nd floor apartment is located accross from the Library in Nappanee. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen and a large living room.
309 N Morgan Street
309 North Morgan Street, Mentone, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
864 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent in Mentone. Property features large yard, in apartment laundry, central air, and affordable. $675 rent plus $675 security deposit. Tenant pays their own utilities.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Marshall County area include Indiana University-South Bend, Huntington University, Indiana University-Kokomo, Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, and Valparaiso University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Mishawaka, South Bend, Elkhart, Valparaiso, and Kokomo have apartments for rent.