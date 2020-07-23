/
huntington county
22 Apartments for rent in Huntington County, IN📍
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
2 Units Available
Parkview
1334 Memorial Ln, Huntington, IN
1 Bedroom
$479
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$619
1211 sqft
Parkview is exactly what the name implies, because the beauty of Huntington's City Park is right next door. It's a lovely apartment community designed for the ultimate in comfortable living.
Results within 5 miles of Huntington County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
14933 Knobcone Ct
14933 Knobcone Court, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2178 sqft
4bed! 2.5 bath! 3 car garage! **AVAILABLE NOW** - This house is only 15 years old and is a great home.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1879 Woodlark Dr
1879 Woodlark Drive, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2192 sqft
**Available Now**Brand New large home for rent with landscaping included!!! - Beautiful brand new built home for rent! Right when walk in the space is immediately open, you are welcomed with high ceilings, and lots of light.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
6917 Amber Road
6917 Amber Road, Fort Wayne, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
3018 sqft
Escape to the peaceful park like setting of this fully furnished 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on full finished walkout basement. Park-like 2 acre wooded lot with creek and trails throughout. Enjoy the wildlife from the 300 sq.ft.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
15804 Aboite Rd
15804 Aboite Road, Allen County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2001 sqft
A nice home & 3 qtr acre lot located in the country right beside Indiana's leading regenerative farm Seven Sons Farms while being perfectly located 10 minutes away from coventry FW, 15 minutes form Huntington, 4 minutes from Roanoke.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6030 Cheswick Cove
6030 Cheswick Cove, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1198 sqft
COMMING SOON 3 bedroom 2 bath Beautiful Ranch with New Updates - A well maintained ranch with comfortable first floor living in a very nice neighborhood. Great room with large fire place. Newly installed sliding glass door.
Results within 10 miles of Huntington County
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
19 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1349 sqft
Nestled in a residential community close to Sycamore Hills Golf Club and Fox Island County Park. Kitchens with wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
157 Units Available
The Ventry
5495 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$999
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
993 sqft
Welcome to The Ventry, a residential community featuring one and two-bedroom apartments in Fort Wayne, IN.
Last updated July 23 at 12:17 AM
3 Units Available
Marion Green Apartments
1402 S Maple St, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$640
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$709
1270 sqft
Income-restricted apartments with in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Community access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Marion Green Apartments is a green community and pet-friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1100 S Baldwin Ave
1100 South Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
Great Homes Great Communities for Great Families! - Property Id: 290236 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12204 Indianapolis Rd
12204 Indianapolis Road, Allen County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$699
New HOME in a great community! - Property Id: 290296 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11152 Indianapolis Rd
11152 Indianapolis Road, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2400 sqft
11152 Indianapolis Rd Available 09/01/20 Home for rent by Capital Property Management - This stunning four bedroom three and a half bath sits on a 9 acre ranch.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
444 N Adams St
444 North Adams Street, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
2 Bedrooms
$675
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9628 Knoll Creek Cove
9628 Knoll Creek Cove, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
3 Bed/ 2 Bath Home in Southwest Neighborhood - 3 bedroom ranch in The Shores of Rock Creek features cathedral ceiling in great room and eat-in kitchen, corner natural wood-burning brick fireplace in great room, separate laundry room, and all seasons
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
523 South Whites Avenue
523 S Whites Ave, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
2 bed 1 bath duplex, beautiful hard wood floors, and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Perfect for downsizing or a roommate! Application: https://www.hemlane.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1510 W 11th Street
1510 West 11th Street, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$525
749 sqft
$200 off 1st months rent!! - Great 2 bedroom ranch home with detached garage. New carpet in living room and bedroom. Laundry off the kitchen. Big backyard for the kids to run around! Close to Webster Park. Sorry no pets.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
305 Hamilton Meadows Cove
305 Hamilton Meadows Lane, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1548 sqft
305 Hamilton Meadows Cove -SOUTHWEST ALLEN- 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home! *Available Now* - Don't miss out on this well maintained home in coveted SWAC schools that sits on a quiet cul-de-sac. Two stories boast 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9625 Angelini Dr
9625 Angelini Drive, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2335 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW**One Year Old Beautiful 4 Bedroom Lancia Build Completely Upgraded! - A MUST SEE four bedroom 2 story executive rental in the coveted SouthWest Allen County School District.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1022 S Maple St
1022 South Maple Street, Marion, IN
3 Bedrooms
$700
1033 sqft
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - 1022 S Maple St Marion, IN 46953 This is a good chance to invest. It will require some remodeling but if you work with construction or have remodeling skills. This may be for you.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
7905 Shady Lake Ct
7905 Shady Lake Court, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4800 sqft
Perfect short to mid-term rental! Located in the HEART of Downtown Indy, where EVERYTHING is nearby. Off-street parking is available in well-lit lot. Unit is 20 minutes to Castleton & 25 minutes to Fishers.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
211 N Garfield St
211 North Garfield Street, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$625
832 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* Come relax on the front porch swing of this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home coming with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher! Hardwood & vinyl throughout. Central A/C. Storage shed included.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
4002 E Saddle Dr
4002 East Saddle Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1373 sqft
4002 E Saddle Dr Available 06/01/20 3 Bed/ 1.5 bath in Mature SWACS neighborhood - This 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath is great home for starting a family and getting established in Allen county's premier school district.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Huntington County area include Huntington University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, Indiana Institute of Technology, Indiana University-Kokomo, and Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fort Wayne, Fishers, Noblesville, Muncie, and Elkhart have apartments for rent.