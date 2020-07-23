/
allen county
92 Apartments for rent in Allen County, IN📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$921
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1366 sqft
This luxury community offers a tanning salon, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Nearby East Dupont Road has shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
9 Units Available
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1324 sqft
Discover a one-of-a-kind apartment community at Bonterra Apartments in North Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
14 Units Available
Chapel Oaks
Chapel Oaks Apartments
859 Buchanan St, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$630
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$690
1035 sqft
Your new home is waiting for you at Chapel Oaks Apartments. Our 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartment homes in Fort Wayne offer the flexibility and freedom to create your perfect space.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
18 Units Available
Downtown Fort Wayne
Three Rivers
101 3 River N, Fort Wayne, IN
Studio
$650
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$819
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1311 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! In the heart of downtown just blocks from our Three Rivers namesake, centuries-old landmarks, swanky shops, distinctive dining and natural wonders converge right outside your door.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Noyer Road
14134 Brafferton Pkwy, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1349 sqft
Nestled in a residential community close to Sycamore Hills Golf Club and Fox Island County Park. Kitchens with wood cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1473 sqft
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,023
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with breakfast bars and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. Swimming pool, fire pit and internet cafe in community. Garage parking available. Easy access to I-69.
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
9 Units Available
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
2 Bedrooms
$905
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-69, the Glenbrook Mall and IPFW. Modern community with a pool, playground, media room and dog park. Updated apartments with a patio or balcony and washer and dryer hookup.
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
10 Units Available
Brookside-Parkerdale
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$607
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$757
970 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, A/C and oven range. Community features a decked-out 24-hour gym, bike storage, tennis court, volleyball court and dog park.
Last updated July 23 at 12:03 AM
157 Units Available
The Ventry
5495 Coventry Lane, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$999
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
993 sqft
Welcome to The Ventry, a residential community featuring one and two-bedroom apartments in Fort Wayne, IN.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1311 sqft
Redwood® Fort Wayne Kinzie Court is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community located in Fort Wayne, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes .Garden style one bedroom apartment homes are also available.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$757
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1206 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Fort Wayne, Avalon at Northbrook offers a unique blend of the elegance and serenity found in a setting with the modern conveniences of a fine custom home.
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road
4021 Frost Grass Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1346 sqft
Redwood in Fort Wayne, IN offers distinctive, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-story apartment homes. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet - no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke-free and pets are always welcome.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Poplar
916 W Creighton Street
916 W Creighton Ave, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1312 sqft
This charming Historic Duplex has been freshly revamped and is the perfect home for you [& your pets]! The Home is the perfect blend of Classic Charm & Chic Modern Style.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
South Wayne
949 Home Ave
949 Home Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$725
- Nice home in the 46807! Its a 3 bedroom 2 story on a basement. Bonus room on main floor as laundry room or office! New flooring, new interior paint, newer windows, large eat in kitchen.. close to foster park! (RLNE5980453)
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
17630 Antwerp Rd
17630 Antwerp Road, Harlan, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1474 sqft
17630 Antwerp Rd Harlan - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, on a corner lot in Harlan. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Off street parking. Shed and fenced in yard. Gas forced air and central air. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5979401)
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Memorial Park
1220 Fairview Avenue
1220 Fairview Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$595
720 sqft
New Listing! - This is a 2 bedroom house located close to Memorial Park. With easy travel between Fort Wayne and New Haven. This home has hardwood floors throughout, an enclosed front porch, and a detached 1 car garage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Oxford
3315 Reed St.
3315 Reed Street, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
- What a cute home! All new flooring, new interior paint, newer windows, basement and 2 car detached garage! (RLNE5976777)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Harvester Community
3418 Schele Ave
3418 Schele Avenue, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
1248 sqft
3 Bedroom House - Ranch | 4 Bedroom | 1.5 Bath | 1248 Sqft | Appliances Included: Stove & Refrigerator Utilities Included: None (Tenant responsible for Electric, Gas & Water) Pet Friendly: No (RLNE5962737)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8401 SCHWARTZ RD
8401 Schwartz Road, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
4200 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Exec home on 7.5 Acres, Yard services included - Property Id: 161090 All outdoor maintenance, mowing, snow removal, trash pick-up INCLUDED. Ultra-efficient Series 7 WaterFurnace Geothermal Heat/AC.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12204 Indianapolis Rd
12204 Indianapolis Road, Allen County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$699
New HOME in a great community! - Property Id: 290296 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pontiac Place
2758 Abbott St
2758 Abbott Street, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$650
965 sqft
2758 Abbott St - Super cute newer construction home! Very Open Concept on a great corner lot. Home has a nice rear deck for entertaining, nice front covered porch, and very close to amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
11152 Indianapolis Rd
11152 Indianapolis Road, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2400 sqft
11152 Indianapolis Rd Available 09/01/20 Home for rent by Capital Property Management - This stunning four bedroom three and a half bath sits on a 9 acre ranch.
Some of the colleges located in the Allen County area include Huntington University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, Indiana Institute of Technology, Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, and University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fort Wayne, Muncie, Elkhart, Lima, and Marion have apartments for rent.