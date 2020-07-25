/
8 Apartments for rent in Grant County, IN📍
Marion Green Apartments
1402 S Maple St, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$640
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$709
1270 sqft
Income-restricted apartments with in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Community access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Marion Green Apartments is a green community and pet-friendly.
1100 S Baldwin Ave
1100 South Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
Great Homes Great Communities for Great Families! - Property Id: 290236 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
444 N Adams St
444 North Adams Street, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
- (RLNE5899356)
523 South Whites Avenue
523 S Whites Ave, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
2 bed 1 bath duplex, beautiful hard wood floors, and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Perfect for downsizing or a roommate! Application: https://www.hemlane.
1510 W 11th Street
1510 West 11th Street, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$525
749 sqft
$200 off 1st months rent!! - Great 2 bedroom ranch home with detached garage. New carpet in living room and bedroom. Laundry off the kitchen. Big backyard for the kids to run around! Close to Webster Park. Sorry no pets.
1022 S Maple St
1022 South Maple Street, Marion, IN
3 Bedrooms
$700
1033 sqft
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - 1022 S Maple St Marion, IN 46953 This is a good chance to invest. It will require some remodeling but if you work with construction or have remodeling skills. This may be for you.
211 N Garfield St
211 North Garfield Street, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$625
832 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* Come relax on the front porch swing of this adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home coming with a fridge, stove, and dishwasher! Hardwood & vinyl throughout. Central A/C. Storage shed included.
Results within 10 miles of Grant County
1208 North PARK Avenue
1208 N Park Ave, Alexandria, IN
Studio
$575
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1208 North PARK Avenue in Alexandria. View photos, descriptions and more!
