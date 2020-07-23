/
12 Apartments for rent in LaPorte County, IN📍
118 Faulkner St
118 Faulknor Street, Michigan City, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom ranch with large backyard!! - Cozy 3 bedroom/1 bathroom ranch style home with an open floor plan available for rent in Michigan City.
508 Maple Avenue - 1/2
508 Maple Ave, La Porte, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
750 sqft
For Rent! 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom!! $700 per month. Must have a gross monthly income of 3 times the rent. Will need to pass a credit and background check. Strict no pet policy.
213 California
213 California Avenue, Michigan City, IN
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1944 sqft
GET AWAY FROM THE CITY AND RELAX ON THE BEACH! MICHIGAN CITY INDIANA IS OPEN! LAKE MICHIGAN AWAITS YOU! Waterfront 3 bedroom 3 level town home w/ balconies or patio on each level and party deck on roof.Just steps away from the beach.
Williamsburg on The Lake Apartments of Valparaiso
2810 Winchester Dr, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
$855
2 Bedrooms
$965
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeside community features a pool, sauna, playground and clubhouse. The 1-2 bedroom apartments have a patio, fireplace and air conditioning. Located near I-80, I-90 and Highway 30.
Abbey Lane
120 Abbey Ln, Chesterton, IN
1 Bedroom
$925
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1025 sqft
Welcome to Abbey Lane Apartments in Chesterton, Indiana.
Covington Square on Vale Park
1710 Vale Park Rd, Valparaiso, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$910
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1198 sqft
Offering outstanding amenities and a convenient location, this complex offers comfortable units and ample amenities. Each apartment offers included appliances, garbage disposals, large closets, and ample refrigerators.
1719 Woodland Bluff
1719 Woodland Bluff Drive, Porter County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1938 sqft
1719 Woodland Bluff Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom/ 4 bath home with Lake Views - Come and view this beautiful 4 bedroom, 4 bath home in Valparaiso.
205 Fieldstone Drive
205 Fieldstone Drive, Porter, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1840 sqft
Beautifully maintained town-home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. 2 story foyer and living room with skylight. Kitchen boasts plenty of warm oak cabinetry and a breakfast bar that could easily seat six.
356 Mayfield Avenue - C
356 Mayfield Ave, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
Very nice and bright unit, large rooms, beautiful views. Quite and Safe community. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.
699 Carla Drive - B
699 Carla Drive, Chesterton, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1028 sqft
Located 5 minutes from 80/94, the South Shore Line, and Indiana Dunes National Park, this charming 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment is located in the heart of Chesterton.
2011 Yorktowne Dr.
2011 Yorktowne Dr, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
990 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom Townhome - Maintenance free 2 bedroom 1.5 bath town home located close to retail and interstate. Updated windows,doors, a/c and furnace. Master has large walk in closet. Comes with fridge, stove and dishwasher, w/d hook up.
2117 Yorktowne Drive
2117 Yorktowne Drive, Valparaiso, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo for rent in Valparaiso - Very nice 2 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom condo for rent in Valparaiso.
