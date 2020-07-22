/
wayne county
12 Apartments for rent in Wayne County, IN
200 Salisbury Rd
200 Salisbury Road, Wayne County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
Welcome Home 2 Beds / 1.5 Baths - Property Id: 268196 Welcome home to this highly desirable Townhome! Live comfortably in this two story 2 bedroom / 1.5 bath home. Please call or text our property manager Lisa for a showing.
220 N 16th St.
220 North 16th Street, Richmond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$610
Beautiful 3 BR/2 BA home for sale on contract!! - This is a beautiful home for sale on contract. Downstairs includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, and basement entry. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and 1 additional bathroom.
434 NW 5th St
434 Northwest 5th Street, Richmond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$735
1408 sqft
Conveniently located spacious west side 2 bedroom 1 bath home with everything on one level. The property has nice hardwood flooring throughout and other decorative details. It is centrally located on the west side with quick access to interstate 70.
7115 Tice Rd
7115 Tice Road, Wayne County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1792 sqft
This beautiful home offers secluded country living in the Centerville School District. Three bedrooms, 1 1/2 bathrooms, and almost 1,800 sq. ft. of space make this home quite comfortable. A fridge, stove, washer, & dryer all come included.
121 W Main St
121 West Main Street, Centerville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
2176 sqft
A hidden gem of a property! The best of both worlds awaits you in this historically significant home. This striking property has recently undergone a meticulous restoration.
1431 S 5th St
1431 South 5th Street, Richmond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Especially nice and comfortable 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage home with detached one car garage with ADO. This property sits on a large private lot in a quiet part of town. All appliances included along with a washer and dryer set provided.
1620 Capri Ln
1620 Capri Lane, Richmond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1613 sqft
Lovely Crestdale neighborhood 3 Br 1.5 Ba home. This newly remodeled property has been recently painted and has new laminate flooring installed throughout. A nice eat-in kitchen with full appliance package is provided.
409 N. 21st St.
409 North 21st Street, Richmond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
1256 sqft
(Reduced rent)Nice 2 bedroom house with a bonus room - This large 2 bedroom house has a bonus room attached to one of the bedrooms. If also has a good size living room and dining room with hardwood floors.
Results within 5 miles of Wayne County
1821 Indiana Ave
1821 Indiana Avenue, Connersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
576 sqft
1821 Indiana Ave Available 08/01/20 Large one bedroom house with central air. - This cute one bedroom house will not last long. It has new vinyl plank flooring. It also had a recently updated bathroom with walk-in shower.
524 Reid St
524 Reid Street, Connersville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1649 sqft
Connersville Home - Property Id: 312261 Newly renovated. Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Looker - This completely remodeled 3 bedroom house is worth taking a look! It offers 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom on the main level.
1000 W 21st St 93
1000 West 21st Street, Connersville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$699
Come be a part of our COMMUNITY! - Property Id: 308955 Come be a part of our Wonderful Community!! Come see us today for your private showing or take a virtual tour (links provided below)! We have 3 bedroom homes at $699/mo.
716 W. 21st St.
716 West 21st Street, Connersville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
816 sqft
Two bed room single family home - Here we have a cute 2 bed room 1 bath single family home in a quiet neighborhood in the Grandview school district.
Some of the colleges located in the Wayne County area include Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, University of Cincinnati-Main Campus, University of Dayton, Union Institute & University, and Ball State University.
