180 Apartments for rent in Cumberland, IN📍
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
Cumberland
1 Unit Available
Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive, Cumberland, IN
Studio
$500
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Elmtree Park Apartments! We are located on the East side of Indianapolis in the desirable Warren Township area! We are within a few minutes to Cumberland, Greenfield, New Palestine, Beech Grove and downtown Indianapolis! We are near
1 of 10
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Cumberland
1 Unit Available
133 North Muessing Street
133 North Muessing Street, Cumberland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1104 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months.
Results within 1 mile of Cumberland
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Southeast Warren
1 Unit Available
10804 East COPIAH Court
10804 Copiah Ct, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
3176 sqft
TOUR THIS PROPERTY TODAY…NO NEED TO WAIT SINCE IT’S A SELF-SHOW LOCKBOX! Lovingly maintained home on a large corner lot. Convenient location just off German Church Road.
Results within 5 miles of Cumberland
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$851
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1236 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$563
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$649
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
5 Units Available
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
856 sqft
Newly renovated apartments near I-70. Air conditioning, breakfast bar, wood-burning fireplace and large closets. Community has swimming pool and picnic area. Just 15 minutes from downtown Indianapolis.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 07:10am
8 Units Available
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$965
927 sqft
Spacious apartments with ceiling fans and new appliances. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a business center and a playground. Close to I-70. Near Fort Harrison State Park.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
10221 Ridgefield Dr
10221 Ridgefield Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
EAST SIDE 3BR RECENTLY UPDATED! This updated ranch home is tucked away near the end of Ridgefield Drive, across from Finish Line Corporate offices and convenient to shopping and dining.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
709 N Harbison Ave
709 North Harbison Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
912 sqft
EAST SIDE 3 BEDROOM BUNGALOW AVAILABLE NOW! Recently updated by PARC PROPERTY GROUP. updates include hardwood flooring, tile shower, updated kitchen, fresh two-toned paint, newer plumbing and electrical fixtures.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9707 Conried Dr
9707 Conried Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
925 sqft
VINTON WOODS (Eastside) 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Fenced in yard, garage and W/D hookup. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9156 Granville Ct
9156 Granville Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1888 sqft
Trinity Manor (Eastside) 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Central Air, 2 Car Garage and W/D hookup. Tenants responsible for all utilities. Pets welcome with a one-time pet fee of $250 per pet, 2 pet max.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5230 Traditions Road
5230 Traditions Road, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1584 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Kensington Commons
1 Unit Available
10313 Cadogan Drive
10313 Cadogan Drive, Lawrence, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1980 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
8219 Roy Road
8219 Roy Road, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1677 sqft
Remodeled 2 bed, 1.5 bath amazing bedroom sizes and great open floor plan with a bonus space for storage off the kitchen. This location has a 1 car garage and is currently in the This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
10331 Nassau Lane
10331 Nassau Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1566 sqft
This renovated, 3-bedroom, 1.5-bath partial brick ranch is situated on a desirable cul-de-sac lot. The floor plan with approximately 1566 sq ft, includes a living room, a family room, and a kitchen with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
5676 North Plymouth Court
5676 North Plymouth Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1796 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1700935 A gorgeous home located in McCordsville.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
9431 Pepperidge Drive
9431 Pepperidge Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
2028 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
3050 N Acoma Drive
3050 Acoma Dr, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1708 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Five Points
1 Unit Available
8117 Grove Berry Way
8117 Grove Berry Way, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1633 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Kensington Commons
1 Unit Available
10568 Kensil Street
10568 Kensil Street, Lawrence, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1604 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
3625 Rock Maple Drive
3625 Rock Maple Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1796 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
3556 Biscayne Road
3556 Biscayne Road, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1886 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
8508 Palm Court
8508 Palm Court, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
2183 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This spacious 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
3407 Harvest Avenue
3407 Harvest Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$935
1574 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Frequently Asked Questions
The average rent price for Cumberland rentals listed on Apartment List is $550.
Some of the colleges located in the Cumberland area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, and Ball State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cumberland from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Fishers, and Noblesville.
Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INTipton, INPendleton, INBargersville, INWhitestown, INGreensburg, INPittsboro, INFranklin, IN