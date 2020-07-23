/
bartholomew county
13 Apartments for rent in Bartholomew County, IN📍
11 Units Available
Quail Run
1182 Quail Run Dr, Columbus, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1242 sqft
Floor plans range from spacious one-bedrooms to three-bedroom townhomes on expansive, landscaped grounds that include a gym, pool, and basketball court. Just two miles from Cummins Headquarters and across the street from Greenbelt Golf Course.
16 Units Available
Charleston Square
2410 Charleston Place, Columbus, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
767 sqft
Charleston Square is located in the heart of Columbus, Indiana, the town that Lady Bird Johnson once called "Athens on the Prairie".
$
14 Units Available
The Cole
200 Jackson St, Columbus, IN
1 Bedroom
$995
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1090 sqft
Found between 3rd and 2nd streets and close to Mill Race Park. Modern apartments with a patio/balcony, private laundry facilities and a stylish, fully equipped kitchen. Residents have use of a gym and concierge service.
25 Units Available
Fox Pointe
4740 Fox Trail Lane, Columbus, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
941 sqft
Fox Pointe Apartments is located in the heart of Columbus, Indiana, the town that Lady Bird Johnson once called "Athens on the Prairie".
10 Units Available
Briarwood Columbus
2350 Thornybrook Drive, Columbus, IN
1 Bedroom
$775
2 Bedrooms
$900
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
Modern apartments with luxury comforts, including a basketball court, hot tub, tennis court, pool and 24-hour gym. Stylish interiors include ample storage, fireplaces and a refrigerator. Private patio or balcony included.
13 Units Available
Eastlake Woods
1020 Thicket Ct, Columbus, IN
1 Bedroom
$769
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,237
1328 sqft
Eastlake Woods was designed and built as a community that reflects stability, prestige and convenience. At Eastlake Woods, you'll discover dependable maintenance, conscientious management and a quality environment.
1 Unit Available
2300 Lakecrest Dr.
2300 Lakecrest Drive, Columbus, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2136 sqft
Now Showing this 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home at 2300 Lakecrest Dr., Columbus, IN - Columbus: W 200 S & S 150 W Two story single family home with 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room, family room, dining room, bonus room and laundry room.
1 Unit Available
2013 Creekstone Dr.
2013 Creekstone Drive, Columbus, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2662 sqft
Now Showing a 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home located in Columbus, IN. - COLUMBUS - COUNTY ROAD 200S and Jonesville Rd. Must see this 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath two-story with Living room / dining room combo, Family room, breakfast nook and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
3021 Taylor Road
3021 Taylor Road, Columbus, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1 sqft
Nice 4 bed, 1.5 bath home With a great central location. Home features a large fenced in back yard. Has large kitchen and living room. $1000/mo plus deposit. Located in Richards, Central and East school districts.
1 Unit Available
234 North 350 W
234 N 350 W, Bartholomew County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
4286 sqft
Not your typical home for lease! This home sits just outside of Columbus on 2+ acres of land. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and an unfinished basement. Lots of space with a separate dining room and bonus room.
1 Unit Available
2507 Middle View Dr.
2507 Middle View Drive, Columbus, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - Columbus: W. 200 S & Jonesvillle Rd. Ranch single family home with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus living room, dining room, kitchen and laundry room.
1 Unit Available
3970 Waycross Drive
3970 Waycross Drive, Columbus, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2762 sqft
Don’t miss this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in Columbus Indiana. All new plank flooring throughout the home. Main floor has spacious great room, dining area, large kitchen with plenty of storage and stainless steel appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Bartholomew County
7 Units Available
Burkhart Crossing
1021 Stoneridge Dr, Seymour, IN
1 Bedroom
$841
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1453 sqft
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources Burkart Crossing in Seymour Indiana offers brand new 1, 2, & 3 bedroom apartments with attached garage options, granite countertops, wood-style flooring and walk-in closets.
Results within 10 miles of Bartholomew County
1 Unit Available
4272 Old State Route 261
4272 Old State Road 46, Brown County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
1001 sqft
4272 Old State Route 261 Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath $869/mo***Newburgh, IN*** No Deposit $0 - Free Application! Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautiful 2 bedroom- 2 Bath 1,004 Sq ft.
