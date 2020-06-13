Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

73 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, IN

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
41 Units Available
Overture Flats
110 Opus Ln, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1279 sqft
Never-lived-in apartments feature in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite countertops. Amenities include a pool with sundeck, 24-hour gym and valet trash service. On SR 26 just off I-65, close to many shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Bradford Place
3224 S 9th St, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$660
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1100 sqft
Quiet community with one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments. Air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Private balcony/patio. Bike storage and pool on site. Easy access to Highway 52.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
1 Unit Available
Copper Gate Apartments
3140 Coppergate Circle, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$786
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and affordable, let Copper Gate be your new home! Residents will also enjoy an on-site Headstart Center, an outdoor pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center & more! Our 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms include updated kitchen cabinets & countertops, an

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hanna
1 Unit Available
1701 Pierce Street
1701 Pierce Street, Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1400 sqft
1701 Pierce Street Available 08/03/20 - (RLNE4154175)

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
703 North Street
703 North Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1500 sqft
703 North Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in the heart of downtown! - Beautiful 3 bedroom. Newer flooring, beautiful white cabinets, open concept with built in cabinets in dining area.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Lawrence McAllister
1 Unit Available
2107 North 19th Street
2107 North 19th Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1312 sqft
2107 North 19th Street Available 09/01/20 Newly REMODELED!!!! Spacious 3bd/1bth single family house, quiet neighborhood! - NEWLY renovated LARGE 3bed/1bath close to downtown. Its located on the bus-line for anyone looking to save on gas.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Columbian Park
1 Unit Available
2022 Scott Street
2022 Scott Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
1100 sqft
2022 Scott Street Available 07/15/20 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex - This unit is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom duplex. (RLNE4980812)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Columbian Park
1 Unit Available
11 S 31st Street
11 South 31st Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
924 sqft
11 S 31st Street Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE4152844)

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2840 Plaza Lane
2840 Plaza Lane, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
725 sqft
2840 Plaza Lane Available 08/15/20 - (RLNE4095919)

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Lafayette
1 Unit Available
523 Main Street
523 Main Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
Large Two Bedroom Right Downtown! - Coming available soon, this completely renovated two bedroom, two bathroom apartment located in Downtown Lafayette has plenty to offer! Features of this unique unit include oversized bedrooms, walk in closets and

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2844 Plaza Court
2844 Plaza Court, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
2844 Plaza Court Available 07/01/20 2 BEDROOM DUPLEX IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE WHITE PINES - 2 bed, 2 bath duplex on Lafayette's south side. Vinyl floors and carpeting. Washer and dryer in unit. Tenant pays electric and water/sewage.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Lawrence McAllister
1 Unit Available
2100 Underwood Street
2100 Underwood Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
1004 sqft
2100 Underwood Street Available 08/01/20 Cute 2 bedroom home! Must see! - This house is super cute. 2 bedroom/ 1 bath. Great yard and close to lots of shopping and restaurants. Give us a call today! (RLNE5059821)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ellsworth Romig
1 Unit Available
151 S 3rd Street
151 South 3rd Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
151 S 3rd Street Available 08/18/20 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom unit - This unit is 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. Large front porch shared with connecting unit. Separate entrance to each unit, and back porch as well.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Lafayette
1 Unit Available
225 N. 2nd Street Unit 2F
225 N 2nd St, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1390 sqft
Chic Condo in Downtown Lafayette - Just seconds from the Wabash River and all of the excellent shops and restaurants downtown Lafayette has to offer, this beautiful 2 bedroom condo is the perfect place to immerse yourself in Lafayette's unique

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lincoln
1 Unit Available
1024 Tippecanoe St
1024 Tippecanoe Street, Lafayette, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2797 sqft
1024 Tippecanoe St Available 08/03/20 Unique and Well Maintained Victorian Home - Private Fenced Yard, Large Porch - Gorgeous 5 bed, 2 bath full bath Victorian Home located just blocks from downtown.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
St. Lawrence McAllister
1 Unit Available
2333 North 19th Street
2333 North 19th Street, Lafayette, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
2000 sqft
2333 North 19th Street Available 08/15/20 2-Story House, 4Bed/2Bath with LargeYard, Garage, Washer/Dryer hook ups.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perrin
1 Unit Available
1704 Rainey St
1704 Rainey Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1475 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Family Home with Yard - This spacious, two story house is perfect for a family looking for a new home! Includes a bonus room, large backyard, back deck, washer/dryer hookups, and off-street parking.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
316 Plantation
316 Plantation Way, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1210 sqft
316 Plantation Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car attached garage - This open floor plan 3 bedroom 2 bath house offers cathedral ceilings in the living room and kitchen, plenty of storage and friendly family neighborhood.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3126 Brunswick Court South
3126 Brunswick Court South, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1688 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Large Townhouse minutes to Purdue University - Property Id: 9466 Large spacious townhouse on cul-du-sac in south Lafayette just minutes from Purdue University and downtown Lafayette.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Historic Jefferson
1 Unit Available
1107 Brown St.
1107 Brown Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1107 Brown St. - 1107 Brown St. Available 07/15/20 Two bedroom Close to Downtown - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5817141)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Perrin
1 Unit Available
710 N 18th Street
710 North 18th Street, Lafayette, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
Cute 1 Bedroom Near Market Square! - Enjoy an adorable 1 bedroom near shopping, groceries, and Downtown Lafayette. This apartment has washer/dryer included. Tenant is responsible for electric and a flat water fee. (RLNE5808693)

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1933 Salem
1933 Salem Street, Lafayette, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1st Floor apartment - (RLNE5787626)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Centennial
1 Unit Available
715 North 4th Street - 8
715 N 4th St, Lafayette, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
650 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment Conveniently located right next to Old U.S. 231, this house is close to the main roads and has easy access to the major bus lines that run to Purdue. This home is located just across the bridge in Lafayette.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Valley Center
1 Unit Available
1415 Congress St
1415 Congress Street, Lafayette, IN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1140 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom Home with a 2 Car Garage and a Basement. This home is located just off Kossuth. It is walking distance to the park. Large eat in kitchen. Plenty of off street parking. Give us a call today.

Median Rent in Lafayette

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lafayette is $667, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $813.
Studio
$605
1 Bed
$667
2 Beds
$813
3+ Beds
$1,114
City GuideLafayette
Home of the Boilermaker

The ‘Boilermaker’ is the perfect blend of two spirits in one: beer and whiskey. Lafayette, Indiana–the city where Boilermakers are born and made thanks to Purdue University– is also the perfect blend of two spirits in one: Midwestern railroad history and one very cool college town vibe. Other than being chock full of bars that serve up possibly the most hangover-inducing cocktail known to man, Lafayette was once a major railroad industry hub and now along with the adjoining town of West Lafayette, makes up an undeniably quirky Indiana locale that is home to college students, graduates and families alike.

Nicknamed the “Star City,” Lafayette is no 'second fiddle' kind of town. Big Ten sports, lots of sunshine and the ability to score an apartment for around $450 a month (!) are just a few things Lafayette boasts. In fact, there are quite a few reasons why this once small town is now quickly growing. Need a few? How about a blue ribbon winning school system, an active commercial area full of dining and shopping, a historic downtown complete with picturesque ice skating in the park and to top it off, plenty of local wineries and breweries to get you good and happy on the weekends? And that’s just scratching the surface.

Now that we’ve piqued your interest, let’s find you the perfect Lafayette digs.

Not so Down and Out in Lafayette

Figuring out where you fit in here in Lafayette will take all of about two seconds: Lafayette living is a mix of young campus life and established Victorian houses with nearby lofts and apartments (not Victorian like corsets and tea, just Victorian like old and historically cool). Whether you come here for school, reliving the life you had in school, work (boring) or quality family time, Lafayette living won’t disappoint. Here is a key breakdown to the major Lafayette neighborhoods:

Downtown chic

Just across the river from West Lafayette is one of the metro area’s most prized possessions. Downtown Lafayette is a melting pot of people, business, culture and…well, pretty much everything. Historic buildings now house new lofts, beautiful old Victorian homes line the streets, and some converted industrial buildings are even rented out as apartments by family owned companies. Festivals, holiday events, movies in the park, shopping, dining and culture all take place on the historic streets of Downtown Lafayette. It’s an ideal area for young professionals, couples or families as it’s bursting with artsy folks and things to do. The lofts down here feature exposed brick walls and skylights, amazing views and old wooden beams, which, while once considered crappy, are now chic. Go figure. Rolling out of bed and walking to work or play may cost you a bit more here, though, depending on your desire level of fancy: rents on lofts in the area start around $825 for a 1BR but you can score a sweet apartment off Ferry or Eerie Streets for around $450.

Business in the front, party in the back

South of highway 25 sits a more quaint and tad quieter area of Lafayette, but it’s just as inviting. Living in the south side of the city means coming home to a quiet apartment just far enough away from the city center for peace, but close enough to be minutes from all the bars, shopping and action that the city (and downtown) has to offer. In the same part of town as Ivy Tech, the south side is an affordable area for students, teachers, young couples and families. The homes have character and are often established or historic. Rental costs are fairly cheap but apartments are still well maintained and renters don’t suffer for pinching pennies. A one bedroom here will cost you about $499 AND provide you with a pool, tennis court, fitness center and proximity to public transit and highway 52 for commuting. A perfect place to live if you sit somewhere between business-oriented professional and late-night party goer… and don’t we all?

Beer Pong and/or Tenure

On the West side of the Wabash River sits West Lafayette. Home to Purdue and many of its students, this slightly more upscale area is hip, walkable, and helps make up the greater Lafayette metro area. The homes here vary in size but are often on the larger, more historic end of the spectrum and are frequently set back on beautiful pieces of property. Professors and Purdue staff are the most frequent owners of the gorgeous, lofty old houses in this area, but if you can find one going on sabbatical, you may be able to scoop up a prime piece of real estate for a sub-letter’s song. If mansions aren’t quite your style or budget (sad for you), there are plenty of apartments to go around, too.

Apartment-wise, rents here are a bit more costly with 2 bedrooms going for around $950, but much of the housing includes free cable and paid utilities. Those not in school but still wishing to live in this area can take advantage of the well-priced, amenity-packed apartment complexes replete with things like pools, public transit, fitness center, and internet service starting at a paltry $530 for a 1BR. For those moving with children, West Lafayette is renowned for its excellent schools so you need not fear for young Johnny’s academic future. It would be ridiculous to say that West Lafayette isn’t extremely college-driven, meaning that students and their occasionally wild, frat party ways make up a majority of the population, but that- ’s not to say that families, seniors and young professionals don’t live here quite happily, too.

Tips and Tricks

Before you get here, there are a few things to know (aside from how awesome it is). Don’t worry, there’s nothing scary on the list, unless you count the sometimes frigid winters.

  • Most, if not all, apartments include paid utilities of some kind. Whether its water, cable, internet or garbage, rent prices often include a utility or two.

  • Only interested in drinking Boilermakers? No sweat. Purdue may be a main focus of the area but it’s not the only school in town. There are two other spots available for those in pursuit of higher learning or looking for a teaching job: Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana and Harrison College are here for you.

  • Weather in Lafayette runs the gamut. In January, it’s not unheard of for the temps to be freezing or at least in the low 30s, whereas in summer things can heat up around here. Typically, the high is in the upper 80s with July being the hottest month. The winters can be cold but ice skating downtown and apartments with fireplaces make it worthwhile.

  • There are green spaces virtually everywhere in town. Jogging and biking trails are a “thing” here and people like to stay active. If you weren’t a runner before, you may become one now (or at least a brisk walker).

  • Public transit options from some apartments offer free fare to Purdue students.

So Many Highways, So Little Time

Venturing around town can be done in a couple of ways. For public transportation, count on the CityBus, which will take you in and around the entire Lafayette area, including West Lafayette. Suburban Express takes students from Purdue to the Chicago area when school is in session and public transit from most apartments and certain areas in the city is free to students traveling back and forth to campus. Yes, we said free – a college kid’s favorite word.

If you have your own set of wheels, here are the highways and byways that will be your friend: I-65 on the east side of the city runs north and south and can take you to other Indiana cities like Indianapolis (Colts game anyone?) or to Gary, Indiana (Jackson 5 tribute tour, maybe?) The 231 connects with 43 and also runs north and south. For everyday travel, stick to state roads like 25 which runs in a circle around Lafayette, the 26 serving all your West Lafayette needs and the 38 which will take you smack into the heart of the city.

Lafayette: City of Fabulous Cocktails and Rockstars

Lafayette, Indiana may not have an NFL team or even its own major airport (don’t cry, you can fly into Indianapolis) but what it does have are friendly people, some amazing living opportunities, a diehard college fan base, and one hell of a signature cocktail. It also has a median age of 32 and is Axl Rose’s hometown, so clearly this is a breeding ground for young rockstars in training. Kick ass enough for you? We thought so. Now put away your air guitar and start pounding the pavement for your new rockstar pad.

June 2020 Lafayette Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Lafayette Rent Report. Lafayette rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Lafayette rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Lafayette rent trends were flat over the past month

Lafayette rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Lafayette stand at $668 for a one-bedroom apartment and $814 for a two-bedroom. Lafayette's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.1%, but is in line with the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Lafayette, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Lafayette rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Lafayette, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Lafayette is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Lafayette's median two-bedroom rent of $814 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year, which matches the increase in Lafayette.
    • While Lafayette's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Lafayette than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Lafayette.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Lafayette?
    In Lafayette, the median rent is $605 for a studio, $667 for a 1-bedroom, $813 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,114 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lafayette, check out our monthly Lafayette Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Lafayette?
    Some of the colleges located in the Lafayette area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, and Butler University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Lafayette?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lafayette from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Plainfield, Brownsburg, and Westfield.

