73 Apartments for rent in Lafayette, IN

Not so Down and Out in Lafayette

Figuring out where you fit in here in Lafayette will take all of about two seconds: Lafayette living is a mix of young campus life and established Victorian houses with nearby lofts and apartments (not Victorian like corsets and tea, just Victorian like old and historically cool). Whether you come here for school, reliving the life you had in school, work (boring) or quality family time, Lafayette living won’t disappoint. Here is a key breakdown to the major Lafayette neighborhoods:

Downtown chic

Just across the river from West Lafayette is one of the metro area’s most prized possessions. Downtown Lafayette is a melting pot of people, business, culture and…well, pretty much everything. Historic buildings now house new lofts, beautiful old Victorian homes line the streets, and some converted industrial buildings are even rented out as apartments by family owned companies. Festivals, holiday events, movies in the park, shopping, dining and culture all take place on the historic streets of Downtown Lafayette. It’s an ideal area for young professionals, couples or families as it’s bursting with artsy folks and things to do. The lofts down here feature exposed brick walls and skylights, amazing views and old wooden beams, which, while once considered crappy, are now chic. Go figure. Rolling out of bed and walking to work or play may cost you a bit more here, though, depending on your desire level of fancy: rents on lofts in the area start around $825 for a 1BR but you can score a sweet apartment off Ferry or Eerie Streets for around $450.

Business in the front, party in the back

South of highway 25 sits a more quaint and tad quieter area of Lafayette, but it’s just as inviting. Living in the south side of the city means coming home to a quiet apartment just far enough away from the city center for peace, but close enough to be minutes from all the bars, shopping and action that the city (and downtown) has to offer. In the same part of town as Ivy Tech, the south side is an affordable area for students, teachers, young couples and families. The homes have character and are often established or historic. Rental costs are fairly cheap but apartments are still well maintained and renters don’t suffer for pinching pennies. A one bedroom here will cost you about $499 AND provide you with a pool, tennis court, fitness center and proximity to public transit and highway 52 for commuting. A perfect place to live if you sit somewhere between business-oriented professional and late-night party goer… and don’t we all?

Beer Pong and/or Tenure

On the West side of the Wabash River sits West Lafayette. Home to Purdue and many of its students, this slightly more upscale area is hip, walkable, and helps make up the greater Lafayette metro area. The homes here vary in size but are often on the larger, more historic end of the spectrum and are frequently set back on beautiful pieces of property. Professors and Purdue staff are the most frequent owners of the gorgeous, lofty old houses in this area, but if you can find one going on sabbatical, you may be able to scoop up a prime piece of real estate for a sub-letter’s song. If mansions aren’t quite your style or budget (sad for you), there are plenty of apartments to go around, too.

Apartment-wise, rents here are a bit more costly with 2 bedrooms going for around $950, but much of the housing includes free cable and paid utilities. Those not in school but still wishing to live in this area can take advantage of the well-priced, amenity-packed apartment complexes replete with things like pools, public transit, fitness center, and internet service starting at a paltry $530 for a 1BR. For those moving with children, West Lafayette is renowned for its excellent schools so you need not fear for young Johnny’s academic future. It would be ridiculous to say that West Lafayette isn’t extremely college-driven, meaning that students and their occasionally wild, frat party ways make up a majority of the population, but that- ’s not to say that families, seniors and young professionals don’t live here quite happily, too.