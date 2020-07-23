/
/
dekalb county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:41 AM
32 Apartments for rent in DeKalb County, IN📍
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7236 CR 427
7236 County Road 427, DeKalb County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1604 sqft
7236 CR 427, Auburn - This rural home is situated on the Dekalb/Allen county line. Sitting back from the road this 3 bedroom plus den house has a 1 1/2 bathroom. Large living room that opens into the kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Walnut Street
108 Walnut Street, Butler, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1640 sqft
Rent To Own!! - Land Contract Opportunity! This homes comes with many updates. A new furnace and AC put in February. Freshly painted and brand new carpet. Very nice hardwood floors throughout the living room and dining room.
1 of 18
Last updated January 24 at 11:24 AM
1 Unit Available
908 Phillip St
908 Phillip Street, Auburn, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
908 Phillip St Auburn IN - This 3 bedroom home sits in wonderful Auburn IN.
1 of 18
Last updated July 19 at 09:12 AM
1 Unit Available
606 Independence Street
606 Independence St, Butler, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1248 sqft
606 Independence Street - Newer single family ranch home on a basement! When you open the door the vaulted ceilings invite you into the living room with beautiful corner fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of DeKalb County
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:37 AM
9 Units Available
Bonterra
660 Bonterra Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1324 sqft
Discover a one-of-a-kind apartment community at Bonterra Apartments in North Fort Wayne, Indiana.
1 of 35
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1903 Worthington Dr
1903 Worthington Drive, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
3780 sqft
~Immaculate 4bedroom 4.5 Bath~ $2299 a month** - High tech home. Northwest Allen county school district, highly sought after . Upper level has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms lots of storage space.
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1530 Brittany Cove
1530 Brittany Cove, Huntertown, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1550 sqft
NWACS House For Rent by Capital Property Management, LLC - This is a beautiful, large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located in the NWACS district.Through the front door is the large living room.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
514 Highfields Cove
514 Highfields Cove, Allen County, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1982 sqft
Available October 1st! "New Subdivision in Northwest Allen County Schools! Lancia’s Springfield II located on a pond lot. Almost 2,000 sq.ft. 5 BDR, 2.5 Bath, Master on the main. Enter the home to view a vaulted ceiling, Great Room, Kitchen and Nook.
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
12828 Palazzo Boulevard
12828 Palazzo Blvd, Allen County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2947 sqft
Excellent upscale executive rental in Sorrento available August 1, 2020. Located just minutes from Parkview Regional Medical Center and Dupont Hospital, with convenient access to I-69. Desirable NW Allen County Schools.
1 of 27
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
16001 State Road 101
16001 N State Road 101, Allen County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1960 sqft
16001 State Road 101 Grabill IN - Coming Soon! This 2 bedroom , 1.5 bath ranch home has so many extras. A large living room that has a big picture window to view nature. Eat in dining area.
Results within 10 miles of DeKalb County
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Steeplechase at Parkview
11275 Sportsman Park Ln, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$921
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,017
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1366 sqft
This luxury community offers a tanning salon, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Nearby East Dupont Road has shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road
1208 Cowen Pl, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1473 sqft
Redwood Fort Wayne Wallen Road is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Oak Crossing
10501 Day Lily Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,023
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments with breakfast bars and hardwood floors. Lots of natural light. Swimming pool, fire pit and internet cafe in community. Garage parking available. Easy access to I-69.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
9 Units Available
Archer's Pointe Apartments of Ft. Wayne
262 W Washington Center Rd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
2 Bedrooms
$905
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just minutes from I-69, the Glenbrook Mall and IPFW. Modern community with a pool, playground, media room and dog park. Updated apartments with a patio or balcony and washer and dryer hookup.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 12:14 AM
10 Units Available
Brookside-Parkerdale
Wood Creek
6729 Ramblewood Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$607
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$757
970 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, A/C and oven range. Community features a decked-out 24-hour gym, bike storage, tennis court, volleyball court and dog park.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Maplecrest Road
5450 Kinzie Ct, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1311 sqft
Redwood® Fort Wayne Kinzie Court is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Fort Wayne
7600 Cold Springs Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$970
1100 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments, an affordable apartment community located in Fort Wayne, Indiana offering one, two, and three bedroom apartments and two and three bedroom townhomes .Garden style one bedroom apartment homes are also available.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Avalon at Northbrook
10230 Avalon Way, Fort Wayne, IN
1 Bedroom
$757
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,138
1206 sqft
Nestled in Northwest Fort Wayne, Avalon at Northbrook offers a unique blend of the elegance and serenity found in a setting with the modern conveniences of a fine custom home.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Fort Wayne Diebold Road
4021 Frost Grass Dr, Fort Wayne, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1346 sqft
Redwood in Fort Wayne, IN offers distinctive, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, single-story apartment homes. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet - no one lives above or below you. Our apartments are smoke-free and pets are always welcome.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
17630 Antwerp Rd
17630 Antwerp Road, Harlan, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1474 sqft
17630 Antwerp Rd Harlan - This 3 bedroom, 1 bath home, on a corner lot in Harlan. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Off street parking. Shed and fenced in yard. Gas forced air and central air. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5979401)
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
120 N Main St C
120 Main Street, Churubusco, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Churubusco Aparment C - Property Id: 144095 One bedroom, one bath apartment located in a beautiful building at Main Street in Churubusco, Indiana. Utilities are NOT included in the rent. Utilities around $125 per month.
1 of 23
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8401 SCHWARTZ RD
8401 Schwartz Road, Allen County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
4200 sqft
Available 07/25/20 Exec home on 7.5 Acres, Yard services included - Property Id: 161090 All outdoor maintenance, mowing, snow removal, trash pick-up INCLUDED. Ultra-efficient Series 7 WaterFurnace Geothermal Heat/AC.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Maplewood Terrace and Downs
6505 Bellefield Dr
6505 Bellefield Drive, Fort Wayne, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
6505 Bellefield Dr Available 07/31/20 New Listing!!! - Check out this great 3 bedroom home on the NE side of Fort Wayne. Has living room and family room with back patio and fenced in backyard to keep the kids safe. All wood flooring throughout.
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Hillsboro
7035 Saxton Run
7035 Saxton Run, Fort Wayne, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1868 sqft
7035 Saxton Run Available 08/01/20 House For Rent by Capital Property Management, LLC - This is a beautiful, very large 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home located Northeast off Rothman and Maplecrest Roads.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the DeKalb County area include Huntington University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, Indiana Institute of Technology, University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne, and Kellogg Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fort Wayne, Battle Creek, Elkhart, Portage, and Warsaw have apartments for rent.