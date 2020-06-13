Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

141 Apartments for rent in Bloomington, IN

Last updated June 13
Grandview Hills
62 Units Available
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meadow Park is located on the East side of Bloomington and sits on 19 beautiful acres with mature trees and landscaping giving it a park-like setting.
Last updated June 13
Allisonville
44 Units Available
Fountain Park Apartments
3209 East Tenth St., Bloomington, IN
Studio
$720
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
844 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fountain Park Apartments in Bloomington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$765
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1080 sqft
Beautiful wooded landscaping in a home-like setting. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Relax at the pool, basketball court or clubhouse. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry.
Last updated June 12
13 Units Available
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct, Bloomington, IN
Studio
$574
1 Bedroom
$699
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Acadia Court in Southeast Bloomington is close to Indiana University and the Monroe County YMCA in beautiful Bloomington, IN. Acadia Court will provide you with the rolling terrain, scenic views, and great location of Bloomington's south side.
Last updated June 13
13 Units Available
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,035
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1135 sqft
Welcome to the luxurious, and newly renovated, Steeplechase Apartments. Choose from six spacious floor plans of 1 and 2-bedroom homes, each with an incredible list of features and amenities.
Last updated June 13
23 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1177 sqft
Fun, relaxed property minutes from Indiana University Campus along the IU Bike Path. Pet-friendly property with on-site parking. Washer-dryer hookups and dishwashers in each unit. On-site pool. Overlooks wooded area.
Last updated June 13
21 Units Available
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike, Bloomington, IN
Studio
$1,099
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,179
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1061 sqft
In a wooded community within a short drive of the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, theater room and fitness center. Homes offer a patio or balcony, luxury vinyl tile, and a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$590
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
1011 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.
Last updated June 13
23 Units Available
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1177 sqft
Just east of the Indiana University Campus, Woodbridge Apartments offer a serene sense of community that takes pride in its diverse population.
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Adams Village
2739 South Boardwalk Circle, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1107 sqft
Located in desirable southwest Bloomington, Adams Village is your luxurious sanctuary from the everyday. Our 1 and 2 -bedroom townhome style apartments offer private entrances, full-size washer and dryers, and private patios or balconies.

Last updated June 13
Maple Heights
1 Unit Available
1222 N Maple
1222 North Maple Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1600 sqft
Convenient, Cozy, and Private 2bed/1bath in Btown - This two bedroom, one bath home is located just minutes from Memorial Stadium and the IU Bloomington campus.

Last updated June 13
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
105 N Roosevelt
105 North Roosevelt Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
- (RLNE5036102)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3473 S. Oaklawn Cir
3473 South Oaklawn Circle, Bloomington, IN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
3473 S. Oaklawn Cir Available 09/04/20 **September 2020** 2 bed / 2 Bath townhome - Great location to Bloomington's south and east sides! 2 bed/2 bath townhouse available August, 2020.

Last updated June 13
6th and Ritter
1 Unit Available
1306 1/2 West 6th Street
1306 1/2 W 6th St, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$625
525 sqft
1306 1/2 West 6th Street Available 08/15/20 1 bedroom , 1 bath Studio like Duplex - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Property features 1 bedroom, 1 bath and is conveniently located in the downtown Bloomington area.

Last updated June 13
Old Northeast
1 Unit Available
426 E. 10th
426 East 10th Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2790 sqft
426 E.

Last updated June 13
Garden Hill
1 Unit Available
115 E 16th
115 East 16th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
115 E 16th Available 08/12/20 115 East 16th Street - This 3 bedroom unit is close to campus, close to downtown and close to the stadium! It has a front porch that is great for BBQ's and a large unfinished basement for storage! Have more than 3

Last updated June 13
Bittner Woods
1 Unit Available
2714 East Pine Lane
2714 East Pine Lane, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2962 sqft
2714 East Pine Lane Available 07/15/20 Beautiful, Executive Home located on Bloomington's East Side! - This 4 bedroom executive home features hardwood floors, ample storage space, and multiple fireplaces! The kitchen comes equipped with a stove,

Last updated June 13
6th and Ritter
1 Unit Available
1306 West 6th Street
1306 West 6th Street, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$675
525 sqft
1306 West 6th Street Available 08/17/20 1 bedroom , 1 bath Studio like Duplex - AVAILABLE AUGUST 2020! Property features 1 bedroom, 1 bath and is conveniently located in the downtown Bloomington area.

Last updated June 13
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2210 E 7th St
2210 East 7th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
926 sqft
2210 E 7th St Available 08/17/20 7th and Roosevelt - August 2020 - 0.1 miles to IU E Bus (connects to all IU Buses) 0.3 miles to the School of Education 0.6 miles to International Studies and Wells Library 0.

Last updated June 13
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
723 E 2nd St
723 East 2nd Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,125
723 E 2nd St Available 08/06/20 723 E. 2nd Street - Beautiful 3 bedroom home located in a highly desired neighborhood on the south side. Newly remodeled with updated hardwood floors, upgraded kitchen, and total renovation in the upstairs bathroom...

Last updated June 13
Elm Heights
1 Unit Available
525 E Smith Avenue
525 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
525 E. Smith Avenue - Henderson Crossing is an excellent place to call home.

Last updated June 13
Downtown Bloomington
1 Unit Available
396 S. Washington St
396 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,980
396 S. Washington St Available 08/14/20 AVAILABLE AUGUST, 2020 - 4 Bedroom-3.

Last updated June 13
Green Acres
1 Unit Available
2618 E 7th St
2618 East 7th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
2618 E 7th St Available 07/12/20 - Located near IU campus and east side shopping. This home is nestled away on a dead-end street. Limestone ranch over full basement. Hardwood floors on main floor. Eat in kitchen.

Last updated June 13
Mc Doel Gardens
1 Unit Available
1416 South Madison Street
1416 Madison Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
860 sqft
1416 South Madison Street Available 08/07/20 3 bedroom, 1 bath home available August 2020 - This three-bedroom, one bath home, is located on Bloomington's southside near Switchyard Park and B-line, a block away, less than a 5-minute walk.

Median Rent in Bloomington

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bloomington is $750, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $955.
Studio
$696
1 Bed
$750
2 Beds
$955
3+ Beds
$1,277
City GuideBloomington
It’s coming up roses in Bloomington

Aloha and welcome to the virtual nerve center for your Bloomington, Indiana apartment-finding scavenger hunt! Situated on the scenic, rolling hills of southern Indiana, B-Town is one of the American Heartland’s most eclectic and energetic communities. Looking to score a primo pad in Bloomington? Then stick with us, ladies and gents, because the perfect apartment for you is just a few clicks away…

The B-Town Vibe

Unlike much of the great state of Indiana, which is flat, rural, and just a tad sleepy, Bloomington is defined by rolling hills, an assortment of cultural offerings and a vibrant nightlife scene. There’s a high-energy atmosphere to B-Town, and the streets are dotted with galleries, museums, Broadway-style theaters, cafes, restaurants, bookstores, shops, and live music venues. The city is also home to a lively “folk punk” scene. Numerous pubs and clubs, most of which are elbow-to-elbow every night of the week, are situated near downtown, and many of them feature a wide variety of live music performances.

Bloomington also features Indy’s widest inland lake, numerous beaches, parks, trails, and golf courses, a sprawling National Forest, a pair of wineries, and a bounty of fishing, biking, spelunking, kayaking, and hiking destinations. It’s a cornucopia of fun!

The Lay of the Land

Bloomington can be classified into two general areas: the 2-3 mile radius surrounding the downtown area, and the outlying rural areas. If you travel more than a handful of miles in any direction from the city’s inner core, you’ll find yourself surrounded by dairy farms.

Numerous neighborhoods in Bloomington, including the historic Near Westside area, Prospect Hill, Bryan Park, and Elm Heights are located within easy walking/biking distance of downtown. These areas offer an array of living quarters ranging from basic studios to spacious multi-BR units. If you want to live among the hustle, bustle, and charm of the city’s urban core, check out one of the coveted lofts and apartments downtown.

Tips and Tricks for Apartment Scavengers

A few things to keep in mind when scouring the listings for the perfect apartment:

  • There is a definite “renting season” in Bloomington. Most leases commence in August and last for a full year, and most landlords require tenants to renew their leases for the upcoming year by March. In other words, you should begin your apartment hunt no later than March, because apartments tend to fill up quickly.

  • If you show up in town during a non-peak time of the renting year, be prepared to either settle for a second-best apartment or spend some time on one of those tedious waiting lists.

  • Renting requirements aren’t too strict in Bloomington, but you’ll still need proof of income and a positive renting/credit history to score a place of your own. Those with no renting history, no income, and no bank account will obviously need a co-signer to sign the dotted line for them.

  • Be sure to give your new place a solid inspection before moving in. More than 60 percent of residents are temporary rather than permanent fixtures in B-Town, and apartments turn over constantly. Take the time to make sure the previous tenants didn’t leave any unwanted surprises behind them, like stains or blemishes on the walls, ceilings, or floors, faulty appliances, or a three-piece folk punk band playing Minutemen cover songs in the bedroom.

Bumming around Bloomington

It’s quite possible to survive in Bloomington without a vehicle of their own, but we don’t recommend it. Most city streets include bike paths and are largely walker-friendly, but keep in mind that winters in the Midwest can be brutal with temperatures from November through March frequently dropping below freezing, and you might not enjoy pedaling through the streets in six inches of snow. The city does offer a serviceable bus system, but routes run only 1-2 times an hour, making the need for your own set of wheels that much greater. Fortunately, traffic is minimal and even the gridlock is child’s play compared to big-city traffic jams.

And now it’s time for the fun part – finding you some dynamite dwellings in Southern Indiana’s most cherished city! So welcome to B-Town and happy hunting!

June 2020 Bloomington Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bloomington Rent Report. Bloomington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bloomington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Bloomington rents held steady over the past month

Bloomington rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bloomington stand at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $956 for a two-bedroom. Bloomington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bloomington, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Bloomington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Bloomington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bloomington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bloomington's median two-bedroom rent of $956 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Bloomington.
    • While Bloomington's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bloomington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Bloomington.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Bloomington’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Bloomington renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartm...

    View full Bloomington Renter Survey

    Here’s how Bloomington ranks on:

    B+
    Overall satisfaction
    B+
    Safety and crime rate
    A-
    Jobs and career opportunities
    A+
    Recreational activities
    B+
    Affordability
    A
    Quality of schools
    A+
    Social Life
    D
    Weather
    A+
    Commute time
    A-
    State and local taxes
    A+
    Public transit
    A+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Bloomington’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Bloomington renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."

    Key Findings in Bloomington include the following:

    • Bloomington renters gave their city a B+ overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Bloomington were commute time, public transit, social life, recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which all received grades of A+.
    • The only area of concern to Bloomington renters is weather, which received a D score.
    • Bloomington did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Indianapolis (C+), Portland (B) and Philadelphia (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Bloomington?
    In Bloomington, the median rent is $696 for a studio, $750 for a 1-bedroom, $955 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,277 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bloomington, check out our monthly Bloomington Rent Report.
    How pet-friendly is Bloomington?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Bloomington received a letter grade of A+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Bloomington?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Bloomington received a letter grade of A- for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Bloomington?
    Bloomington renters gave their city a letter grade of A when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Bloomington did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Bloomington?
    Bloomington renters gave their city a letter grade of A+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Bloomington did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Bloomington?
    Some of the colleges located in the Bloomington area include Indiana University-Bloomington, University of Indianapolis, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, and Butler University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Bloomington?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bloomington from include Indianapolis, Greenwood, Columbus, Plainfield, and Terre Haute.

