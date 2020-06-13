141 Apartments for rent in Bloomington, IN📍
Aloha and welcome to the virtual nerve center for your Bloomington, Indiana apartment-finding scavenger hunt! Situated on the scenic, rolling hills of southern Indiana, B-Town is one of the American Heartland’s most eclectic and energetic communities. Looking to score a primo pad in Bloomington? Then stick with us, ladies and gents, because the perfect apartment for you is just a few clicks away…
Unlike much of the great state of Indiana, which is flat, rural, and just a tad sleepy, Bloomington is defined by rolling hills, an assortment of cultural offerings and a vibrant nightlife scene. There’s a high-energy atmosphere to B-Town, and the streets are dotted with galleries, museums, Broadway-style theaters, cafes, restaurants, bookstores, shops, and live music venues. The city is also home to a lively “folk punk” scene. Numerous pubs and clubs, most of which are elbow-to-elbow every night of the week, are situated near downtown, and many of them feature a wide variety of live music performances.
Bloomington also features Indy’s widest inland lake, numerous beaches, parks, trails, and golf courses, a sprawling National Forest, a pair of wineries, and a bounty of fishing, biking, spelunking, kayaking, and hiking destinations. It’s a cornucopia of fun!
Bloomington can be classified into two general areas: the 2-3 mile radius surrounding the downtown area, and the outlying rural areas. If you travel more than a handful of miles in any direction from the city’s inner core, you’ll find yourself surrounded by dairy farms.
Numerous neighborhoods in Bloomington, including the historic Near Westside area, Prospect Hill, Bryan Park, and Elm Heights are located within easy walking/biking distance of downtown. These areas offer an array of living quarters ranging from basic studios to spacious multi-BR units. If you want to live among the hustle, bustle, and charm of the city’s urban core, check out one of the coveted lofts and apartments downtown.
A few things to keep in mind when scouring the listings for the perfect apartment:
There is a definite “renting season” in Bloomington. Most leases commence in August and last for a full year, and most landlords require tenants to renew their leases for the upcoming year by March. In other words, you should begin your apartment hunt no later than March, because apartments tend to fill up quickly.
If you show up in town during a non-peak time of the renting year, be prepared to either settle for a second-best apartment or spend some time on one of those tedious waiting lists.
Renting requirements aren’t too strict in Bloomington, but you’ll still need proof of income and a positive renting/credit history to score a place of your own. Those with no renting history, no income, and no bank account will obviously need a co-signer to sign the dotted line for them.
Be sure to give your new place a solid inspection before moving in. More than 60 percent of residents are temporary rather than permanent fixtures in B-Town, and apartments turn over constantly. Take the time to make sure the previous tenants didn’t leave any unwanted surprises behind them, like stains or blemishes on the walls, ceilings, or floors, faulty appliances, or a three-piece folk punk band playing Minutemen cover songs in the bedroom.
It’s quite possible to survive in Bloomington without a vehicle of their own, but we don’t recommend it. Most city streets include bike paths and are largely walker-friendly, but keep in mind that winters in the Midwest can be brutal with temperatures from November through March frequently dropping below freezing, and you might not enjoy pedaling through the streets in six inches of snow. The city does offer a serviceable bus system, but routes run only 1-2 times an hour, making the need for your own set of wheels that much greater. Fortunately, traffic is minimal and even the gridlock is child’s play compared to big-city traffic jams.
And now it’s time for the fun part – finding you some dynamite dwellings in Southern Indiana’s most cherished city! So welcome to B-Town and happy hunting!
June 2020 Bloomington Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Bloomington Rent Report. Bloomington rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bloomington rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Bloomington rents held steady over the past month
Bloomington rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Bloomington stand at $750 for a one-bedroom apartment and $956 for a two-bedroom. Bloomington's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Indiana
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bloomington, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
- South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).
Bloomington rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Bloomington, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Bloomington is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Bloomington's median two-bedroom rent of $956 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.4% rise in Bloomington.
- While Bloomington's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bloomington than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Bloomington.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Bloomington’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Bloomington renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartm...
Here’s how Bloomington ranks on:
Apartment List has released Bloomington’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.
"Bloomington renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "They gave most categories above average scores."
Key Findings in Bloomington include the following:
- Bloomington renters gave their city a B+ overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Bloomington were commute time, public transit, social life, recreational activities and pet-friendliness, which all received grades of A+.
- The only area of concern to Bloomington renters is weather, which received a D score.
- Bloomington did relatively well compared to cities nationwide, including Indianapolis (C+), Portland (B) and Philadelphia (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.