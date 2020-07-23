/
monroe county
115 Apartments for rent in Monroe County, IN📍
6 Units Available
Bradford Ridge
2900 W Ridge Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
544 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
799 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful wooded landscaping in a home-like setting. Fully-equipped kitchens with GE appliances, hardwood floors and cool air conditioning. Relax at the pool, basketball court or clubhouse. Pet-friendly with on-site laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 12:21 AM
$
6 Units Available
Steeplechase
3400 S Sare Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,255
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1135 sqft
Welcome to the luxurious, and newly renovated, Steeplechase Apartments. Choose from six spacious floor plans of 1 and 2-bedroom homes, each with an incredible list of features and amenities.
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
7 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments of Bloomington
3401 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
926 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1177 sqft
Fun, relaxed property minutes from Indiana University Campus along the IU Bike Path. Pet-friendly property with on-site parking. Washer-dryer hookups and dishwashers in each unit. On-site pool. Overlooks wooded area.
Last updated July 22 at 11:52 PM
6 Units Available
Acadia Court
3008 S Acadia Ct, Bloomington, IN
Studio
$619
1 Bedroom
$719
2 Bedrooms
$879
Acadia Court in Southeast Bloomington is close to Indiana University and the Monroe County YMCA in beautiful Bloomington, IN. Acadia Court will provide you with the rolling terrain, scenic views, and great location of Bloomington's south side.
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
5 Units Available
Woodbridge Bloomington II
3403 John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,189
1177 sqft
Just east of the Indiana University Campus, Woodbridge Apartments offer a serene sense of community that takes pride in its diverse population.
Last updated July 23 at 12:21 AM
15 Units Available
Echo Park-Bloomington
2780 South Walnut Street Pike, Bloomington, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,179
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1119 sqft
In a wooded community within a short drive of the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, theater room and fitness center. Homes offer a patio or balcony, luxury vinyl tile, and a washer and dryer.
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
4 Units Available
Grandview Hills
Meadow Park
800 N Smith Rd, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Meadow Park is located on the East side of Bloomington and sits on 19 beautiful acres with mature trees and landscaping giving it a park-like setting.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Reserve at Chandler's Glen
1320 N Arlington Park Dr, Bloomington, IN
1 Bedroom
$590
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
848 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$815
1011 sqft
Don't let the road construction stop you from visiting our community! View directions to avoid the construction now. The Reserve at Chandlers Glen is an affordable apartment community located in Bloomington, Indiana.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Southern Pines
1752 W Countryside Lane
1752 W Countryside Ln, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1302 sqft
Check out this almost new custom built townhouse with 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Includes electric range, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave over the range, washer and dryer.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Elm Heights
520 S Fess Ave
520 South Fess Avenue, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
Available 08/05/20 520 S. Fess Ave. - Property Id: 324993 520 S. Fess Avenue is a five bedroom/ two bathroom house located between E. Hunter Ave and E 2nd Street on S Fess Ave.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Mc Doel Gardens
713 W Dodds St
713 West Dodds Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1960 sqft
713 W. Dodds St. - Property Id: 325104 713 W Dodds Street is a 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom house located near S Rogers Street.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
123 N Jefferson St
123 North Jefferson Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
Available 07/30/20 123 N. Jefferson St. - Property Id: 325074 123 N. Jefferson Avenue is a three bedroom/one bathroom house is located near the intersection of 4th Street and Jefferson Ave.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
514 S Washington St
514 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 08/10/20 514 S. Washington St - Property Id: 325092 This three bedroom, one bathroom house is located just south of 2nd St. on S. Washington St. This spacious tri-level house has both street and off-street parking and lawn care provided.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Acres
211 S Roosevelt St
211 South Roosevelt Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
Available 07/25/20 211 S. Roosevelt St. - Property Id: 324984 211 S. Roosevelt Avenue is a 5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house that has two stories and is located between 2nd and 3rd Street on S Roosevelt.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2106 E 2nd St 1
2106 East 2nd Street, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$815
Greystone Court - Property Id: 325146 2106 E 2nd St is an apartment complex located on the corner of S High St and E 2nd St near College Mall and the south side of campus.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
410 E Hillside Dr
410 East Hillside Drive, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available 08/17/20 410 E. Hillside Dr. - Property Id: 325023 410 E. Hillside Drive is a four bedroom/three bathroom house located between S Palmer St and S Dunn St on Hillside Dr.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5457 W Stonewood Dr
5457 West Stonewood Drive, Monroe County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Sales Price: $360,500 Rent Rate: $2,200 RENT TO OWN This 2-level home features an all brick front elevation, contemporary design, 9-feet ceiling w/recessed can lighting, open concept kitchen, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Grandview Hills
3840 E 10th St
3840 East 10th Street, Bloomington, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Available 08/11/20 Spacious 3 bedroom w/a yard, back deck and garage - Property Id: 321490 3840 E 10th St is a three bedroom, two and a half bathroom home located on the east side of Bloomington near the College Mall but with a country feel.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bryan Park
720 S Washington St
720 South Washington Street, Bloomington, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
1450 sqft
Available 07/30/20 Five bed, two bath bungalow near Bryan Park. - Property Id: 321989 This spacious bungalow also provides a driveway allowing for off-street parking for its tenants as well as an unfinished basement.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Pinestone
1606 S. Greystone Ct.
1606 South Greystone Court, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1000 sqft
1606 S. Greystone Ct. Available 10/22/20 2 Master suite home - A well maintained two master suite home. Includes two bedrooms with walk-in closets, solid wood floors, and two full baths.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3200 K John Hinkle Pl
3200 E John Hinkle Pl, Bloomington, IN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3200 K John Hinkle Pl Available 08/03/20 3200 K John Hinkle Pl 3BD/2BA Apartment - 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, parking available for tenant and guests. Fully furnished apartment No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899191)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Elm Heights
527 East Smith Avenue
527 East Smith Avenue, Bloomington, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
527 East Smith Avenue Available 08/05/20 Available August 2020 Monthly rent $1,100.00 - Located in Henderson Crossing at the corner of Atwater and Henderson, near Law School. Easy walking distance to campus.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Knolls
2212 East Queens Way
2212 East Queens Way, Bloomington, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2076 sqft
2212 East Queens Way Available 08/03/20 Beautiful home located in Sycamore Knolls! - This home is a beautiful 4bd, 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4400 W. Lost Mans Lane
4400 West Lost Mans Lane, Monroe County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful Modern Farmhouse - 3 Bed, 3 Bath ***Available NOW* - This modern farmhouse has been recently renovated from top to bottom.
