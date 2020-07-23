133 Apartments for rent in Hamilton County, IN📍
23 Units Available
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$860
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1434 sqft
Nestled among tranquil ponds and walking paths that wind through open green space and beautiful landscaped grounds, The Village on Spring Mill Apartments has all of the comforts you need to fit your lifestyle in Carmel, Indiana! Unwind by the
30 Units Available
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way, Westfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$886
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,087
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1453 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Just off Spring Mill Rd, a short drive from Osborne Park. Pet-friendly community has bocce court, dog park, and pool.
9 Units Available
Wellington Place
8800 Bradwell Pl, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$905
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1542 sqft
Apartments and townhomes featuring wood-burning fireplaces, eat-in gourmet kitchens, spacious master suites, and private two-car attached garages. Conveniently located near I-69 and the I-465 Beltway.
13 Units Available
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$979
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,376
1101 sqft
Modern and comfortable apartments located in Penn Circle just off US-31. Community features eco-friendly rain gardens, bike rooms, pool and clubhouse. In-unit laundry and dishwasher.
26 Units Available
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$912
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1385 sqft
Situated just off Grand Blvd, this luxury community features a putting green, hot tub, coffee bar and 24-hour gym for all tenants. Units have elegant fireplaces, private patio/balcony, spacious closets and W/D.
23 Units Available
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1498 sqft
Pristine community located near the Mohawk Hills Golf Course and Keystone Avenue. Renovations include contemporary updates, hardwood floors, dishwasher and more. Tennis court and basketball court on grounds.
17 Units Available
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1423 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1699 sqft
Located near 116th Street and Keystone Parkway with easy access to downtown and nearby amenities. Community features a beautiful swimming pool, fitness center and relaxing courtyard. Private patio/balcony, cozy fireplace and open kitchens.
18 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
19 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$839
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$963
913 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
10 Units Available
Reveal on Cumberland
11723 Watermark Way, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$992
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great neighborhood, right off of 116th Street and less than 30 miles from downtown Indianapolis. 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Residents have full use of clubhouse, pool and gym.
31 Units Available
Seasons of Carmel
9815 Seasons West Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,069
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,414
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located right off of I-465, these one through three-bedroom apartments include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Bocce court, garden, walking trails, conference room, pool, gym and outdoor fire pit located on site.
26 Units Available
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$995
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,741
1465 sqft
Luxurious homes with wine racks, high ceilings and granite counters. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Community amenities include a grilling cabana, resort style pool and fire pit. Within minutes of I-69.
12 Units Available
The Sanctuary at Fishers
11400 Gables Dr, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$945
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1458 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units come with walk-in closet, washer/dryer hook up and fireplace. Within minutes of I-69, award-winning schools and great shopping and dining spots. Landscaped property includes pool, gym and clubhouse.
22 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$899
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
11 Units Available
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$737
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
1297 sqft
Welcome to Carmel Landing Apartments, located in Carmel, Indiana. Carmel Landing is one of Carmel, Indiana's most luxurious apartment communities featuring a 24-hour fitness center, bark park with agility course, and a resort-style swimming pool.
38 Units Available
The Metropolitan Fishers
10190 Allisonville Rd, Fishers, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1001 sqft
A modern, recently updated community minutes from several malls, restaurants and schools. Near I-69 and I-465. On-site fitness center, game room, picnic area, pool, and playground. Apartments offer fireplaces, granite countertops, and balconies.
18 Units Available
The Flats at Fishers Marketplace Apartments
9588 Ambleside Drive, Fishers, IN
Studio
$969
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1219 sqft
Located just minutes from I-69 and SR 37. Each home includes a private patio or balcony, maple cabinets and walk-in closets. On-site fitness center, yoga studio and bocce ball courts. Lots of upgraded finishes.
18 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.
25 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$892
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,432
1289 sqft
Floor plans include units with one to three bedrooms. All apartments feature private entryways, screened-in porches, upgraded kitchens and large closets fitted with custom shelving units.
10 Units Available
Autumn Breeze
14901 Beauty Berry Ln, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$915
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1189 sqft
Modern apartment homes with a fireplace, private patio/balcony, and extra storage. Community amenities include a game room, pool and 24-hour gym. Just a stone's throw from Hamilton Town Center.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1414 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Harewood Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Contact for Availability
Andover
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1294 sqft
Redwood Westfield Myra Way is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1350 sqft
Smoke-free single-level units with walk-in closets and pantries, bonus dens and private attached garages. Close to the Clay Terrace Mall, Grand Park and Portis College.
Frequently Asked Questions
Some of the colleges located in the Hamilton County area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Marian University, Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Fishers, and Noblesville have apartments for rent.
Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INZionsville, INWest Lafayette, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INTipton, INPendleton, INWhitestown, INGreenfield, INCumberland, INLebanon, INBeech Grove, INPittsboro, INDanville, INYorktown, INMarion, INShelbyville, INBargersville, INFranklin, INNew Castle, INMartinsville, INPeru, INWabash, IN