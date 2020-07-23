/
/
vanderburgh county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
48 Apartments for rent in Vanderburgh County, IN📍
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
11 Units Available
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$792
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1206 sqft
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
6 Units Available
North Park
1125 Wellington Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$621
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
1034 sqft
Beautiful community has lush landscaping, a clubhouse, and private entries. Units are townhomes with a patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and free cable. Close to North Park Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:23 AM
7 Units Available
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1314 sqft
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
6 Units Available
Addison Place
1165 Shiloh Sq, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$626
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$706
1004 sqft
Units include fully equipped kitchens, spacious patios and balconies, and modern amenities. Community offers pool, sundeck, and manicured grounds. Located minutes from University of Evansville, University of Southern Indiana, and Indiana Business College.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
1 Unit Available
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$734
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature private entries, separate dining rooms, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes pool, lush landscaping, and playgrounds. Close to highways, shopping, and many dining destinations.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 06:36 PM
$
7 Units Available
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Evansville, Kimber Green is ready to welcome you home. Our convenient location makes it easy to get around town, but you won’t have to travel far for the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Evansville has to offer.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 12:10 AM
12 Units Available
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$830
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
Bright apartments near I-69 and Eastland Mall. Dining area and private balcony/patio. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court, basketball court, and pool. Off-street parking available.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
16 Units Available
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1158 sqft
Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
6 Units Available
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:02 AM
74 Units Available
Downtown Evansville
Post House
215 Vine St, Evansville, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,097
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1225 sqft
Post House answers the demand for a true live, work, play campus within the heart of Southwest Indiana. Scheduled to open Spring 2020, Post House will include 144 apartment homes with convenient underground parking and modern, luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
1 Unit Available
Kathleen - Jeannette
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road, Evansville, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
Heathmoore Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Jacobsville
201 East Maryland Street
201 East Maryland Street, Evansville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$850
2112 sqft
This is a large, spacious four bedroom, one bath house with a mostly fenced in back yard (missing one section next to the garage). It's a great house in a quiet neighborhood. For a property showing, please use a rently.com.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Evansville
711 Court
711 Court St, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$435
500 sqft
Really nice 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment located on the first floor in 14-unit apartment building. The walls are fire walls, meaning that there are four layers of brick between the units, which makes for great soundproofing.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
Diamond - Stringtown
402 Reis Avenue
402 Reis Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
875 sqft
Two Bedroom House | Hardwood Floors | Pet Friendly - Now Available! Two bedroom house blocks from Garvin Park. Large living room and kitchen area with hardwood floors throughout property. Front porch area to relax in the evenings.
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
414 Imperial Drive
414 Imperial Drive, Vanderburgh County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1901 sqft
414 Imperial Drive Available 07/23/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Northside Home!! - This full brick ranch in desirable Clear Creek Subdivision offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, an inviting covered front porch, and is situated on a large lot with wooded back drop.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellemeade Bayard Park
1112 Bayard Park Drive
1112 Bayard Park Drive, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
728 sqft
Two Bedroom House | Updated Kitchen | Pet Friendly - This Two bedroom, One Bath house offers a spacious living room with a study area off of it. The kitchen has laminate flooring and dining room area. The two bedrooms have carpet and ceiling fans.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellemeade Bayard Park
745 E Blackford Ave
745 East Blackford Avenue, Evansville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$925
2400 sqft
4 bed / 1.5 bath with room to spare - Large house on a double lot on a quiet street. Main floor laundry! 4 bedrooms and full bathroom upstairs, two living rooms and half bath on main floor. Original hardwood floors in part of the main floor.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Garvinwood
311 N. Englewood Avenue
311 North Englewood Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
756 sqft
2 Bedroom House with Detached Garage - This 2 bedroom 1 bath home offers a spacious living room with hardwood flooring, ceiling fan and and arched doorways. The kitchen has laminate flooring and eat-in dining area.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Tepe Park
1221 S. Grand Avenue
1221 South Grand Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
1160 sqft
2 Bedroom Home For Rent - This large two bedroom home is located on the south side of town. Large rooms and a large lot. This unit is Window AC, which the tenant is responsible to provide.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Erie
403 Canal St.
403 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
403 Canal St. Available 08/31/20 Move in Special with all the Upgrades $1,129/mo 3 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Stunning...Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome- 1150 Sq ft.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Erie
400 Canal St.
400 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1198 sqft
$1129/mo 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ Dual Master Suites - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Love where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located in downtown Evansville.
1 of 28
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Erie
402 Canal St.
402 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
Special with all the Upgrades $869/mo 2 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't hate where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
CCIA
501 Lincoln Ave
501 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$789
800 sqft
**Upgraded 1 Bedroom $789/mo No Deposit or App Fees** - Location, Convenience Your open floor plan will have the best interior finishes featuring a beautiful kitchen with new appliances including a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, above the range
1 of 39
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
CCIA
498 Lincoln Ave
498 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
*****COMMUTER'S DREAM***** - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Vanderburgh County area include Brescia University, and University of Evansville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Evansville, Owensboro, Madisonville, Washington, and Newburgh have apartments for rent.