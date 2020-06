49 Apartments for rent in Evansville, IN

Evansville by the Numbers

A great way to understand what you're getting into in specific Evansville neighborhoods is to look at zip codes. Let's take a look, shall we?

Downtown - 47708 Evansville, like many Midwestern cities, is undergoing a push for redevelopment in its downtown. There are a number of luxuryesque condos, historical homes and apartments for rent downtown. Apartments in this region cost more than anywhere else in town. Expect to pay between $700-900 for a two bedroom here.

East Side - 47715, 47714, 47713 Right, so we've been over this. A high concentration of new development on the east side has made the rental market incredibly welcoming. A number of large developments, including the Village Green, Devinshire Place and Lakeshore Apartments, have rentals of all sizes with a variety of amenities available. For instance, the Lakeshore has a playground, swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness room for residents.

West Side - 47712 Most the rentals on the west side will be located in the 47712 zip code. One notable exception is the Brickyard development.

North - 47725, 47710 Okay, blah blah blah east side versus west side, what about the north side? Well, north side Evansville also has some desirable rentals. This area is slightly more suburban, so if you're in the market for a single-family home, this may be your neighborhood.

Prices for two bedrooms on the east, west and north side are quite similar, generally ranging from $550-700.