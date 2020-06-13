49 Apartments for rent in Evansville, IN📍
While Evansville is the 3rd largest city in Indiana, it's far from a bustling metropolis. With slightly over 115,000 people, Evansville has a small town feel with many of the amenities of a big city.
Okay, okay so Evansville is "great" and "dynamic" and has a lot going for it including 65 public parks, a quaint natural habitat zoo and Casino Aztar--the first riverboat casino in Indiana which draws a thousands of visitors each year.
The main divide between Evansville neighborhoods--and for that matter, residents themselves--is the east/west distinction. Highway 41 bisects the city nearly down the middle and creates a clear boundary for the two disparate neighborhoods.
East Evansville has seen a large amount of development in recent years. Shopping centers, malls and tons of urban sprawl dominate commerce on this side of town. There is new construction of apartment buildings and and condos.
Of course, there are exceptions to every rule, and Evansville has many exceptions.
A great way to understand what you're getting into in specific Evansville neighborhoods is to look at zip codes. Let's take a look, shall we?
Downtown - 47708 Evansville, like many Midwestern cities, is undergoing a push for redevelopment in its downtown. There are a number of luxuryesque condos, historical homes and apartments for rent downtown. Apartments in this region cost more than anywhere else in town. Expect to pay between $700-900 for a two bedroom here.
East Side - 47715, 47714, 47713 Right, so we've been over this. A high concentration of new development on the east side has made the rental market incredibly welcoming. A number of large developments, including the Village Green, Devinshire Place and Lakeshore Apartments, have rentals of all sizes with a variety of amenities available. For instance, the Lakeshore has a playground, swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness room for residents.
West Side - 47712 Most the rentals on the west side will be located in the 47712 zip code. One notable exception is the Brickyard development.
North - 47725, 47710 Okay, blah blah blah east side versus west side, what about the north side? Well, north side Evansville also has some desirable rentals. This area is slightly more suburban, so if you're in the market for a single-family home, this may be your neighborhood.
Prices for two bedrooms on the east, west and north side are quite similar, generally ranging from $550-700.
Ask about application requirements before viewing apartments so you'll be as prepared as possible to secure your dream home.
Unlike many of its Midwestern counterparts, Evansville is not too sprawling of a city. Getting around town tends to be fairly easy with a number of highways making the commute to the city center direct.
Evansville is also serviced by the METS, or Metropolitan Evansville Transit System, which operates 17 fixed bus routes throughout the city from 6:00 in the morning to midnight.
So welcome to town, friend. Whether you end up as a west lifer or not, Evansville has an apartment that's right for you.
June 2020 Evansville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Evansville Rent Report. Evansville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evansville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Evansville rent trends were flat over the past month
Evansville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evansville stand at $675 for a one-bedroom apartment and $878 for a two-bedroom. Evansville's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Indiana
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Evansville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
- South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).
Evansville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased slightly in Evansville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Evansville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Evansville's median two-bedroom rent of $878 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Evansville.
- While Evansville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Evansville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Evansville.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.