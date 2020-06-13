Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

49 Apartments for rent in Evansville, IN

Verified

Last updated June 13
36 Units Available
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVING IS GOOD IN THE CLUB. Those who choose to live the good life with us at Regency Club will appreciate the comforts and amenities of our apartments and townhomes, not to mention the attractive list of community features we offer.
Verified

Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1271 sqft
Located in the heart of Evansville, Kimber Green is ready to welcome you home. Our convenient location makes it easy to get around town, but you won’t have to travel far for the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Evansville has to offer.
Verified

Last updated June 13
7 Units Available
North Park
1125 Wellington Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$621
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$713
1034 sqft
Beautiful community has lush landscaping, a clubhouse, and private entries. Units are townhomes with a patio or balcony, fully equipped kitchen, and free cable. Close to North Park Shopping Center for convenient shopping and dining.
Verified

Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$713
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature private entries, separate dining rooms, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes pool, lush landscaping, and playgrounds. Close to highways, shopping, and many dining destinations.
Verified

Last updated June 13
16 Units Available
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$599
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
1158 sqft
Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41.
Verified

Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1314 sqft
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway.
Verified

Last updated June 12
12 Units Available
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$705
2 Bedrooms
$810
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Bright apartments near I-69 and Eastland Mall. Dining area and private balcony/patio. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court, basketball court, and pool. Off-street parking available.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Downtown Evansville
Downtown Evansville
90 Units Available
Post House
215 Vine St, Evansville, IN
Studio
$999
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,097
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1225 sqft
Post House answers the demand for a true live, work, play campus within the heart of Southwest Indiana. ​ Scheduled to open Spring 2020, Post House will include 144 apartment homes with convenient underground parking and modern, luxury amenities.
Verified

Last updated June 13
Kathleen - Jeannette
3 Units Available
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road, Evansville, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
Heathmoore Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Verified

Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$714
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.
Verified

Last updated June 13
20 Units Available
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway.
Verified

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Princeton Court Apartments
103 Princeton Court, Evansville, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$711
864 sqft
Princeton Court Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.

Last updated June 13
University South
University South
1 Unit Available
705 Runnymede Ave
705 Runnymede Avenue, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
Cute 3 Bedroom House - Adorable 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home available now! This home includes a stove, refrigerator, offers an unfinished basement, and a carport.

Last updated June 13
Old Erie
Old Erie
1 Unit Available
403 Canal St.
403 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
403 Canal St. Available 06/17/20 Move in Special with all the Upgrades $1,129/mo 3 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Stunning...Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome- 1150 Sq ft.

Last updated June 13
CCIA
CCIA
1 Unit Available
498 Lincoln Ave
498 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
*****COMMUTER'S DREAM***** - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't Let this Pass You By...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.

Last updated June 13
Old Erie
Old Erie
1 Unit Available
402 Canal St.
402 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$869
900 sqft
Special with all the Upgrades $869/mo 2 Bedroom Townhome - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Don't hate where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom townhome- 900 Sq ft. Located in downtown Evansville.

Last updated June 13
Old Erie
Old Erie
1 Unit Available
400 Canal St.
400 Canal Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1198 sqft
400 Canal St. Available 07/01/20 $1129/mo 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome w/ Dual Master Suites - $0-Deposit $0-Application - Price, Location, Community, We Have it all... Love where you live...Beautiful 2 bedroom 2.

Last updated June 13
Cedar Hall
Cedar Hall
1 Unit Available
1510 Florence Ave
1510 Florence Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
630 sqft
2Bed/1Bath $500 Per Month - Coming Soon- Quaint 2 bedroom home Section 8 approved. (RLNE5557158)

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1408 E Oregon St
1408 East Oregon Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$585
672 sqft
$19,500/ Owner Financed / $1950 Down / Pymnt $300 a month - 1408 E Oregon St Evansville, IN 47711 OWNER FINANCE WITH 10% DOWN/Direct EZ Credit Check Loan / 0.09 acres of land and a house with 2 beds 1 bath 672 sqft ; A low down payment.

Last updated June 13
CCIA
CCIA
1 Unit Available
503 Lincoln Ave
503 Lincoln Avenue, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1150 sqft
503 Lincoln Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning. Unique. And Very Upscale. - The True Meaning of Luxury and Convenience.

Last updated June 13
CCIA
CCIA
1 Unit Available
501 Lincoln Ave
501 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$789
800 sqft
501 Lincoln Ave Available 06/15/20 **Upgraded 1 Bedroom $789/mo No Deposit or App Fees** - Location, Convenience Your open floor plan will have the best interior finishes featuring a beautiful kitchen with new appliances including a stove,

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
720 E Oregon
720 East Oregon Street, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
792 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath - (RLNE5851279)

Last updated June 13
Ross Center
Ross Center
1 Unit Available
1212 Corregidor Circle
1212 Corregidor Cir, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse For Rent - This large two bedroom townhome features a seperate dinning area, basement, off street parking, seperate yard space, and ceiling fans throughout.

Last updated June 13
Tepe Park
Tepe Park
1 Unit Available
1163 S Bedford Ave
1163 South Bedford Avenue, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
875 sqft
Just updated 2 bed 1 bath with fenced yard - Freshly painted interior with new counter tops, vanity, and flooring. Big bedrooms, living room, and laundry. Pet-friendly and move-in ready. Stove, fridge and microwave are included.

Median Rent in Evansville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Evansville is $674, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $877.
Studio
$631
1 Bed
$674
2 Beds
$877
3+ Beds
$1,098
City GuideEvansville
Welcome to Evansville. You just happen to be settling in in one of Kiplinger's top rated cities to "live, work, and play." Now let's find you an apartment so you can start doing just that.
Hey Evansville, Why All the Hype?

While Evansville is the 3rd largest city in Indiana, it's far from a bustling metropolis. With slightly over 115,000 people, Evansville has a small town feel with many of the amenities of a big city.

Okay, okay so Evansville is "great" and "dynamic" and has a lot going for it including 65 public parks, a quaint natural habitat zoo and Casino Aztar--the first riverboat casino in Indiana which draws a thousands of visitors each year.

How it Works

The main divide between Evansville neighborhoods--and for that matter, residents themselves--is the east/west distinction. Highway 41 bisects the city nearly down the middle and creates a clear boundary for the two disparate neighborhoods.

East Evansville has seen a large amount of development in recent years. Shopping centers, malls and tons of urban sprawl dominate commerce on this side of town. There is new construction of apartment buildings and and condos.

Of course, there are exceptions to every rule, and Evansville has many exceptions.

Evansville by the Numbers

A great way to understand what you're getting into in specific Evansville neighborhoods is to look at zip codes. Let's take a look, shall we?

Downtown - 47708 Evansville, like many Midwestern cities, is undergoing a push for redevelopment in its downtown. There are a number of luxuryesque condos, historical homes and apartments for rent downtown. Apartments in this region cost more than anywhere else in town. Expect to pay between $700-900 for a two bedroom here.

East Side - 47715, 47714, 47713 Right, so we've been over this. A high concentration of new development on the east side has made the rental market incredibly welcoming. A number of large developments, including the Village Green, Devinshire Place and Lakeshore Apartments, have rentals of all sizes with a variety of amenities available. For instance, the Lakeshore has a playground, swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness room for residents.

West Side - 47712 Most the rentals on the west side will be located in the 47712 zip code. One notable exception is the Brickyard development.

North - 47725, 47710 Okay, blah blah blah east side versus west side, what about the north side? Well, north side Evansville also has some desirable rentals. This area is slightly more suburban, so if you're in the market for a single-family home, this may be your neighborhood.

Prices for two bedrooms on the east, west and north side are quite similar, generally ranging from $550-700.

Tips for Snagging an Apartment in Evansville

Ask about application requirements before viewing apartments so you'll be as prepared as possible to secure your dream home.

Transportation

Unlike many of its Midwestern counterparts, Evansville is not too sprawling of a city. Getting around town tends to be fairly easy with a number of highways making the commute to the city center direct.

Evansville is also serviced by the METS, or Metropolitan Evansville Transit System, which operates 17 fixed bus routes throughout the city from 6:00 in the morning to midnight.

So welcome to town, friend. Whether you end up as a west lifer or not, Evansville has an apartment that's right for you.

June 2020 Evansville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Evansville Rent Report. Evansville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Evansville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Evansville rent trends were flat over the past month

Evansville rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Evansville stand at $675 for a one-bedroom apartment and $878 for a two-bedroom. Evansville's year-over-year rent growth is on par with the state average of 1.1%, but exceeds the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Indiana

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Evansville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Indiana, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Carmel is the most expensive of all Indiana's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,229; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Fishers, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,143, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-5.4%).
    • South Bend, Fort Wayne, and Bloomington have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.3%, 2.0%, and 1.4%, respectively).

    Evansville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Evansville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Evansville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Evansville's median two-bedroom rent of $878 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Evansville.
    • While Evansville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Evansville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three-and-a-half times the price in Evansville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Evansville?
    In Evansville, the median rent is $631 for a studio, $674 for a 1-bedroom, $877 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,098 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Evansville, check out our monthly Evansville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Evansville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Evansville area include University of Evansville, and Brescia University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Evansville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Evansville from include Owensboro, Madisonville, Washington, and Newburgh.

