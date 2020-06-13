/
/
anderson
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:37 PM
35 Apartments for rent in Anderson, IN📍
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Applecreek
1326 McIntosh Ln, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$633
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$762
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$880
1128 sqft
Applecreek proudly provides Anderson, Indiana with one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our excellent location allows you easy access to I-69 and the conveniences offered along Scatterfield Road including shopping, dining, and entertainment.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1911 Charles St.
1911 Charles Street, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1128 sqft
Brick 3 Bedroom Ranch in Anderson,IN - All brick 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch in desirable Clearview neighborhood. This home sits on a nice lot with a large storage barn.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 Elma Street
15 South Elma Street, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1316 sqft
Newly Rehabbed Ranch in Anderson - Newly Rehabbed ranch home e features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a kitchen/dining combo as well as a spacious living room with fireplace.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4204 Fernway Dr
4204 Fernway Drive, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$696
1328 sqft
3 bedroom house with a detached garage - CONTRACT SALE!! - This 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home has a living room, dining room, spacious eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets that includes a stove and a refrigerator and also has sliding glass patio doors
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2622 W 18th St
2622 West 18th Street, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
$650
- 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, Large Garage, Laundry room (RLNE5853686)
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
633 Indiana Ave
633 Indiana Avenue, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$700
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5853567)
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2211 E. 9th St.
2211 East 9th Street, Anderson, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
1502 sqft
2211 E. 9th St. Available 06/17/20 Spacious 4 bedroom in Anderson, IN - Spacious 4 bedroom with fresh new paint and gorgeous refinished hardwood flooring. 1.5 baths that have been rehabbed. Completely updated kitchen with new appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2008 1/2 E 38th St
2008 1/2 E 38th St, Anderson, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
- (RLNE5799049)
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1604 West 15th Street
1604 West 15th Street, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$375
400 sqft
This super clean 1 bedroom 1 bath home is move-in ready. You will find this home to be alot larger than you think. Here there is New paint, deep cleaned carpets that are like new, and upgraded kitchen and bathroom.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
231 E. 13th Street, Unit 1
231 E 13th St, Anderson, IN
2 Bedrooms
$725
900 sqft
2 Bedroom Apartment, Located close to downtown Anderson All Utilities included in rent Appliances included: Stove and Fridge Cute Kitchen Pantry Washer Drier on second floor right outside of unit Within walking distance of Bus Station, library, and
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
5213 Columbus Avenue
5213 Columbus Avenue, Anderson, IN
Studio
$895
1024 SF office space for lease just north of the corner of 53rd and Columbus Ave. Gross lease of $895/month ($10.49/SF per year). Tenant provides cleaning, internet and phone service. Landlord pays taxes, exterior upkeep and utilities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
604 Hendricks St
604 Hendricks Street, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
$525
700 sqft
Updated and beautiful 1 bedroom 1 bath unit in a triplex building. This is the front unit. Fresh paint, new gas stove. Tenant responsible for electricity and gas. There is also a $50 water fee in addition to the rent.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
130 W 9th St
130 West 9th Street, Anderson, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1200 sqft
Beautiful upstairs unit close to downtown. This 2 bedroom one bath features a large balcony to entertain or relax outside. Beautiful wood finishes throughout.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1202 E 8th St
1202 East 8th Street, Anderson, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
1500 sqft
Large 5 bedroom home on Anderson University Campus. This is the downstairs unit featuring 5 bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, dining/study area and living room. Home has central air. Washer and dryer connection negotiable.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1416 South Lincoln Street
1416 Lincoln St, Anderson, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
2332 sqft
2nd floor offices converted to apartment. all utilities included.
1 of 12
Last updated December 6 at 12:22pm
1 Unit Available
1620 Raible Ave
1620 Raible Ave, Anderson, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Newly renovated conveniently located for commuters - Property Id: 81100 Newly renovated property with original hardwood floors and brand new appliances. This home has a full unfinished basement with laundry hookup, great for storage.
Results within 1 mile of Anderson
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
134 Mullberry Road
134 Mulberry Drive, Chesterfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1718 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 134 Mullberry Road in Chesterfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3319 Redwood Rd
3319 Redwood Road, Edgewood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE5744368)
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3633 Nichol Avenue
3633 Nichol Avenue, Edgewood, IN
Studio
$525
Stand Alone Block building with a drive-in door behind The Edge Shopping Center. This building has a rest room and furnace. The rent includes water, sewer, trash, snow removal, lawncare. Good location for a contractor.
Results within 5 miles of Anderson
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 01:08pm
8 Units Available
Pendleton Place III
103 Shamrock Circle, Pendleton, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
988 sqft
From our newly remodeled clubhouse and sparkling pool to our spacious floor plans, weve chosen finishes and features that are sure to make you feel right at home. Stop in today and see all that Pendleton Place has to offer.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
194 E. Mariam St.
194 Mariam Street, Madison County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
2004 sqft
194 E. Mariam St. Available 06/19/20 Wonderful 4bedroom..1.5 Bath $1275 in Alexandria, IN - Newly remodeled 4 bedroom with fresh paint, new flooring and fixtures throughout. 1.5 bath Home located in Alexandria, IN.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
8348 South SWIMMING HOLE Lane
8348 South Swimming Hole Lane, Madison County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1238 sqft
Beautiful Open Floorplan 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Ranch with Vaulted & raised 9 ft. ceilings. Enter the House from the Spacious Foyer, you will see the Eat in Kitchen, with a Pass Thru to the Great Room.
1 of 9
Last updated April 17 at 06:22pm
1 Unit Available
4603 East 200 South
4603 East 200 S, Madison County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1734 sqft
Coming soon!! Nice 3 bedroom, 1 bath family home in the quiet city of Anderson. New vinyl flooring and fresh paint with brand new stainless steel appliances to fit all your family needs. Large back yard, great space for family gatherings.
Results within 10 miles of Anderson
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
309 W Sigler St
309 Sigler Street, Frankton, IN
3 Bedrooms
$700
3 Bedroom - 3 bedroom in Frankton school district! (RLNE5780495)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Anderson, the median rent is $627 for a studio, $723 for a 1-bedroom, $901 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,204 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Anderson, check out our monthly Anderson Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Anderson area include Huntington University, University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Marian University, and Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Anderson from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Fishers, and Noblesville.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, IN
Zionsville, INSpeedway, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INPeru, INDanville, INHuntington, IN