Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:17 PM

74 Apartments for rent in Franklin, IN

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4185 Magnolia Drive
4185 Magnolia Drive, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1228 sqft
Cute Home Available Now in Franklin Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
916 HARBON DR
916 Harbon Drive, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
3004 sqft
3 BR with Loft in Franklin IN - Spacious 3 BR, 2 story home in Heritage in Johnson County that features a separate living room, family room and formal dining room PLUS a bonus loft area that could be office, game room or exercise room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2177 Galaxy Drive
2177 Galaxy Drive, Franklin, IN
2 Bedrooms
$941
1396 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
985 Knox Drive
985 Knox Dr, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1355 sqft
If it’s a low-maintenance lifestyle in a premier location you’re after, this home in the very desirable Heritage neighborhood is hard to beat.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3065 R J Parkway
3065 R J Parkway, Franklin, IN
Studio
$2,266
Remarkably versatile office/warehouse/ flex industrial space for lease. Property has 2220 sf warehouse with 14' overhead door, 18" ceilings, insulated walls, unfloored mezzanine for some future storage.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
2345 Cedarmill Drive
2345 Cedarmill Drive, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1934 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated March 5 at 04:12am
1 Unit Available
1839 North Main Street
1839 North Main Street, Franklin, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1456 sqft
*Move in by 2/29/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 13-15 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Results within 1 mile of Franklin

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
131 Copper Oak Court
131 Copper Oak Court, Whiteland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2409 sqft
This attractive 2-story home boasts an updated kitchen with all major appliances and a work island with room for stool seating. The separate breakfast room is accented with wainscoting and ceramic tile flooring and opens to the great room.
Results within 5 miles of Franklin
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
29 Units Available
Hartshire Lakes Apartments
3170 Hartshire South Dr, Bargersville, IN
1 Bedroom
$800
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1165 sqft
Comfort and charm await at lovely Hartshire Lakes, located in Bargersville, IN! Join our community and enjoy a range of awesome features and amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Mission Hills Apartments
1014 Mission Hills Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$784
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$889
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property includes deluxe features like gym, pool, tanning beds and fishing ponds. On-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Property is conveniently located close to I-65 and within walking distance of retail stores and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
11 Units Available
St. Andrews
1201 Carson Way, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$820
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
981 sqft
The apartments at St. Andrews in Greenwood, Indiana are minutes away from Greenwood Park Mall and seconds away from I-65. Choose from exciting 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans. Our apartment homes are perfectly suited for your lifestyle.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Ashmore Trace Apartments of Greenwood
902 Wallington Cir, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Utilities included in rent. Apartments and townhouses available. All units include lots of closet space and in-unit laundry hookups. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym and pool. Adjacent to Woodman Park and near schools.
Last updated June 13 at 06:37am
4 Units Available
Courts of Valle Vista
716 Connors Drive, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
$649
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$904
1009 sqft
Welcome home to Courts of Valle Vista Apartments, where your dreams of exceptional community living come true. Located in Greenwood, we are two minutes off I-65 via the Main Street exit and less than five minutes from I-465.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
6 Units Available
Emerald Lakes
1180 Emerald Lakes Dr, Greenwood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1278 sqft
Nestled in 27 acres near I-65 and 20 minutes from Downtown Indianapolis. Amenities include a fitness center, cyber cafe, playground, and pool. Apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces and new appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
213 Frostwood Lane
213 Frostwood Lane, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1213 sqft
Corner Lot Home Facing Fountain Available Now Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
426 Pleasant Drive
426 Pleasant Drive, New Whiteland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,240
1296 sqft
Great Ranch with 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms ready for you to call home! Open kitchen living area with a great back yard! View at www.goalproperties.com today! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1449 Green Spring Way
1449 Green Spring Way, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1680 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1350 HAMILTON Drive
1350 Hamilton Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1924 sqft
Fabulous three bedroom condo includes formal dining room, great room with double sided gas log fireplace, den/library, sunroom and separate laundry room. Master suite has double sinks and walk-in closet. Huge bonus/bedroom above the garage.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1254 Kenwood Drive
1254 Kenwood Drive, Greenwood, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2040 sqft
Four Bedroom, two and a half bath home is ready to move in. Located in Greenwood's Clearbrook Park community. This home has hardwoods throughout and a large master suite with a sitting room. Enjoy a cozy gas log fireplace on cool nights.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2785 Grand Fir Drive
2785 Grand Fir Drive, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1362 sqft
Coming Soon Wonderful Greenwood Location! - Fabulous Home in Wonderful Greenwood location! Super, Open Floor Plan in this Village Pines 2 Story with 3 Bedrooms & 2.

Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
1191 Cutler Lane
1191 Cutler Lane, Greenwood, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Super clean and well-cared for, absolutely move-in ready two bedroom, two full bath home with fenced back yard. Home has been recently updated. Admire the lovely landscaping as you pull into your two-car attached garage.

Last updated April 10 at 04:06am
1 Unit Available
614 Greenway Street
614 Greenway Street, Greenwood, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1548 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1022 US Highway 31 S
1022 US Route 31, Greenwood, IN
Studio
$900
***900 square feet for $900.00 per month (Suite 1032)***1,000 square feet for $1,150.00 per month (Suite 1028)*** This retail center offers great visibility along U.S. 31 with excellent traffic counts.

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
1185 Dark Star Court
1185 Dark Star Court, New Whiteland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1249 sqft
You'll love this 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch in New Whiteland. Home is located in Hilltop Farms and has a large eat-in kitchen with a vaulted ceiling in the Great Room. The master suite includes the second full bathroom and walk-in closet.

Median Rent in Franklin

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Franklin is $591, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $732.
Studio
$509
1 Bed
$591
2 Beds
$732
City GuideFranklin
Benjamin Franklin fans get ready to rent in a town named after the man himself. We've got all the info you could possibly need for renting and living in this little city in the heart of Indiana, so read on and enjoy.
Life in Franklin

If you're the kind of person loves renting in a walkable city, then you are in luck. With plenty of connecting creek-side greenways and parks, as well as a quaint walker-friendly downtown, your feet can take you anywhere your heart desires and your surroundings will never fall short of beautiful. In downtown, you will find plenty of shops, eats, and entertainment among the historic buildings, including the Artcraft Theatre, a community center for film, art, and special events.

The cost of housing in Franklin ranges from cheap apartments to costly luxury townhomes. Cheap apartments are becoming harder to come by, with rentals that cost less are in high demand and low supply. However, there are some beautiful townhomes and nice, big apartments to choose from, there are also some charming 2-story townhomes with huge loft-style layouts that feature hardwood floors, cathedral ceilings, grand rooms, and attached garages.

While in-unit amenities often include convenient and tempting extras, such as a yard, washer and dryer hookups, garage, and a porch, community amenities usually feature just the most basic of amenities, such as parking. However, one of the more affordable apartment communities in town, the Traditions on Eastview Drive, does include a swimming pool, gym, and laundry facilities, plus some great lake views!

Looking for a pet-friendly apartment rental? Well, that may be a tough one. Though you can surely find a cat friendly apartment, dog friendly apartments are much harder to come by. For all you dog owners out there, a little legwork may be in order. Look for smaller apartment buildings, duplexes, and rental homes in the local classifieds to find a dog-friendly landlord.

Franklin is a sweet city, so we'll keep this guide sweet and simple... and short. Have fun and best of luck on the home hunt!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Franklin?
In Franklin, the median rent is $509 for a studio, $591 for a 1-bedroom, $732 for a 2-bedroom, and $982 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Franklin, check out our monthly Franklin Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Franklin?
Some of the colleges located in the Franklin area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Bloomington, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, and Butler University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Franklin?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Franklin from include Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers.

