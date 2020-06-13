Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:19 PM

148 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IN

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Echo Park at Perry Crossing
2650 Creekhollow Rd, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$970
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A charming community near the freeways and entertainment. On-site resort-style pool, grilling station, fireplaces and game room. Homes feature a private, attached garage and shared workspace on-site.
1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Plainfield
2057 Downshire Hill Ct, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1342 sqft
Redwood Plainfield is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
28 Units Available
The Ascent Plainfield
2471 Ascent Way, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,049
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1426 sqft
This 309-unit development is located near the Shops at Perry Crossing. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments are available, and each features open floor plans and access to the fitness center and pet park.
1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
4 Units Available
Stafford Pointe
800 Southfield Dr, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$860
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stafford Pointe in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
1 Unit Available
Stafford Pointe II
802 Southfield Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$880
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Stafford Pointe II in Plainfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Saratoga Crossing
4200 Stillwater Dr, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$839
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,123
1309 sqft
Convenient access to Route 40 and close to Oak Tree Golf Course. On-site business center, pool, 24-hour gym, and conference room. Upgraded units feature fireplaces, extra storage, and garages. Cat and dog friendly.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
130-132 West Street
130 West St, Plainfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$975
1050 sqft
Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex with an attached Garage Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/130-132-west-st-plainfield-in-46168-usa-unit-130/e181d3e7-d57f-4a9c-8c44-9d552e3adb85 (RLNE5739319)

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4549 Connaught East Drive
4549 Connaught East Drive, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1549 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2312 Westmere Drive
2312 Westmere Drive, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1414 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2416 River Birch Dr.
2416 River Birch Drive, Avon, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
4500 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Luxurious & Private, close to everything - Property Id: 212774 HUGE investment opportunity! Our home's average nightly rate on Airbnb and VRBO is $2000. Lease to own, lease with purchase option, or Land contract available.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
1 Unit Available
1942 Orchid Bloom Lane
1942 Orchid Bloom Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1264 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,264 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
1 Unit Available
8925 Lighthorse Drive
8925 Lighthorse Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1776 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1604 Stanford Drive
1604 Stanford Dr, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1676 sqft
Coming soon in early July ! Great home boasting 3-bedrooms, 2-baths. Open floor plan features a large great room with vaulted ceilings and an eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and private bath.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
8074 Sydney Lane
8074 Sydney Lane, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1408 sqft
Great Ranch providing 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Huge Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
8429 Catchfly Drive
8429 Catchfly Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2074 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2473 Foxtail Drive
2473 Foxtail Drive, Avon, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2380 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
1 Unit Available
8847 Himebaugh Lane
8847 Himebaugh Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1758 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:04pm
Ameriplex
11 Units Available
Stone Ridge Apartments & Townhomes at the Ridge
7111 Vedder Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$786
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,171
1365 sqft
Sprawling pool with hot tub. Courtyard and clubhouse access. Renovated luxury units featuring granite counters, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer hookups. Garden soaking tubs. Attached garages.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Garden City
9 Units Available
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Key Meadows
19 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Key Meadows
12 Units Available
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$704
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located off I-74 and close to Ben Davis Park, Country Club of Indianapolis and Eagle Creek. One- through three-bedroom units have private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and fireplace. Gym, internet cafe, pool and tennis courts on site.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
25 Units Available
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$858
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$916
937 sqft
Convenient location to I-465. Lake community with pool, tennis court and covered parking for each residence. Units include A/C, walk-in closets, fireplace, W/D connections and stylish decor. Pet-friendly.

Median Rent in Plainfield

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Plainfield is $818, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,013.
Studio
$705
1 Bed
$818
2 Beds
$1,013
3+ Beds
$1,358
City GuidePlainfield
Plainfield missed the commanding nickname "Crossroads of America" by about 14 miles. (That distinction goes to neighboring Indianapolis.) But what it lacks in nickname coolness, it makes up for in history and convenience. You're only five minutes from the Indianapolis International Airport, so if you're a frequent traveler, consider checking out this towns housing for rent. But Plainfield offers more than just a quick getaway route to its 28,000 residents.It has a small-town feel with big-cit...

Having trouble with Craigslist Plainfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Plainfield

Anyone moving to Plainfield, IN should consider buying a car if they don't already own one. Buses and cabs take away from that small-town feel after all. Indianapolis, where many Plainfield residents work, is accessible by State Route 40 or Interstate 70. One bus route runs that way too.

Like the limited transportation options, there are limited places for rent in Plainfield because of its relatively small size compared to the monstrosity of Marion County next door. Opt for a premier apartment with a pool, fitness center, and all the amenities, and it'll cost you around $900 for a two-bedroom. On the lower end of the price spectrum, some two-bedroom apartments run around $695. Corporate-owned complexes require the usual: credit checks, proof of employment, and several hundred references. So start planning ahead.

Plainfield Neighborhoods

Neighborhoods in Plainfield are broken down by housing developments with swanky names like Diamond Cove and Paddock Most of these neighborhoods consist of single-family homes. You can occasionally find a house to rent. Here are a couple of the major neighborhoods.

Metropolis: You may not be living in one, but Metropolis is home to Plainfield's most luxurious apartment community, right by the Metropolis Mall

Stafford: The Stafford Road area is budget friendly and close to a cluster of office buildings. You cant beat the convenience of that commute!

Plainfield Living

Plainfield people are generally active, soaking in the high-quality, small-town life, keeping busy with a range of activities. Even though its not huge, there are plenty of interesting ways to occupy yourself, with more than 50 restaurants to choose from, 480 acres of parkland, and more than 20 miles of hiking and biking trails. Two hospitals are also in town, providing quality medical care. And then theres that water park. Reputed to be located in a former corn field, Splash Island is home to 4.3 acres of water slides, an interactive play area, waterfalls, and of course, a water basketball court. This is Indiana after all.

June 2020 Plainfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Plainfield Rent Report. Plainfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plainfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Plainfield rents held steady over the past month

Plainfield rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plainfield stand at $819 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,014 for a two-bedroom. Plainfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Plainfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $848, while one-bedrooms go for $685.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,143, while one-bedrooms go for $923.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,617; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 5.8% over the past year.

    Plainfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Plainfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Plainfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.1% in Evansville.
    • Plainfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,014 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% rise in Plainfield.
    • While Plainfield's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Plainfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Plainfield.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.4%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Fishers
    $920
    $1,140
    0.2%
    -5.4%
    Noblesville
    $880
    $1,090
    0.8%
    3.3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    0
    1.2%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Greenfield
    $750
    $930
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    -0.8%
    6%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    -0.2%
    5.8%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.5%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Plainfield?
    In Plainfield, the median rent is $705 for a studio, $818 for a 1-bedroom, $1,013 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,358 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Plainfield, check out our monthly Plainfield Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Plainfield?
    Some of the colleges located in the Plainfield area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Indiana University-Bloomington, Marian University, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Plainfield?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Plainfield from include Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers.

