148 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IN📍
1 of 19
1 of 42
1 of 11
1 of 23
1 of 2
1 of 2
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 29
1 of 33
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 19
1 of 25
1 of 22
Having trouble with Craigslist Plainfield? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Anyone moving to Plainfield, IN should consider buying a car if they don't already own one. Buses and cabs take away from that small-town feel after all. Indianapolis, where many Plainfield residents work, is accessible by State Route 40 or Interstate 70. One bus route runs that way too.
Like the limited transportation options, there are limited places for rent in Plainfield because of its relatively small size compared to the monstrosity of Marion County next door. Opt for a premier apartment with a pool, fitness center, and all the amenities, and it'll cost you around $900 for a two-bedroom. On the lower end of the price spectrum, some two-bedroom apartments run around $695. Corporate-owned complexes require the usual: credit checks, proof of employment, and several hundred references. So start planning ahead.
Neighborhoods in Plainfield are broken down by housing developments with swanky names like Diamond Cove and Paddock Most of these neighborhoods consist of single-family homes. You can occasionally find a house to rent. Here are a couple of the major neighborhoods.
Metropolis: You may not be living in one, but Metropolis is home to Plainfield's most luxurious apartment community, right by the Metropolis Mall
Stafford: The Stafford Road area is budget friendly and close to a cluster of office buildings. You cant beat the convenience of that commute!
Plainfield people are generally active, soaking in the high-quality, small-town life, keeping busy with a range of activities. Even though its not huge, there are plenty of interesting ways to occupy yourself, with more than 50 restaurants to choose from, 480 acres of parkland, and more than 20 miles of hiking and biking trails. Two hospitals are also in town, providing quality medical care. And then theres that water park. Reputed to be located in a former corn field, Splash Island is home to 4.3 acres of water slides, an interactive play area, waterfalls, and of course, a water basketball court. This is Indiana after all.
June 2020 Plainfield Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Plainfield Rent Report. Plainfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plainfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Plainfield Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Plainfield Rent Report. Plainfield rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plainfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Plainfield rents held steady over the past month
Plainfield rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up moderately by 3.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plainfield stand at $819 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,014 for a two-bedroom. Plainfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Plainfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Beech Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $848, while one-bedrooms go for $685.
- Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,143, while one-bedrooms go for $923.
- Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,617; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 5.8% over the past year.
Plainfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Plainfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Plainfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.1% in Evansville.
- Plainfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,014 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.5% rise in Plainfield.
- While Plainfield's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Plainfield than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Plainfield.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.