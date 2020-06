148 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, IN

Moving to Plainfield

Anyone moving to Plainfield, IN should consider buying a car if they don't already own one. Buses and cabs take away from that small-town feel after all. Indianapolis, where many Plainfield residents work, is accessible by State Route 40 or Interstate 70. One bus route runs that way too.

Like the limited transportation options, there are limited places for rent in Plainfield because of its relatively small size compared to the monstrosity of Marion County next door. Opt for a premier apartment with a pool, fitness center, and all the amenities, and it'll cost you around $900 for a two-bedroom. On the lower end of the price spectrum, some two-bedroom apartments run around $695. Corporate-owned complexes require the usual: credit checks, proof of employment, and several hundred references. So start planning ahead.