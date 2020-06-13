Apartment List
lebanon
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM

24 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, IN

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Slate Run Apartments
2306 Granite Drive, Lebanon, IN
Studio
$486
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
$599
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
Slate Run Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
720 West Main Street
720 W Main St, Lebanon, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1400 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACE, SPACE, SPACE...This is a LARGE 2 BR w/almost 1400sf! You'll love the charm in this 1900's home w/high ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
418 North CLARK Street
418 North Clark Street, Lebanon, IN
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Nice 1 bedroom, part of a one-level 4-plex apartment, located in a nice residential area, large bedroom with walk-in closet, hardwood-look flooring, new carpet, fresh paint, A/C, and all electric

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
831 West Pearl Street
831 W Pearl St, Lebanon, IN
Studio
$475
Great office building…includes 1 good sized office, reception area, restroom, and storage area. It's move in ready. Large asphalt parking lot. Perfect space for a small business.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3685 Perry Worth Road
3685 Perry Worth Road, Lebanon, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
825 sqft
Rent this 2 bedroom 1 bath totally remodeled home. Hardwood & tile flooring, updated cabinets, granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Washer and dryer are included too! Easy access to I-65, immediate occupancy, don't miss out!
Results within 1 mile of Lebanon

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6096 Meadowview Drive
6096 Meadowview Dr, Whitestown, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2536 sqft
Brand new home for rent available June 15th 2020 in Clark meadows. Home features 4 bedroom 21/2 Baths w/loft & 2 car attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Lebanon
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:03am
11 Units Available
Westhaven I & II
7105 Westhaven Cir, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$995
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with open floor plans, crown molding, ceramic tile, and soaking tubs. Beautiful grounds feature resort-style pool and wet deck, pond, and dog park. Grilling stations and dedicated parking.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Whitestown
5804 Hemlock Drive, Whitestown, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Near the intersection of I-65 and I-865 in the Zionsville school district. Smoke-free apartments with garage parking, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets and pantries.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10386 North State Road 267
10386 N State Road 267, Hendricks County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1651 sqft
4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 living rooms and large yard available in Brownsburg. Appliances can be rented for additional fee - appliances not included. Pets accepted.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6252 Farlin Drive
6252 Farlin Dr, Zionsville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3559 sqft
Recently constructed by Westport Homes! Great home for lease! Welcome to the Denali at Westwood Landing.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6753 Lexington Circle
6753 Lexington Circle, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1480 sqft
Zionsville Schools and Royal Run Amenties (pool/tennis/parks/play grds). This charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath is available and move-in ready. Master on the main and 2 bedrooms on upper level with full bath.
Results within 10 miles of Lebanon
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
17 Units Available
The Arbuckle
7249 Arbuckle Commons, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,078
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1394 sqft
The Arbuckle is a mixed-use luxury apartment project, developed on the site of the former St. Malachy Church, and school property on the west side of North Green Street and Arbuckle Acres Park.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
32 Units Available
Villas by Watermark
7145 Anderson Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,075
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1228 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1438 sqft
Modern and luxurious 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, and appliances. Pet-friendly with on-site dog park. Beautiful pool and hot tub for relaxing. Fully stocked game room.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
50 Units Available
Union Green
339 North Green Street, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,019
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1144 sqft
Welcome to Union Green Apartments in Brownsburg, Indiana. Union Green is excited to be part of the vibrant transformation of the Brownsburg downtown district.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Hunters Point Apartments
1422 Hunters Point Dr, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thrive in all the charm of a small town, yet live within the glow of the city. Zionsville offers delightful restaurants, relaxed shopping and fresh air. Visit the town's parks. take in one of the many festivals. Go for a drive in the country.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Brownsburg Crossing Apartments
1122 Windhaven Cir, Brownsburg, IN
1 Bedroom
$880
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,136
1202 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community with carport, playground and 24-hour gym for recreation. Units feature extra storage and walk-in closets for convenience. Situated near E County Road 600 North with easy access to I-74.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
43 Morse Circle
43 Morse Circle, Pittsboro, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,447
1402 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
262 South Ford Road
262 South Ford Road, Zionsville, IN
Studio
$2,925
Approximately 1,800 square feet of professional office space, located at intersection of SR 334 & S Ford Rd, walk to numerous amenities, minutes to downtown Zionsville Village & I-65.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
570 West Oak Street
570 West Oak Street, Zionsville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
980 sqft
Nicely updated rental in Zionsville Village- short walk to Main St. shopping and dining, and parks and trails and Eagle elementary. 2 bedrooms and one full bath. Good sized living room, and large eat-in kitchen with laundry hook ups.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
8195 Oak St
8195 Oak St, Zionsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1311 sqft
8195 Oak St Available 06/16/20 COMING SOON! 1 acre, Zionsville, Very Unique & Beautiful Setting, Well Maintained 3 Bed, 2 Ba - AVAILABLE 6/22/20 - This 3BD/2BA Brick Ranch style home sits on a beautiful 1 ACRE lot in Zionsville.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
110 South 4th Street
110 South 4th Street, Zionsville, IN
Studio
$4,524
Lower level space with high ceilings. Former town hall, insurance company occupies main level. Off street parking lot accommodates 30+ cars. Park at your door convenience with less than 5 minute walk to downtown Zionsville Village.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2556 East US Highway 136
2556 West Main Street, Pittsboro, IN
Studio
$2,000
New office/warehouse space in Pittsboro. Roughly 400 sq ft of office space with mechanical room and bathroom. The warehouse area is 1600 sq ft with 14x14 overhead door.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1289 East US Highway 136
1289 West Main Street, Pittsboro, IN
Studio
$3,400
Office/warehouse space between Pittsboro and Lizton. Roughly 1250 sq ft of office space downstairs and upstairs with mechanical room and bathroom. The warehouse area is 4175 sq ft with 12x14 overhead door.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
421 East Main Street
421 East Main Street, Brownsburg, IN
Studio
$7,400
For Lease opportunity on 1.4 acres (sub-dividable) of prime Main Street property with Urban Commercial (UC) zoning and 280' of frontage. This site can accommodate multi-story mixed-use development.

Median Rent in Lebanon

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Lebanon is $600, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $742.
Studio
$516
1 Bed
$600
2 Beds
$742
City GuideLebanon
No, you didn't set out to drive through the middle of America and accidentally arrive in the Middle East. The city of Lebanon, IN, was named for the original Lebanon, in the Middle East, because the hickory trees in the area reminded the new settlers of the cedars so prominent in the original Lebanon.

Crazy about basketball, Lebanon, Indiana is home to over 15,000 people. Nicknamed "The Friendly City," it has also been named the cleanest city in Indiana. Lebanon is located in Boone County, and is less than half-an-hour's drive from Indianapolis.

Renting in Lebanon

Apartment complexes in Lebanon are quite affordable, with rent for a studio or single-bedroom apartment starting well below average. In addition to the one-bedroom apartments for rent, the town also offers multiple bedroom apartments in each apt for rent, as well as a number of rental homes. When going the rental route, be sure to bring all the right papers with you; copies of your ID, proof of income, rental history, references, and a recent credit check to show that you're in good standing. At such as small size, Lebanon doesn't boast any distinct neighborhoods. So scour the entire town to find your perfect home!

Living in Lebanon

Lebanon is home to a number of highly rated hospitals and medical facilities, many of which are conveniently located near the area's rental properties. It may be a small town, but there's something for everyone in Lebanon!

The climate here is on the cool side, with January lows hovering in the low teens, while July temps rarely stray above 90 degrees. Lebanon does get more sun than snow and rain, however, with an average of 185 clear days compared to 115 days with precipitation. It rains about 40 inches per year here, and snows about 23 inches in an average winter, so you will want to invest in a good pair of snow boots and a good pair of wellies.

Lebanon is home to a thriving business community, including restaurants, banks, shopping centers, service companies, and medical facilities. These businesses provide ample job opportunities, as well as nice places to shop and be entertained.

Many workers in Indianapolis choose to live in Lebanon, where rent prices are generally cheaper and life is a little slower than in the big city. Lebanon is an easy drive from the entertainment and shopping of Indianapolis, including the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Formula One and NASCAR race regularly and the Indianapolis 500 is held.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lebanon?
In Lebanon, the median rent is $516 for a studio, $600 for a 1-bedroom, $742 for a 2-bedroom, and $995 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lebanon, check out our monthly Lebanon Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lebanon?
Some of the colleges located in the Lebanon area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, and Butler University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lebanon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lebanon from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Fishers, and Noblesville.

