24 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, IN📍
Crazy about basketball, Lebanon, Indiana is home to over 15,000 people. Nicknamed "The Friendly City," it has also been named the cleanest city in Indiana. Lebanon is located in Boone County, and is less than half-an-hour's drive from Indianapolis.
Apartment complexes in Lebanon are quite affordable, with rent for a studio or single-bedroom apartment starting well below average. In addition to the one-bedroom apartments for rent, the town also offers multiple bedroom apartments in each apt for rent, as well as a number of rental homes. When going the rental route, be sure to bring all the right papers with you; copies of your ID, proof of income, rental history, references, and a recent credit check to show that you're in good standing. At such as small size, Lebanon doesn't boast any distinct neighborhoods. So scour the entire town to find your perfect home!
Lebanon is home to a number of highly rated hospitals and medical facilities, many of which are conveniently located near the area's rental properties. It may be a small town, but there's something for everyone in Lebanon!
The climate here is on the cool side, with January lows hovering in the low teens, while July temps rarely stray above 90 degrees. Lebanon does get more sun than snow and rain, however, with an average of 185 clear days compared to 115 days with precipitation. It rains about 40 inches per year here, and snows about 23 inches in an average winter, so you will want to invest in a good pair of snow boots and a good pair of wellies.
Lebanon is home to a thriving business community, including restaurants, banks, shopping centers, service companies, and medical facilities. These businesses provide ample job opportunities, as well as nice places to shop and be entertained.
Many workers in Indianapolis choose to live in Lebanon, where rent prices are generally cheaper and life is a little slower than in the big city. Lebanon is an easy drive from the entertainment and shopping of Indianapolis, including the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Formula One and NASCAR race regularly and the Indianapolis 500 is held.