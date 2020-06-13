24 Apartments for rent in Lebanon, IN

Living in Lebanon

Lebanon is home to a number of highly rated hospitals and medical facilities, many of which are conveniently located near the area's rental properties. It may be a small town, but there's something for everyone in Lebanon!

The climate here is on the cool side, with January lows hovering in the low teens, while July temps rarely stray above 90 degrees. Lebanon does get more sun than snow and rain, however, with an average of 185 clear days compared to 115 days with precipitation. It rains about 40 inches per year here, and snows about 23 inches in an average winter, so you will want to invest in a good pair of snow boots and a good pair of wellies.

Lebanon is home to a thriving business community, including restaurants, banks, shopping centers, service companies, and medical facilities. These businesses provide ample job opportunities, as well as nice places to shop and be entertained.

Many workers in Indianapolis choose to live in Lebanon, where rent prices are generally cheaper and life is a little slower than in the big city. Lebanon is an easy drive from the entertainment and shopping of Indianapolis, including the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Formula One and NASCAR race regularly and the Indianapolis 500 is held.