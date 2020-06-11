/
greensburg
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM
7 Apartments for rent in Greensburg, IN📍
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
929 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 311
929 E Colonial Manor Dr, Greensburg, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
904 sqft
Water in included in the rent. Tenant responsible for electric. Large living room open to kitchen and dining. Apartment is upstairs unit. This unit is located at the back of the property.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
252 E Lake point Dr. Apt 1
252 E Lake Pointe Dr, Greensburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Beautiful property located close to area amenities and is situated on 2 lakes.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
936 E Colonial Manor Dr apt 406
936 E Colonial Manor Dr, Greensburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
906 sqft
multi-family building This unit is located at the back of the property.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2360 N Broadway apt 1
2360 N Broadway St, Greensburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1080 sqft
multi-family building Beautiful property located close to area amenities and is situated on 2 lakes.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1463 West Westridge Parkway
1463 Westridge Parkway, Greensburg, IN
Studio
$5,000
OFFICE SPACE in the perfect location. Easy access to I74. Near hotels, restaurants and gas stations, Highly visible with ample road frontage. Bring your business to this great location and well kept building. Large 28x16 lobby space for customers.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1659 W. Kole Dr. Unit A
1659 West Kole Drive, Greensburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1042 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
2317 N Broadway Apt 8
2317 N Broadway St, Greensburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1080 sqft
multi-family building Beautiful property located close to area amenities and is situated on 2 lakes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Greensburg rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,340.
Some of the colleges located in the Greensburg area include University of Indianapolis, Marian University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis, Butler University, and Ivy Tech Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greensburg from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Fishers, and Noblesville.