54 Apartments for rent in South Bend, IN

Northeast South Bend
Rum Village
Last updated June 13 at 06:07am
38 Units Available
Prosper South Bend
3001 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$710
983 sqft
Located in South Bend, Indiana, Prosper Apartments features one, two and three-bedroom apartments in addition to community amenities, which include a playground, theatre room, dog park, 24-Hour Fitness Center, pool, tanning bed, large community room
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Northeast South Bend
148 Units Available
The Foundry Lofts & Apartments
1233 N Eddy St, South Bend, IN
Studio
$1,092
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
998 sqft
Community offers residents garage parking, 24-hour fitness center, theater room, and tanning salon. Furnished apartments available. Units have 10-foot ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Notre Dame Stadium and Morris Park Country Club are both nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northeast South Bend
8 Units Available
The Pointe at St Joseph
307 E Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$930
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1067 sqft
Newly remodeled one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with stainless appliances, walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym and bike storage. Less then five minutes from Notre Dame, St. Joseph River.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
Rum Village
8 Units Available
Prairie Apartments I & II
2630 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$436
1031 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$661
1222 sqft
Bright and sunny homes feature Phase II - Geothermal heating and cooling, energy-efficient lighting and green bamboo flooring. Easy access to shopping, dining, schools and parks and a 24 hour gym!

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1239 East Madison Street
1239 East Madison Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1485 sqft
Come see this spacious 3 bedroom home centrally located in South Bend.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
River Park
1 Unit Available
754 S 25TH ST
754 South 25th Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$949
1248 sqft
BELOW MARKET RENT! Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. 1 car detached garage. Don't miss this one!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
202 E. Bartlett
202 East Bartlett Street, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$875
202 E. Bartlett - Property Id: 292904 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292904 Property Id 292904 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5828261)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northeast South Bend
1 Unit Available
120 S Niles Ave
120 S Niles Ave, South Bend, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4100 sqft
120 S Niles Ave Available 08/01/20 Luxury 5 Bedroom Townhouse - Luxury townhouse in downtown South Bend's East Bank neighborhood. Amazing views of Howard Park, the River Lights, Seitz Park from the 3rd floor balcony. (RLNE5708870)

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
River Park
1 Unit Available
610 S 26th St
610 South 26th Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$749
780 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Lovely 1 story home located in nice River Park area. 2 bedrooms, large bath, main floor washer/dryer hook-up. Outdoor storage shed located. Filter delivery program additional $12/month. $600 move in fee.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
River Park
1 Unit Available
2811 Mishawaka Ave
2811 Mishawaka Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
1120 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Property Management: Large 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex located in River Park. Enclosed front porch offers privacy and additional storage space. Large,open living room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Northwest South Bend
1 Unit Available
601 W Lasalle Ave - A-1
601 W Lasalle Ave, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$799
702 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in this charming building with hardwood flooring, newly renovated building with secured entrance. Parking in back, swipe/coin laundry on-site, air conditioner supplied.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
1108 N Cleveland Ave
1108 Cleveland Avenue, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$749
1368 sqft
Presented by HomeWorks Management: CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, DO NOT WALK PROPERTY OR DISTURB RESIDENT. 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
830 Lawndale
830 Lawndale Avenue, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$650
1100 sqft
This 1100 square foot single family home has 3 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 830 Lawndale Ave South Bend, Indiana.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
LaSalle Park
1 Unit Available
130 North Kenmore Street
130 North Kenmore Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
725 sqft
This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room, utility room, 1 car garage, a fenced backyard. Tenant pays all utilities. This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, kitchen, living room, utility room, 1 car garage, a fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
723 Cottage Grove
723 Cottage Grove Ave, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom duplex with basement. Pet deposit required non refundable & water bill deposit of $100. We offer weekly, bi-weekly & monthly rent payment options. Required full 1st months rent & refundable security deposit at move in.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Rum Village
1 Unit Available
1518 Webster Street
1518 Webster Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1144 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom located is looking for a loving family to move in! Large Living & Dining room, basement, storage room, washer & dryer hookup. We are looking for tenants with No evictions. Section 8 welcome

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1722 Caroline St
1722 Caroline Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1100 sqft
PRICE DROP!!! Beautifully renovated three-bedroom, one-bathroom home nestled into the south side of South Bend, fresh on the market!! This home has brand new bedroom carpet, new flooring in the living room, kitchen, and hallway, a brand new fully

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
826 South Illinois Street
826 South Illinois Street, South Bend, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
Cozy single family home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom in a quiet green neighborhood. Located near Sample across the street from the South Bend Chocolate factory. Updated, solid house with an unfinished full size basement.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1017 Keenan Court - 21A
1017 Keenan Ct, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
607 sqft
New Construction Executive Rental! Location, location, location! These condos are 3 miles or less to the University of Notre Dame, Downtown South Bend, University Park Mall, and Morris Park Country Club.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Rum Village
1 Unit Available
2002 Kemble - 1
2002 Kemble Avenue, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
900 sqft
PLEASE BE AWARE THAT THIS IS AN OFFICE SPACE ONLY. Office space with bathroom, backroom storage, and small inner office. Utilities are included, tenant is responsible for any overages.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Rum Village
1 Unit Available
1810 South Brookfield Street
1810 South Brookfield Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
COMING SOON! 4/24/2020 Nice 2 bedroom house featuring brand new vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathroom, freshly painted with a modern gray and white color palette. Washer/dryer hookup on main level. Home has a nice sized yard with a detached garage.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Near Northwest
1 Unit Available
835 Ashland
835 Ashland Avenue, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$825
900 sqft
Large 1 bedroom apartment near Notre Dame and Memorial Hospital in historic Chapin Park neighborhood near Leeper Park. Walk 2 blocks to the river or tennis courts or just walk around and enjoy beautiful architecture from the turn of the century.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
West Washington
1 Unit Available
222 S Taylor Street
222 South Taylor Street, South Bend, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1312 sqft
Total renovation completed in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage 1 story home, a short 2 block walk to downtown offices, Tippicanoe Place and many other restaurants, and baseball stadium.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
West Washington
1 Unit Available
402 W Washington Street
402 W Washington St, South Bend, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1700 sqft
Presenting The Remedy Building in Downtown South Bend! This third floor one bedroom apartment has touches of the Classic Revival style, with all the modern features! This unit features a large great room open to the updated kitchen.

Median Rent in South Bend

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in South Bend is $739, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $930.
Studio
$606
1 Bed
$739
2 Beds
$930
3+ Beds
$1,202
City GuideSouth BendWelcome to South Bend, Indiana!
Wait a minute, there's more than a curving river?
+

South Bend is named for the “bend” in the St. Joseph River (speaking of interesting flows). South Bend is an excellent one-two punch of food, tradition, and good times.

With a population of around 100,000, South Bend is 272nd in the U.S. in terms of people – a bit on the smaller size, but there are a surprising number of distinct neighborhoods and respective neighborhood associations here – although often close to one another. Almost every rental is a duplex or single family home.

Downtown: Not really sprawling or far from many other South Bend neighborhoods, the downtown area is the hub of South Bend business and nightlife. In the most technical terms, “Downtown” arguably gobbles up some individually named South Bend neighborhoods (like East Bank Village), however, it is in this section of South Bend you will find a couple of major hotels, over 50 restaurants, and most of the city's cultural venues. 1 BR apartments go for about $800 in a managed building; $500 otherwise, 2 BR $1,200 (managed building); $725 otherwise, 3 BR around $850 (non-managed).

Near Northwest: about 16 percent of all South Bend residents make their homes on the outskirts of downtown in Near Northwest. Near Northwest (still only a couple miles from the hub of downtown South Bend), this very walkable neighborhood has lots of tree lined streets, parks, and places to appreciate the St. Joseph River – Leeper Park is especially attractive and hosts the aptly named Leeper Park Art Fair annually. There are numerous architectural styles to be appreciated in Near Northwest. The numerous styles of housing in this neighborhood are inversely proportional to pricing – they're all cheap. 1 BR $450, 2 BR $550, 3 BR $750

Twyckenham Hills: The Southeast side of the city is sometimes described as “a best kept secret.” Maybe that's because Twyckenham is so hard to spell so people never discuss it. The Twyckenham Hills community pool is the unofficial neighborhood hub. The pool is shaped like a giant apple pie on top of a Studebaker (the company was headquartered in South Bend). Despite its proximity to downtown, it has its own vibe and Twyckenham Hills dwellers no longer have to truck all the way to downtown (4 miles) for shopping and a night out. They can visit Erskine Village for big-box shopping and chain restaurants galore. 1 BR $500, 2 BR $625, 3 BR $775.

Rum Village: Here we have a modest neighborhood that is best described as emerging. On the Southwest side of town, Rum Village (how can one go wrong with a name like that?) has the 160 acre Rum Village Park with wildlife, hiking, picnicking, and elusive morel mushroom hunting opportunities, really (don't eat the mushroom you encounter by trial and error, fyi). Rum Village is exceptionally affordable. 1 BR (rare) $400, 2 BR $550, 3 BR $700.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in South Bend?
In South Bend, the median rent is $606 for a studio, $739 for a 1-bedroom, $930 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,202 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in South Bend, check out our monthly South Bend Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in South Bend?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in South Bend include Northeast South Bend, and Rum Village.
What colleges and universities are located in or around South Bend?
Some of the colleges located in the South Bend area include Indiana University-South Bend, Valparaiso University, Kalamazoo College, Western Michigan University, and Bethel College-Indiana. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to South Bend?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Bend from include Kalamazoo, Mishawaka, Elkhart, Valparaiso, and Michigan City.

