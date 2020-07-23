/
/
delaware county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:28 AM
55 Apartments for rent in Delaware County, IN📍
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 12:35 AM
3 Units Available
Lantern - Pearwood - Keller
Mill Pond Apartments
5310 West Keller Road, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$700
885 sqft
Mill Pond's stylish and affordable apartments are the perfect place for students and small families to call home! Live in complete comfort with a private patio or balcony, roomy living spaces, vaulted ceilings, and plenty of closet space.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
1 Unit Available
Old West End
Howard Square
550 S Jefferson St, Muncie, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$475
1051 sqft
Classic brick building near Canan Commons. Pleasant apartments in walkable neighborhood. Laundry hookups, air conditioning and dishwasher included. Ample on-site parking available. Carpet and ceiling fan add to comfort.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
$
Contact for Availability
Silvertree Communities
2720 N Silvertree Ln, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$389
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$795
1050 sqft
Meet Silvertree Communities - Seven great apartment communities in Muncie, conveniently located near Ball State.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside
3512 S Dayton Ave
3512 South Dayton Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$925
3512 S Dayton Ave Available 07/24/20 4 bedroom 1.5 bath - NEW paint NEW flooring! - This 4 bedroom house has new paint and new flooring! 4th bedroom could also be used as a family room and has a beautiful decorative fire place.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Industry
615 S Penn St A
615 S Penn St, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$391
3 Bedrooms
Ask
$391 PER MONTH!! RENT TO OWN!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! - Property Id: 309539 615 S Penn Street, Muncie, IN 47302 2 beds 1 bath 1352 sq ft Lot size 1890 Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home ownership.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Old West End
514 W Main St A
514 W Main St, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
$605
$605 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309549 514 W Main, Muncie, IN 47305 5 beds 2 baths 2077 sq ft Lot size 4356 Sq feet Five parking spaces Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
700 N. Kettner Dr
700 North Kettner Drive, Yorktown, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1160 sqft
Shaded lot in Yorktown over half an acre and 2 garages. - Spacious 3 bedroom house with 2 Garages - YORKTOWN SCHOOLS - 3 bedroom house with a large yard and 2 outbuildings. This house has a lot of charm and is in a great school district.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Whitely
1520 E Highland Ave
1520 East Highland Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$598
2 bedroom house for sale on contract - This beautiful 2 bedroom home has a living room, kitchen, washer and dryer hook-up, bathroom with tub and shower, front porch, off street parking, back porch. Tenant pays all utilities.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Forest Park
2528 W Memorial
2528 West Memorial Drive, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$599
Cute 2 bedroom house with NEW carpet! - This 2 bedroom house has an entry/foyer area, a living room, an eat-in kitchen with a stove and refrigerator provided. Bathroom with shower & bathtub. Partially fenced in back yard that is good size.
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westridge
1512 N Woodridge Ave
1512 North Woodridge Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1527 sqft
1512 N Woodridge Ave Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom right next to BSU Campus - Don't miss out on this great 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bathroom House, Right next to the BSU campus. Includes Washer and Dryer, A/C, and plenty of Parking.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside
216 S. College Ave
216 South College Avenue, Muncie, IN
6 Bedrooms
$1,500
2059 sqft
216 S.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Orchard Lawn
1727 N Colson Dr.
1727 North Colson Drive, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1313 sqft
1727 N Colson Dr. Available 08/01/20 AVALIBLE AUGUST 2020 -- 3 bedroom close to BSU - THERE ARE TENANTS IN THIS UNIT PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY 3 bedroom 2 bath with BONUS room, within walking distance to BSU.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Anthony
2001 N. Ball Ave.
2001 North Ball Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
2001 N. Ball Ave. Available 08/08/20 3 bed, 1 bath - 3 bed, 1 bath located on North Ball! This house offers a spacious living space & washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westridge
1408 N. Mann St.
1408 North Mann Avenue, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
Plenty of Space and Close to many Amenities - Spacious house, with lots of cozy rooms that give you all the space you can dream of. Need an office or a craft room, you can have it.
1 of 2
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1804 N. Ball Ave.
1804 North Ball Avenue, Muncie, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1804 N. Ball Ave. Available 08/14/20 2 Bed House! - 2 Bedroom House close to Ball State campus! Cute and cozy! A Must See! Call us today to schedule a tour! (RLNE5170918)
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westridge
1312 North Woodridge Drive
1312 North Woodridge Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1312 North Woodridge Drive Available 08/08/20 Nice 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Near Campus! - Stop in our office today to schedule a viewing of this very spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom! Literally a few steps away from Campus by Robert Bell Building.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Anthony
2020 Maplewood
2020 N Maplewood Ave, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2020 Maplewood Available 08/01/20 COMING AUGUST 2020 *** BEAUTIFUL!! NEWLY REMODELED! 4BDRM 1.5 BATH IN GREAT LOCATION!! CLOSE TO BSU!!! - THERE ARE TENANTS IN THIS PROPERTY PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY 4 bdrms *** 1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Anthony
2109 N. Rosewood Ave.
2109 North Rosewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$930
2109 N. Rosewood Ave. Available 08/14/20 Three bed one bath available near campus! - We have this three bed one bath house available for tour! Just blocks away from campus, call 765 289 7618 and schedule a tour today! (RLNE4558103)
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside - Normal City
1101 W. North St
1101 West North Street, Muncie, IN
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$1,500
2640 sqft
1101 W.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverside - Normal City
1801 W Main St.
1801 West Main Street, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1801 W Main St. Available 08/14/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Near Campus! - Come tour this nice 4 bedroom home with the luxury of an additional bathroom! Make this place your NEW HOME TODAY!! Call us at 765 289-7618 to schedule a tour! (RLNE4386946)
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside
2011 S Penn St
2011 South Penn Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$699
1248 sqft
2011 S Penn St Available 09/07/20 COMING SOON!! Spacious 3 bedroom house with ALL NEW PAINT - There are tenants in this property please respect their privacy Three bedroom house with a living room, dining room, laundry room with washer and dryer
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1901 N MAPLEWOOD
1901 North Maplewood Avenue, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1887 sqft
1901 N MAPLEWOOD Available 08/08/20 4 Bedroom House on N Maplewood - 1901 N Maplewood is a great 4 bedroom, 1.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Southside
2400 S Beacon St.
2400 South Beacon Street, Muncie, IN
3 Bedrooms
$699
1440 sqft
2400 S Beacon St. Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON!!! ** Spacious 3 Bedroom Home wt newer hardwood floors!! - Nice 3 bedroom house with a full basement, 2 bedrooms on the main floor and a large loft bedroom on upper floor.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Anthony
1505 W. Royale Dr.
1505 West Royale Drive, Muncie, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1368 sqft
1505 W. Royale Dr.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Delaware County area include Huntington University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, University of Indianapolis, Indiana Institute of Technology, and Indiana University-Kokomo. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, INFort Wayne, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INLawrence, INWestfield, INZionsville, INSpeedway, IN
Anderson, INKokomo, INOxford, OHGreenfield, INShelbyville, INNew Castle, INMarion, INYorktown, INPendleton, INRichmond, INBluffton, IN