hancock county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
111 Apartments for rent in Hancock County, IN📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
17 Units Available
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive, Greenfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$959
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources It’s love at first sight as you enter Bluestone and enjoy the newest and best apartment homes and townhomes in Greenfield.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
2 Units Available
Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W, Greenfield, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$859
888 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-70 and Highway 9, along with several parks and prime shopping and dining spots. Property includes clubhouse, pond, pool and gym. One- and two-bedroom units are available.
Last updated July 23 at 12:15 AM
1 Unit Available
Stonecrest
601 Madison St, Fortville, IN
1 Bedroom
$593
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy small town living with big city convenience. Residents are our #1 priority, offering them friendly, courteous service from both our leasing and maintenance staff.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
29 East Main Street
29 East Main Street, New Palestine, IN
2 Bedrooms
$735
725 sqft
Come tour this two bed, one bath home today! This unit has 753 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator and stove, hardwood floors, ceiling fans and is freshly painted. Minutes away from US-52. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
1617 Winfield Park Drive
1617 Winfield Park Dr, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$888
1300 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one and a half bath home today! This unit has 1300 square feet of space, with amenities including a refrigerator, stove, hardwood floors, central air, washer/dryer hookups, and is freshly painted. Minutes away from US-40.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
126 Tinker Trail
126 Tinker Trail, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1400 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor concept.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1103 E Main St
1103 East Main Street, Hancock County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1120 sqft
2 bedroom home in Greenfield - 2 bedroom home with large sunroom. Living room with hardwood floors, small dining room and a kitchen. Bath has a step in shower. (RLNE5980049)
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
2256 Collins Way
2256 Collins Way, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1480 sqft
3 bedroom home in Brandywine Village - You will love the clean vinyl plank flooring in this 3 bedroom home. 2 1/2 baths so you don't have to wait in line! Small loft/bonus area upstairs. Kitchen opens to the dining and living areas.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
718 Fern Street
718 Fern Street, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1330 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1491 Persimmon Circle
1491 Persimmon Circle, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1288 sqft
Greenfield Home Features Fireplace and Fenced Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6572 W Jefferson Court
6572 West Jefferson Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
2054 sqft
Excellent Home With Attached Garage Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1127 E Second St
1127 East 2nd Street, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1267 sqft
Imagine sitting on the front porch with a cup of coffee or iced tea! This 3 bedroom home has an eat in kitchen, dining room that could be converted to a 4th bedroom, and a sunroom, one car attached garage off the alley in the back.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
316 N Harrison St
316 N Harrison St, Greenfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$795
560 sqft
316 N Harrison st. Nicely remodeled one bedroom and one bath home. New carpet and fresh paint. Has stove and frig. Laundry area on main level. The side yard will ONLY be 30 feet to the north of property--not the whole yard.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
4056 South Arbor Lane
4056 South Arbour Lane, Hancock County, IN
Studio
$1,791
Executive office space in New Palestine professional office complex. Established and well maintained on US 52 immediately west of and adjacent to the new Hancock Wellness Center scheduled to open at the end of 2020.
Last updated May 4 at 11:11 AM
1 Unit Available
334 Brookstone Drive
334 Brookstone Drive, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1776 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Austin Trace
6863 West Odessa Way
6863 Odessa Way, McCordsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1794 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Great opportunity in McCordsville! Popular Austin Trace, Mount Vernon Schools, and more! 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story home with peaceful
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
1014 E Sixth St
1014 East 6th Street, Greenfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1094 sqft
House in Greenfield - 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home with garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE5587835)
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Cumberland
11332 Dunshire Drive
11332 Dunshire Drive, Cumberland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1284 sqft
Newly renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home! This home is bi-level with spacious rooms, and a one car attached garage! This home will lease quickly!! Please call today to schedule your viewing! $300 Pet Deposit + $25 monthly pet fee WITH approval.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
10886 Wymm Lane
10886 Wymm Lane, Ingalls, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1266 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
10751 Wymm Lane
10751 Wymm Lane, Ingalls, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
3946 Narrowleaf Court
3946 Narrowleaf Court, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1699 sqft
This is a beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home located in Lawrence Township. This home is newly renovated with new flooring, paint, and updated kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Oaklandon Northeast
12123 Meadow Lane
12123 Meadow Lane, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1100 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Cumberland
11605 Whidbey Drive
11605 Whidbey Drive, Cumberland, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1368 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
1 Unit Available
McCords Crossing
7114 Elias Circle
7114 Elias Circle, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1244 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hancock County area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Indiana University-Bloomington, Marian University, and Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers have apartments for rent.
