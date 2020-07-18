/
decatur county
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:17 AM
7 Apartments for rent in Decatur County, IN📍
304 E Lake Point Dr Apt 8
304 E Lake Pointe Dr, Greensburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Beautiful property located close to area amenities and is situated on 2 lakes.
127 W Lake Point apt 4
127 W Lakepoint Dr, Greensburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
1080 sqft
multi-family building Beautiful property located close to area amenities and is situated on 2 lakes.
2341 N Broadway apt 6
2341 N Broadway St, Greensburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1080 sqft
multi-family building Beautiful property located close to area amenities and is situated on 2 lakes.
920 E Colonial Manor Dr
920 E Colonial Manor Dr, Greensburg, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
multi-family building This unit is located at the back of the property.
1463 West Westridge Parkway
1463 Westridge Parkway, Greensburg, IN
Studio
$5,000
OFFICE SPACE in the perfect location. Easy access to I74. Near hotels, restaurants and gas stations, Highly visible with ample road frontage. Bring your business to this great location and well kept building. Large 28x16 lobby space for customers.
1659 W. Kole Dr. Unit A
1659 West Kole Drive, Greensburg, IN
3 Bedrooms
$795
1042 sqft
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME.
Country Place
720 Shook Street, Osgood, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$649
695 sqft
Discover your new home at Country Place Apartments in Osgood, IN. This community is located on Shook St. in the 47037 area of Osgood. Select from 1 to 2 bedroom apartments then schedule a tour of the community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Decatur County area include University of Indianapolis, Marian University, Gateway Community and Technical College, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, and University of Cincinnati-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers have apartments for rent.
