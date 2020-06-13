256 Apartments for rent in Westfield, IN

Renting in Westfield

About 71 percent of homes here are owed by those living in them. About 21 percent are rented on a regular basis. This includes condos, apartments, and traditional houses. On average, about six percent of homes here are unoccupied at any given time. This gives individuals looking for an apartment to rent an opportunity to find a quality location to choose from. However, as a higher-end community, having a solid background check, credit history, and steady income (at a high enough level to qualify) are all necessary features. Most landlords expect at least a two-month security deposit as well, especially for first time renters.