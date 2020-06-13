256 Apartments for rent in Westfield, IN📍
This city of about 27 square miles is full of 3 bedroom houses to rent with large backyards and ample amenities, as well as apartments for rent, condos, and townhouses. You won't find a bustling city with commercial amenities, but you will find a tight knit community. Westfield is also a community with a higher than average income. About 71 percent of the people living here are married (which drastically reduces your options if you're single). About 43 percent of the households here have children, 72 percent work in white collar jobs, and most people commute to and from work. In fact, about half of the population commutes about 21 minutes from home each day to work.
Ashfield: This area has about 67 homes. With a high median household income and mostly single-family, spacious homes, individuals living in Ashfield can count on a strong community field. You may find some homes for rent in Ashfield.
Bridlewood: This is a community of about 207 households in the city. There are a few homes for rent and condos for rent in this area, but most homes remain single-family, larger homes.
Oak Woods: Another small area with about 75 homes, Oak Woods is a subdivision in the city. It is near to good transportation. A few homes for rent, including a handful of duplexes to rent may be available here, but the majority of property remains single family homes.
Westfield Farms: Westfield Farms is a quaint area with mostly larger homes. You will not find a lot of apartments for rent here, but you may find some homes. This area doesn't have many commercial areas either.
Woodshire: Small with about 61 homes, this area does have a few high-rise apartments for rent. You will also find condos for rent here and houses for rent. Overall, it is a moderately priced area with some commercial establishments throughout it.
About 71 percent of homes here are owed by those living in them. About 21 percent are rented on a regular basis. This includes condos, apartments, and traditional houses. On average, about six percent of homes here are unoccupied at any given time. This gives individuals looking for an apartment to rent an opportunity to find a quality location to choose from. However, as a higher-end community, having a solid background check, credit history, and steady income (at a high enough level to qualify) are all necessary features. Most landlords expect at least a two-month security deposit as well, especially for first time renters.
This is a town full of highly educated people. If you're after a truly suburban area with strip malls on every corner, you won't find that here. Though the downtown area is finally getting some upgrades, you might still feel like this is a city that dates back to the 1900s in many aspects. It's harder to find apartments to rent in Westfield than it is to find homes for rent. Apartments for rent tend to be smaller and less desirable.