Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:01 PM

256 Apartments for rent in Westfield, IN

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Maple Knoll Apartments
500 Bigleaf Maple Way, Westfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$933
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1453 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Just off Spring Mill Rd, a short drive from Osborne Park. Pet-friendly community has bocce court, dog park, and pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:48am
Andover
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Myra Way
4001 Myra Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
1294 sqft
Redwood Westfield Myra Way is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Westfield Hamilton Way
1192 Hamilton Way, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1350 sqft
Smoke-free single-level units with walk-in closets and pantries, bonus dens and private attached garages. Close to the Clay Terrace Mall, Grand Park and Portis College.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Bridgewater Club
1 Unit Available
15745 Market Center Drive
15745 Market Center Drive, Westfield, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
4000 sqft
4BR ranch features open concept living on the main level with Kitchen w/ walk-in pantry, harvest room & Great Room/Hearth Room with decorative fireplace, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, built-in oven & staingless steel appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17241 Gunther Blvd
17241 Gunther Boulevard, Westfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1095 sqft
Popular Westfield Condo - Updated condo in popular Oak Manor. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fresh paint and carpeting. Higher-end new kitchen appliances. Beautifully updated lighting fixtures.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Maple Knoll
1 Unit Available
962 Morley Ln
962 Morley Ln, Westfield, IN
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3024 sqft
962 Morley Ln Available 06/26/20 5 Bedroom in Westfield - Located in the popular Maple Knoll neighborhood, this Greenfield floor plan is over 3,000 sq ft and has many wonderful features: hardwood floors, main level office/5th bedroom, granite

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
17328 Tilbury Way
17328 Tilbury Way, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1710 sqft
Welcome Home! Great neighborhood with easy access to main highways for convenient commute. Shopping and restaurants are nearby. Enjoy many parks and trails. Home has fresh paint throughout and cabinets refinished.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
20963 Chatham Ridge Boulevard
20963 Chatham Ridge Blvd, Westfield, IN
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
5590 sqft
This new construction modern farmhouse with stunning views of the 13th hole of Chatham Hills is a must-see! The custom kitchen, overlooking the dining & great rooms, boasts double Wolf range, Sub-Zero fridge, and a huge island that's great for

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Carriage Homes at Oak Trace Townhomes
1 Unit Available
16316 Meadowlands Court
16316 Meadowlands Court, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1991 sqft
Immaculate town home available for Rent Available August 1st 2020!! Home features 3 bedroom 2.5 bath. Fully updated with granite counter top, 42 in cabinets SS appliances with 2 car attached garage. Open family room with a separate dining area.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
885 Ogala Drive
885 Ogala Drive, Westfield, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2313 sqft
Enjoy this great home at the Spring Orchard subdivision. First floor features a den/office as well as a huge upgraded kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, all stainless steel appliances and pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
14910 Briarpatch Circle
14910 Briarpatch Circle, Westfield, IN
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
4883 sqft
Unbelievable home in Bridgewater! 4 bdrm & 4.5 bath with possible 5th bedroom in basement. Main level with gorgeous top of the line Level 9 Hardwood Floors. Kitchen with granite countertops, large center island & stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Centennial
1 Unit Available
1348 Mayfield Court
1348 Mayfield Court, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2512 sqft
Very spacious ranch with open concept and bonus loft above the garage. New carpet. Great closet space. Fresh paint. Adorable back yard and quiet community. Come take a look today!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Silver Thorne
1 Unit Available
14947 MIA Drive
14947 Mia Drive, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1660 sqft
Short term lease! June only. Fully furnished 3bd in fabulous location! Updated and spacious, you'll enjoy a large living room w/fireplace, well equipped kitchen that opens to dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Centennial
1 Unit Available
1346 Monmouth Drive
1346 Monmouth Drive, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1997 sqft
Clean and Well Maintained Ranch Home in Centennial offers a Convenient Location, Community Pool, Clubhouse, & Walking Trails.

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
Townhomes at Countryside
1 Unit Available
243 Coatsville Drive
243 Coatsville Drive, Westfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2328 sqft
Immaculate Townhome available for Rent now !! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with separate office/play room downstairs with 2 car attached garage. Home features large living room with separate dining area .
Results within 1 mile of Westfield
Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
26 Units Available
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$899
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Carmel Woods in Carmel. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Trails at Hayden Run
1 Unit Available
14240 Langham Drive
14240 Langham Drive, Carmel, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,590
4701 sqft
14240 Langham Drive Available 07/10/20 This One's Got It All - Stunning 4 Bedroom Home in Carmel Clay Schools! - This Beautiful West Carmel Home is located on a Premium Lot with Water View! The Home has a bright 2 story entry with an Open Floor

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Traditions on The Monon
1 Unit Available
1025 2nd Avenue NW
1025 2nd Ave NW, Carmel, IN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2227 sqft
Fantastic location with access to the Monon Trail just steps away from your front door which makes walking or biking to the Carmel Arts & Design District, numerous restaurants, and shops such a breeze! This is an end unit with large balcony off the

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
3501 WESTFIELD Road
3501 Westfield Road, Hamilton County, IN
Studio
$1,200
QUALITY OFFICE BUILDING WITH A GREAT LOCATION ! TWO ROOMS- OFFICE IS 169.2 SQ FT AND SMALLER CONFERENCE ROOM/RECEPTIONIST AREA IS 98.32 SQ FT.
Results within 5 miles of Westfield
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
The Reserve at Williams Glen
2201 Williams Glen Blvd, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$877
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1028 sqft
Upgraded 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors, fireplaces, and plush carpeting. Access to shops, restaurants, and Route 421. Community has pool, clubhouse, and courtyard access. Business center and Internet cafe with free Wi-Fi.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
42 Units Available
The Domain at Bennett Farms
5000 Bennett Parkway, Zionsville, IN
1 Bedroom
$980
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1438 sqft
Conveniently located near I-465 and a 10-minute drive from downtown Zionsville, Zion Nature Park and Zionsville Golf Course. Beautiful units with luxury touches such as granite counters and hardwood floors located in a Colonial-inspired complex.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
13 Units Available
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct, Carmel, IN
Studio
$814
468 sqft
1 Bedroom
$889
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$934
932 sqft
Close to downtown Indy, these apartment homes feature large, open floor plans. A new gym, upgraded cabinets and sports courts. Dining and shopping abound in the Old Town Carmel neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
19 Units Available
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St, Carmel, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,099
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,514
1950 sqft
Situated conveniently right on Main Street in Old Town Carmel. Spacious apartments and townhomes with laundry in-unit, granite counters and hardwood floors. 24-hour gym and pool on premises.

Median Rent in Westfield

Last updated Jan. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Westfield is $752, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $931.
Studio
$648
1 Bed
$752
2 Beds
$931
3+ Beds
$1,248
City GuideWestfield
Supposedly planned as a stop in the Underground Railroad, Westfield, IN is a steeped in American history. Incorporated in 2008, Westfield has a population of about 30,000 and it continues to expand, making it one of the fastest growing cities in the Indianapolis Metro Area.

This city of about 27 square miles is full of 3 bedroom houses to rent with large backyards and ample amenities, as well as apartments for rent, condos, and townhouses. You won't find a bustling city with commercial amenities, but you will find a tight knit community. Westfield is also a community with a higher than average income. About 71 percent of the people living here are married (which drastically reduces your options if you're single). About 43 percent of the households here have children, 72 percent work in white collar jobs, and most people commute to and from work. In fact, about half of the population commutes about 21 minutes from home each day to work.

Neighborhoods in Westfield

Ashfield: This area has about 67 homes. With a high median household income and mostly single-family, spacious homes, individuals living in Ashfield can count on a strong community field. You may find some homes for rent in Ashfield.

Bridlewood: This is a community of about 207 households in the city. There are a few homes for rent and condos for rent in this area, but most homes remain single-family, larger homes.

Oak Woods: Another small area with about 75 homes, Oak Woods is a subdivision in the city. It is near to good transportation. A few homes for rent, including a handful of duplexes to rent may be available here, but the majority of property remains single family homes.

Westfield Farms: Westfield Farms is a quaint area with mostly larger homes. You will not find a lot of apartments for rent here, but you may find some homes. This area doesn't have many commercial areas either.

Woodshire: Small with about 61 homes, this area does have a few high-rise apartments for rent. You will also find condos for rent here and houses for rent. Overall, it is a moderately priced area with some commercial establishments throughout it.

Renting in Westfield

About 71 percent of homes here are owed by those living in them. About 21 percent are rented on a regular basis. This includes condos, apartments, and traditional houses. On average, about six percent of homes here are unoccupied at any given time. This gives individuals looking for an apartment to rent an opportunity to find a quality location to choose from. However, as a higher-end community, having a solid background check, credit history, and steady income (at a high enough level to qualify) are all necessary features. Most landlords expect at least a two-month security deposit as well, especially for first time renters.

Living in Westfield

This is a town full of highly educated people. If you're after a truly suburban area with strip malls on every corner, you won't find that here. Though the downtown area is finally getting some upgrades, you might still feel like this is a city that dates back to the 1900s in many aspects. It's harder to find apartments to rent in Westfield than it is to find homes for rent. Apartments for rent tend to be smaller and less desirable.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Westfield?
In Westfield, the median rent is $648 for a studio, $752 for a 1-bedroom, $931 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,248 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Westfield, check out our monthly Westfield Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Westfield?
Some of the colleges located in the Westfield area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Marian University, Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Westfield?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Westfield from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Fishers, and Noblesville.

