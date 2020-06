256 Apartments for rent in Westfield, IN

Neighborhoods in Westfield

Ashfield: This area has about 67 homes. With a high median household income and mostly single-family, spacious homes, individuals living in Ashfield can count on a strong community field. You may find some homes for rent in Ashfield.

Bridlewood: This is a community of about 207 households in the city. There are a few homes for rent and condos for rent in this area, but most homes remain single-family, larger homes.

Oak Woods: Another small area with about 75 homes, Oak Woods is a subdivision in the city. It is near to good transportation. A few homes for rent, including a handful of duplexes to rent may be available here, but the majority of property remains single family homes.

Westfield Farms: Westfield Farms is a quaint area with mostly larger homes. You will not find a lot of apartments for rent here, but you may find some homes. This area doesn't have many commercial areas either.

Woodshire: Small with about 61 homes, this area does have a few high-rise apartments for rent. You will also find condos for rent here and houses for rent. Overall, it is a moderately priced area with some commercial establishments throughout it.