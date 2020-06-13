/
kokomo
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:40 PM
13 Apartments for rent in Kokomo, IN📍
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
First Flats
1930 S Goyer Rd, Kokomo, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$625
650 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at First Flats in Kokomo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1326 S Waugh St
1326 South Waugh Street, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
744 sqft
*COMING SOON* This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex includes fresh paint, new flooring and carpet, and central A/C! Fridge and stove are included. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Small qualifying pets accepted with additional fees.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
718 W Mulberry St Apt 20
718 West Mulberry Street, Kokomo, IN
1 Bedroom
$600
718 sqft
*COMING SOON* 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Separate living room and dining room. Nice sized rooms. Both Stove & refrigerator provided. Washer/dryer located in the common space.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5104 Wea Dr
5104 Wea Drive, Kokomo, IN
3 Bedrooms
$750
960 sqft
*COMING SOON* Fresh paint throughout this 3 bed/1 bath home in Indian Heights. Property includes central A/C, stove, large detached garage with opener, mostly fenced yard, storage shed and utility room. Tenant pays all utilities.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
717 W State St Apt 1
717 West State Street, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$530
760 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* This freshly painted 2 bed, 1 bath lower duplex unit includes water and sanitation, lawn care, and storage shed. Fridge and stove will be placed upon leasing. Tenant pays electricity.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
714 E Vaile Ave. - 1
714 E Vaile Ave, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
846 sqft
Super cute, newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath home now available! This home has all new paint and flooring throughout. It has a full basement and a 2 car detached garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1707 S Market St
1707 South Market Street, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$625
872 sqft
SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY ON THIS PROPERTY! 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home.Refrigerator and stove provided. Has newer flooring, fresh paint, a very nice kitchen & bath, and a storage shed in backyard. Tenant pays all utilities.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1328 S Waugh St
1328 S Waugh St, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
744 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex includes fresh paint, new flooring and carpet, and central A/C! Fridge and stove are included. Washer and dryer are included in AS IS condition. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
917 W Jackson St
917 West Jackson Street, Kokomo, IN
3 Bedrooms
$700
1920 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* TONS of space in this 3 bedroom home with bonus space that could be used as a 4th! New flooring and carpet can be found in almost all areas of the home.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
4133 S 00 Ew
4133 S 00 Ew, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
837 sqft
*SELF SHOW AVAILABILITY* *MOVE IN SPECIAL* 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT! This 2 bed 1 bath duplex is located on the south side just off 931 giving you convenient access to the city while still being able to a rural like setting in the spacious
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
609 West Broadway Street
609 W Broadway St, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
1064 sqft
Section 8 approved!! Charming and spacious! 2 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs apartment. Fresh new carpet and laminate flooring. Nice sized closets, over sized living room and eat in kitchen. Garage storage available. NO smoking.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
115 West Sycamore Street
115 West Sycamore Street, Kokomo, IN
Studio
$4,072
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 115 West Sycamore Street in Kokomo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
1720 S 17th Street
1720 South 17th Street, Kokomo, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
- (RLNE3791658)
Results within 10 miles of Kokomo
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
1 Unit Available
Hartwick Apartments
20 Hartwick Drive, Tipton, IN
Studio
$473
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Hartwick Apartments is an attractive and affordable community in Tipton, IN. With amenities that you deserve, at a price that you love, we are sure that you will enjoy living at Hartwick Apartments.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Kokomo, the median rent is $519 for a studio, $565 for a 1-bedroom, $751 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,015 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Kokomo, check out our monthly Kokomo Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Kokomo area include Indiana University-Kokomo, Huntington University, University of Indianapolis, Marian University, and Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kokomo from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, and Muncie.
