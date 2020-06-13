18 Apartments for rent in Greenfield, IN📍
Greenfield is a relatively small city of just more than 20,000 people who are proud of their community and who wear their heritage like a badge of honor. The city's well-run community services feature a top regional hospital and public library. In addition, Greenfield sits in a location that has ideal access to the spoils of Indianapolis. Many of the towns in the surrounding area rely heavily on Indy for employment and entertainment. For an out-of-state career seeker, Greenfield offers opportunities and proximity to the big city.
Greenfield is refreshingly easy to live in, and the costs of moving are offset by the fantastic cost of living. If you are relocating from out of state, it is good to know that you are not going to spend more on transportation, utility and medical fees than what you currently pay in your home state. In Greenfield the cost of living is cheaper than the rest Indiana and even the national average. This also applies to real estate and rental housing, meaning you can find some high-value, lower-cost living options.
Tips for an Easy Move
First, moving is scary business in general, and when you are moving to another city or state, it behooves you even more to leave as few loose ends as possible. It is best to start an apartment search in Greenfield at least one month before your move. While on the search, have all required documents needed for leasing, should your housing search prove fruitful. You will need to change your driver's license, car tag and insurance information. Also, obtain your credit report and get pet shots up to date for an out-of-state
The neighborhoods of Greenfield are categorized by their directional location to the city's north, south, and east and west side. Although these communities surround the area of Greenfield, they offer subtle variances in culture, housing designs and transportation access. These neighborhoods are Nobelsville, Lawrence, Plainfield and S. Morristown.
Nobelsville: Nobelsville is a large suburban community just North of Greenfield and 30 minutes drive in traffic on the Highway. A strictly car dependent area with a walkscore of 13, getting to shops and restaurants will take a good dose of driving. This area features beautiful homes in traditional and mixed styles. Few recently constructed apartment complexes are in the area for rent.
Lawrence: Lawrence is largely a bucolic community, west of Greenfield and 20 minutes drive on Interstate 70. It is a car dependent area with a walkscore of 20; it requires at least a one mile drive to get to the nearest school district or shop. Lawrence has a range of style homes, apartment with paid utilities and rental homes in the area.
Plainfield: Plainfield is a smaller community east of Greenfield and 40 minutes away on Interstate-70. Almost all errands require a car in this area. Lovely multi-level homes with large plots of land decorate the area. A fair mix of condo rentals and rental apartments can be sourced here.
S. Morristown: S. Morristown is a nice small town, south of Greenfield and only seven minutes drive on E. Davis Road. Another car dependent community; travelling to shops and restaurants will require at least a half a mile drive. Homes and apartments are in mixed styles to suit a variety of taste.
Greenfield sits at the seat of the big metropolis while it maintains its rural, hometown charm. Residents look out for each other and are quick to focus on things that really matter in life -- like Colts Football, Pacer Basketball Games, the Riley Festival, meet-ups at sports bars and local diners and visits to the sights of downtown's historic district. It's a walk through history on the lighter side, sightseeing beautifully designed vintage architectural buildings, walking the "Autumn Walk," visiting the museums and antique shops and being entertained with live performances. Greenfield's biggest advantage is having the offerings of Indy less than 10 minutes away, and when residents have had enough they can return home and relax in the quaint charm of their town.