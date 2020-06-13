Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Greenfield, IN

📍
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Greenfield Village Apartments
1650 Village Dr W, Greenfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$729
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
888 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-70 and Highway 9, along with several parks and prime shopping and dining spots. Property includes clubhouse, pond, pool and gym. One- and two-bedroom units are available.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
Bluestone Apartments
210 Flagstone Drive, Greenfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$845
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Click here for Coronavirus (COVID-19) Resources It’s love at first sight as you enter Bluestone and enjoy the newest and best apartment homes and townhomes in Greenfield.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1615 Winfield Park Drive
1615 Winfield Pk Drive, Greenfield, IN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$835
1300 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1497288 A coveted rental apartment in Greenfield! Your next rental includes: --3 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 9

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
334 Brookstone Drive
334 Brookstone Drive, Greenfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1776 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1014 E Sixth St
1014 East 6th Street, Greenfield, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1094 sqft
House in Greenfield - 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home with garage No Pets Allowed (RLNE5587835)
Results within 5 miles of Greenfield

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3461 S 50 W
3461 50 W, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
Three Bedroom, Two Bath Home in the Country - Country Living! This home is over 2000 sq ft with a spacious outbuilding. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Beautiful kitchen, living room, and a family room.
Results within 10 miles of Greenfield
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:10am
Cumberland
1 Unit Available
Elmtree Park Apartments
11023 Elmtree Park Drive, Cumberland, IN
Studio
$500
288 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Elmtree Park Apartments! We are located on the East side of Indianapolis in the desirable Warren Township area! We are within a few minutes to Cumberland, Greenfield, New Palestine, Beech Grove and downtown Indianapolis! We are near

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Austin Trace
1 Unit Available
7035 N Mesquite Court
7035 Mesquite Court, McCordsville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
2806 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,806 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
11440 Cuyahoga Drive
11440 Cuyahoga Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
2980 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6572 W Jefferson Court
6572 West Jefferson Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
2054 sqft
Excellent Home With Attached Garage Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5676 North Plymouth Court
5676 North Plymouth Court, Hancock County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1796 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1700935 A gorgeous home located in McCordsville.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
3625 Rock Maple Drive
3625 Rock Maple Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1796 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
15495 Martha Street
15495 Martha Street, Hamilton County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$900
720 sqft
OPEN TO SEE: JUNE 12 THIS FRIDAY FROM 3:30-4:30PM! Bungalow in the Woods. Geist Community Park has Water Access for small crafts. Hamilton Southeastern 4 Star Schools. 2 BR home w/ easy-care ceramic flooring.

1 of 10

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Cumberland
1 Unit Available
133 North Muessing Street
133 North Muessing Street, Cumberland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$650
1104 sqft
This is a spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8. LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

1 of 9

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
Austin Trace
1 Unit Available
6863 West Odessa Way
6863 Odessa Way, McCordsville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1794 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Great opportunity in McCordsville! Popular Austin Trace, Mount Vernon Schools, and more! 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath two story home with peaceful

1 of 1

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3952 NARROWLEAF CT
3952 Narrowleaf Court, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
1980 sqft
Lawrence Twp - 4 bedroom - Four bedroom, 2 story home with 2.5 baths in Lawrence Township on Indy's northeast side. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided. Central Air. Two car garage. Washer/dryer hookup. (RLNE5605910)

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2238 Leaf Drive
2238 Leaf Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1374 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,374 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 17

Last updated March 23 at 06:36pm
1 Unit Available
7022 East US Highway 52
7022 Main Street, Shelby County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1878 sqft
Cute older home with plenty of space. 3 Bedrooms plus a large bonus room with Walk-in Closet--could be 4th BR or Family/Game Room. Updated bath is spacious with laundry closet. Nice country kitchen with newer laminate flooring.

Median Rent in Greenfield

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Greenfield is $753, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $932.
Studio
$648
1 Bed
$753
2 Beds
$932
3+ Beds
$1,249
City GuideGreenfield
"The best home outside of heaven." Literary genius James Whitcomb Riley on Greenfield, IN

Greenfield is a relatively small city of just more than 20,000 people who are proud of their community and who wear their heritage like a badge of honor. The city's well-run community services feature a top regional hospital and public library. In addition, Greenfield sits in a location that has ideal access to the spoils of Indianapolis. Many of the towns in the surrounding area rely heavily on Indy for employment and entertainment. For an out-of-state career seeker, Greenfield offers opportunities and proximity to the big city.

Relocating to Greenfield

Greenfield is refreshingly easy to live in, and the costs of moving are offset by the fantastic cost of living. If you are relocating from out of state, it is good to know that you are not going to spend more on transportation, utility and medical fees than what you currently pay in your home state. In Greenfield the cost of living is cheaper than the rest Indiana and even the national average. This also applies to real estate and rental housing, meaning you can find some high-value, lower-cost living options.

Tips for an Easy Move

First, moving is scary business in general, and when you are moving to another city or state, it behooves you even more to leave as few loose ends as possible. It is best to start an apartment search in Greenfield at least one month before your move. While on the search, have all required documents needed for leasing, should your housing search prove fruitful. You will need to change your driver's license, car tag and insurance information. Also, obtain your credit report and get pet shots up to date for an out-of-state

Neighborhoods of Greenfield

The neighborhoods of Greenfield are categorized by their directional location to the city's north, south, and east and west side. Although these communities surround the area of Greenfield, they offer subtle variances in culture, housing designs and transportation access. These neighborhoods are Nobelsville, Lawrence, Plainfield and S. Morristown.

Nobelsville: Nobelsville is a large suburban community just North of Greenfield and 30 minutes drive in traffic on the Highway. A strictly car dependent area with a walkscore of 13, getting to shops and restaurants will take a good dose of driving. This area features beautiful homes in traditional and mixed styles. Few recently constructed apartment complexes are in the area for rent.

Lawrence: Lawrence is largely a bucolic community, west of Greenfield and 20 minutes drive on Interstate 70. It is a car dependent area with a walkscore of 20; it requires at least a one mile drive to get to the nearest school district or shop. Lawrence has a range of style homes, apartment with paid utilities and rental homes in the area.

Plainfield: Plainfield is a smaller community east of Greenfield and 40 minutes away on Interstate-70. Almost all errands require a car in this area. Lovely multi-level homes with large plots of land decorate the area. A fair mix of condo rentals and rental apartments can be sourced here.

S. Morristown: S. Morristown is a nice small town, south of Greenfield and only seven minutes drive on E. Davis Road. Another car dependent community; travelling to shops and restaurants will require at least a half a mile drive. Homes and apartments are in mixed styles to suit a variety of taste.

Life in Greenfield

Greenfield sits at the seat of the big metropolis while it maintains its rural, hometown charm. Residents look out for each other and are quick to focus on things that really matter in life -- like Colts Football, Pacer Basketball Games, the Riley Festival, meet-ups at sports bars and local diners and visits to the sights of downtown's historic district. It's a walk through history on the lighter side, sightseeing beautifully designed vintage architectural buildings, walking the "Autumn Walk," visiting the museums and antique shops and being entertained with live performances. Greenfield's biggest advantage is having the offerings of Indy less than 10 minutes away, and when residents have had enough they can return home and relax in the quaint charm of their town.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Greenfield?
In Greenfield, the median rent is $648 for a studio, $753 for a 1-bedroom, $932 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,249 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Greenfield, check out our monthly Greenfield Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Greenfield?
Some of the colleges located in the Greenfield area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Marian University, Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Greenfield?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greenfield from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Fishers, and Noblesville.

