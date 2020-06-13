AL
/
IN
/
noblesville
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

120 Apartments for rent in Noblesville, IN

📍
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
17 Units Available
32 Union
17408 Ferris Street, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1265 sqft
Our high-end 1, 2 & 3 bedroom options allow our future residents to pick their perfect home.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
$
52 Units Available
Flats at 146
15201 Flats Drive, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$955
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1279 sqft
Fashionable apartments with granite counters, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Onsite amenities include a pool, cafe and garage. Pet friendly. Located just 20 miles north of Indianapolis.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:57am
28 Units Available
Cumberland Pointe
15800 Navigation Way, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$882
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
1095 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1289 sqft
Floor plans include units with one to three bedrooms. All apartments feature private entryways, screened-in porches, upgraded kitchens and large closets fitted with custom shelving units.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
38 Units Available
Prairie Lakes
14260 Bald Eagle Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$967
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,108
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious homes with wine racks, high ceilings and granite counters. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Community amenities include a grilling cabana, resort style pool and fire pit. Within minutes of I-69.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Harewood Drive
10147 Harewood Drive North, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1414 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Harewood Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Noblesville Webster Drive
4940 Webster Dr, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1368 sqft
Redwood® Noblesville Wester Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Harbour Town Apartments
401 Harbourtown Dr, Noblesville, IN
1 Bedroom
$929
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
975 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes located right on Morse Reservoir. Take advantage of the onsite boat dock. Use the pool during hot days. Travel to nearby Indianapolis on weekends.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Horizons at Cumberland Pointe
1 Unit Available
10171 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard
10171 Cumberland Pointe Boulevard, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1390 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
16810 Lowell Drive
16810 Lowell Drive, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1354 sqft
This home allows NO CONTACT self-showings 7 days per week. We are finishing up some repairs and expect to have the home ready for move in by June 19th but self-tours are available now.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20131 Marie Court
20131 Marie Court, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1395 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
709 S. 9th St.
709 South 9th Street, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
2 BR 1 BA newly renovated - Property Id: 244908 Beautiful newly renovated 2BR/1BA unit (within a 2 unit duplex). Washer and dryer can be provided for extra $20/month. Kitchen includes gas stove, microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4793 Sherlock Dr.
4793 Sherlock Dr, Noblesville, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2458 sqft
New Pulte Home - Check out this brand new home in Andover Crossing.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11936 Locus Lane
11936 Locus Lane, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1168 Wayne Street
1168 Wayne Street, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1664 sqft
Noblesville - Three Bedroom One Bath - Charming three bedroom home within walking distance of downtown Noblesville. Please email pat@discoverpmg.com or call the office at (317) 254-8888 for more information or to schedule a time to view.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pine Knoll
1 Unit Available
5586 PINE KNOLL BLVD
5586 Pine Knoll Boulevard, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Noblesvillle - 3 BR ranch - Three bedroom, 2 bath ranch in Pine Knoll in Noblesville. Gas ht. AC. Stove, and dishwasher provided. Deck, fireplace. Close to SR 38 and Little Chicago Road. Painting and cleaning in progress...

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
984 Logan Street, Suite #201
984 Logan Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$480
355 sqft
2nd floor office space This is a second floor commercial space. All utilities are included. Free secure WIFI in the space.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
The Meadows of Shelborne at Deer Path
1 Unit Available
14917 Dry Creek Rd.
14917 Dry Creek Road, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,527
2125 sqft
The home is 13 years old. This home has 2,125 square feet with 3 bedrooms, a loft, 2 full and one-half baths with attached 2 car garages. As you enter the front door, there is a large living area that measures 12x24.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
982 Logan St.
982 Logan Street, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$3,600
3755 sqft
1st floor 1300 Sf Mezzanine 1130 Sf Basement 1325 Sf Total 3755... Non divisible This is a Retail space.

1 of 60

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
14169 CLAPBOARD Drive
14169 Clapboard Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1940 sqft
Well maintained, updated home! Professional landscaping! Open floor plan. Ceiling fans in each room, upgraded kitchen and dining room lights, garage is fully insulated and dry walled. Walk-in Closet in Master Bedroom. No Washer & Dryer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9766 Prairie Smoke Drive
9766 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1780 sqft
Desirable end unit Town home available for rent available July 1st in prairie lakes. Home features 2 story great room 3 bedrooms with loft and 1 car attached garage. Main level with HW laminate on main level, open kitchen with Corian countertops.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Noble West
1 Unit Available
5694 Castor Way
5694 Castor Way, Noblesville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1479 sqft
Great location! Roomy 2BR, 2.5BA condo with 2 car attached garage. 2-story great room; eat-in kitchen w/all appliances; view of wooded area. Super sized master bedroom with walk-in closet. Loft area overlooking great room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9660 Prairie Smoke Drive
9660 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1785 sqft
Immaculate town home for RENT!!Available July 1st 2020!! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths with 2 car attached garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
9654 Prairie Smoke Drive
9654 Prairie Smoke Dr, Noblesville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1785 sqft
Townhome for Rent available July 1st !!. Highly rated Hamilton southeastern school. The town home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. It has 9' ceilings, cozy gas fireplace in living room.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1250 East CONNER Street
1250 Conner St, Noblesville, IN
Studio
$2,950
Iconic Victorian architecture in the William Craig House, built in 1893. Was moved onto new foundation in 1987 and totally restored. All mechanical systems and roof are newer, abundant cat5 wiring in place.

Median Rent in Noblesville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Noblesville is $878, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,087.
Studio
$756
1 Bed
$878
2 Beds
$1,087
3+ Beds
$1,458
Rent Report
Noblesville

June 2020 Noblesville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Noblesville Rent Report. Noblesville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Noblesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Noblesville rents increase sharply over the past month

Noblesville rents have increased 0.8% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Noblesville stand at $879 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,088 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Noblesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 1.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Indianapolis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Noblesville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Indianapolis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Beech Grove has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 6.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $848, while one-bedrooms go for $685.
    • Over the past year, Fishers is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 5.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,143, while one-bedrooms go for $923.
    • Zionsville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Indianapolis metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,617; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 5.8% over the past year.

    Noblesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Noblesville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Noblesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Indiana as a whole logging rent growth of 1.1% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 2.0% in Fort Wayne and 1.1% in Evansville.
    • Noblesville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,088 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.3% increase in Noblesville.
    • While Noblesville's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Noblesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Noblesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Indianapolis
    $710
    $880
    0
    1.4%
    Carmel
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Fishers
    $920
    $1,140
    0.2%
    -5.4%
    Noblesville
    $880
    $1,090
    0.8%
    3.3%
    Greenwood
    $750
    $930
    0
    1.2%
    Plainfield
    $820
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    3.5%
    Brownsburg
    $770
    $960
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Greenfield
    $750
    $930
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Beech Grove
    $690
    $850
    -0.8%
    6%
    Zionsville
    $1,310
    $1,620
    -0.2%
    5.8%
    Avon
    $1,000
    $1,230
    0.5%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

    Frequently Asked Questions

    How much is rent in Noblesville?
    In Noblesville, the median rent is $756 for a studio, $878 for a 1-bedroom, $1,087 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,458 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Noblesville, check out our monthly Noblesville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Noblesville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Noblesville area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Marian University, Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Noblesville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Noblesville from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Fishers, and Muncie.

    Similar Pages

    Noblesville 1 BedroomsNoblesville 2 BedroomsNoblesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNoblesville Pet Friendly PlacesNoblesville Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Indianapolis, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, INKokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INPeru, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of IndianapolisIndiana University-KokomoMarian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-MarionIndiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis