156 Apartments for rent in Avon, IN

Living in Avon

Life in Avon laid back and relaxed. From cultural experiences to shopping for everyday needs, you'll be able to settle in here and find your niche.

Culture and Nature

Local artists thrive in this charming bedroom community. The Avon Perennial Gardens are a must-see natural spectacle. Avon Perennial Gardens has recently been named as one of the most desirable wedding venues in close proximity to Indianapolis.

Entertain your kids at the ever popular Washington Township Community Park. Enjoy the beauty of nature at Avon's Town Hall Park where you can enjoy a picnic overlooking a serene lake.

Soccer enthusiasts alert, Avon Fields sports center is said to have some of the finest soccer coaching that Indiana has to offer.

Shopping and Dining

More than 600 businesses have made themselves a home in Avon. Retailers such as Lowe's, Super Target, Meijer's, and Starbucks are all at your fingertips. Shop at Avon Commons Mall or Downtown Avon. Visit local chain restaurants such as The Olive Garden, Chic-Fil-A and Texas Roadhouse. In the mood for something different? Try Avon's local flavor at Thai Lanna or Mediterranean Grill.

Although not exactly a party town, Avon does have its share of great pubs and bars. Dancing, karaoke, pool and sports entertainment are all available. Two of the favorite bars in Avon, Indiana are Jughead's Backyard Barbecue and Sidelines Sports Pub Bar and RestaurantStill bored? The good news is that Indianapolis is not far away and there is always plenty to do there.

Getting Around in Avon

This close-knit community has very little traffic. Avon does not have any form of public transportation, so you are definitely going to need a car. Got to get there by bike? You better dress warmly and start pedaling. Avon is full of rural residential areas which are far away from the center of town. Those snowplows in the wintertime can definitely do some damage because Avon is currently undergoing $11 million in road improvement projects. In addition, currently being constructed, Ronald Reagan Parkway will connect I-70 to I-74 through the eastern part of town. Less than 10 minutes away from the Indianapolis International Airport, Avon is located on US-36, just west of I-465.