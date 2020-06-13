156 Apartments for rent in Avon, IN

Apartment List
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
15 Units Available
Steeplechase at Shiloh Crossing Apartments
10272 Steeplechase Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$895
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1204 sqft
Charming townhome and split-bedroom plans in growing Indianapolis suburb of Avon. Amenities include a pool with Wi-Fi, a car-wash bay and a volleyball court. Just west of I-465 and conveniently minutes from the Indianapolis Airport.
1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
18 Units Available
Satori Flats
129 Satori Parkway, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,024
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1110 sqft
Spacious units with kitchen islands, linen closets and bonus storage. Located off Highway 36, just a short distance from Avon Town Hall Park and Washington Township Park.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
13 Units Available
Washington Quarters
40 Capitol Dr, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$919
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$929
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartments and villas surrounded by stunning landscape. Apartments feature granite counters, walk-in closets and central air. Community amenities include a gorgeous swimming pool, cyber-cafe, 24-hour fitness center and incredible lake views.
1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Avon Creek
291 Great Lakes Cir W, Avon, IN
1 Bedroom
$894
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,232
1291 sqft
Situated just outside of Indianapolis with easy access to downtown. Modern units with huge closets, cozy fireplaces and W/D hookup. Quiet community featuring 24-hour gym, pool and convenient internet cafe for tenants.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2416 River Birch Dr.
2416 River Birch Drive, Avon, IN
5 Bedrooms
$4,950
4500 sqft
Available 06/30/20 Luxurious & Private, close to everything - Property Id: 212774 HUGE investment opportunity! Our home's average nightly rate on Airbnb and VRBO is $2000. Lease to own, lease with purchase option, or Land contract available.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1604 Stanford Drive
1604 Stanford Dr, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1676 sqft
Coming soon in early July ! Great home boasting 3-bedrooms, 2-baths. Open floor plan features a large great room with vaulted ceilings and an eat-in kitchen with ample cabinetry. The master suite includes a walk-in closet and private bath.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
8074 Sydney Lane
8074 Sydney Lane, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1408 sqft
Great Ranch providing 3 bedrooms with 2 full baths. Huge Living Room/Dining Room with vaulted ceilings.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
8429 Catchfly Drive
8429 Catchfly Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2074 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
6863 Merritt Ridge Way
6863 Merritt Ridge Way, Avon, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2226 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2473 Foxtail Drive
2473 Foxtail Drive, Avon, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2380 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 33

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
140 Meadow Glen Dr
140 Meadow Glen Drive, Avon, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
**Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies remaining on credit report, no felonies, must gross 3x base rent. Must move within 30 days.TEXT number listed or email during off hours mentioning you pre-qualify for the fastest response.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6947 Wilmot Lane
6947 Wilmot Lane, Avon, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3669 sqft
Immaculate home featuring over 3500 sq ft of space at GREAT Location on a corner lot available for RENT starting June 1st 2020!!. Home features 4 bedroom with 21/2 baths and large loft with 2 car garage .
Results within 1 mile of Avon
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Double Creek Flats
335 Double Creek Drive, Plainfield, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,079
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,076
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,404
1279 sqft
Brand-new apartments with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and white cabinetry. Enjoy a cyber cafe, swimming pool and attached garage on site. Minutes away from I-70 and I-465.
1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Settler's Run
3200 Prairie View Cir, Danville, IN
1 Bedroom
$834
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$914
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1341 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Just minutes from the shopping and dining options along Highway 36.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4150 Galena Drive
4150 Galena Drive, Hendricks County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1650 sqft
Hendricks County Condo with Large Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 2 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
1 Unit Available
8925 Lighthorse Drive
8925 Lighthorse Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1776 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
2312 Westmere Drive
2312 Westmere Drive, Plainfield, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1414 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1023 Richfield Lane
1023 Richfield Lane, Hendricks County, IN
Studio
$950
A wonderful property to call home! Spacious room sizes-2 Bedrooms (each 15x10) .

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
8375 East County Road 100 N
8375 E County Road 100 N, Hendricks County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1382 sqft
Sorry, this is a "no pet allowed home". Newer home. Step into the large entry. Home has 9' ceilings & nice laminate flooring in all areas of the home except the bedrooms.

1 of 8

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
1 Unit Available
254 Fenster Drive
254 Fenster Drive, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1640 sqft
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details. This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms, 2. bathrooms, and 1640 sq/ft of comfortable living space for everyone to enjoy! It includes a cozy living room and a cook-friendly kitchen.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
Chapel Hill - Ben Davis
1 Unit Available
8847 Himebaugh Lane
8847 Himebaugh Lane, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,356
1758 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 5 miles of Avon
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
Garden City
9 Units Available
Ashton Pointe Apartments of Indianapolis
42 N Lawndale Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$920
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoys good connectivity, thanks to its proximity to I-465 as well as the international airport. 1-3 bedroom sets come with garden patios, walk-in closets and generous floor plans.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
Center Point Apartment Homes
6710 Hollow Run Pl, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$830
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1291 sqft
Modern homes just 15 minutes from downtown Indy. Pet friendly. Community amenities include a pool, 24-hour gym and grill area. Near Brickyard Crossing Golf Course. Easy access to I-465.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Key Meadows
19 Units Available
Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$750
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
928 sqft
Become part of an incredible apartment community at Riverchase, just 9 miles outside of Indianapolis! Our newly renovated apartment homes offer an amazing range of features like stunning hardwood-style floors, high ceilings and private patio/balcony.

Median Rent in Avon

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Avon is $996, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,233.
Studio
$858
1 Bed
$996
2 Beds
$1,233
3+ Beds
$1,654
City GuideAvon
Avon, Indiana: "The Best Unknown City in America".

Although it's located less than 10 miles west of the bustling Circle City Center of Indianapolis, this quaint little town in suburbia is home to only around 7,000 inhabitants. Unincorporated until 1995, the town of Avon is currently experiencing a population explosion. While it has grown significantly over the past 10 years, Avon, Indiana has not lost its small town appeal. Featuring convenient city living combined with stress-free, open air rural areas, Avon, Indiana is ideal for many reasons. Its pastoral countryside areas are just a short drive away from Indianapolis, an easy commute. With the qualities of a small-town Midwestern suburb, Avon is a great place to call home.

Moving to Avon

Moving to Avon can be relatively hassle-free. Avon natives are friendly and helpful and are sure to help you with whatever moving services that you need. Plenty of businesses in Avon will be eager to assist you with your relocation. Moving companies, storage companies and even professional home organizers can be found in Avon, Indiana.

Housing

Avon is too small of a town to have specific areas, but does nevertheless have many mentionable housing subdivisions. Whether you live in Stratford of Avon, Turner Trace, or even Whispering Pines, you're sure to be surrounded by a healthy and fun community. Enjoy the pure country air and the quiet sounds of nothing as you make your way from home to your favorite local destinations.

Living in Avon

Life in Avon laid back and relaxed. From cultural experiences to shopping for everyday needs, you'll be able to settle in here and find your niche.

Culture and Nature

Local artists thrive in this charming bedroom community. The Avon Perennial Gardens are a must-see natural spectacle. Avon Perennial Gardens has recently been named as one of the most desirable wedding venues in close proximity to Indianapolis.

Entertain your kids at the ever popular Washington Township Community Park. Enjoy the beauty of nature at Avon's Town Hall Park where you can enjoy a picnic overlooking a serene lake.

Soccer enthusiasts alert, Avon Fields sports center is said to have some of the finest soccer coaching that Indiana has to offer.

Shopping and Dining

More than 600 businesses have made themselves a home in Avon. Retailers such as Lowe's, Super Target, Meijer's, and Starbucks are all at your fingertips. Shop at Avon Commons Mall or Downtown Avon. Visit local chain restaurants such as The Olive Garden, Chic-Fil-A and Texas Roadhouse. In the mood for something different? Try Avon's local flavor at Thai Lanna or Mediterranean Grill.

Although not exactly a party town, Avon does have its share of great pubs and bars. Dancing, karaoke, pool and sports entertainment are all available. Two of the favorite bars in Avon, Indiana are Jughead's Backyard Barbecue and Sidelines Sports Pub Bar and RestaurantStill bored? The good news is that Indianapolis is not far away and there is always plenty to do there.

Getting Around in Avon

This close-knit community has very little traffic. Avon does not have any form of public transportation, so you are definitely going to need a car. Got to get there by bike? You better dress warmly and start pedaling. Avon is full of rural residential areas which are far away from the center of town. Those snowplows in the wintertime can definitely do some damage because Avon is currently undergoing $11 million in road improvement projects. In addition, currently being constructed, Ronald Reagan Parkway will connect I-70 to I-74 through the eastern part of town. Less than 10 minutes away from the Indianapolis International Airport, Avon is located on US-36, just west of I-465.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Avon?
In Avon, the median rent is $858 for a studio, $996 for a 1-bedroom, $1,233 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,654 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Avon, check out our monthly Avon Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Avon?
Some of the colleges located in the Avon area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Indiana University-Bloomington, Marian University, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Avon?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Avon from include Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers.

