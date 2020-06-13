Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:26 PM

90 Apartments for rent in Gary, IN

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1768 Van Buren St
1768 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
This Home is Rent To Own........This home has been rented BUT we can find you similar home when you qualify!.... Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch home is looking for an owner.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3987 Tyler St
3987 Tyler Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$895
3987 Tyler St Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ambridge Mann
1 Unit Available
273 Cleveland St
273 Cleveland Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$875
273 Cleveland St Available 07/04/20 BEAUTIFUL BRICK HOME WITH PERFECT LOCATION! - This home has been recently remodeled and will be ready for move in 7/4/2020.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
4179 Harrison St Available 07/06/20 LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4134 Fillmore Street
4134 Fillmore Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
Glen Park Living! Some Utilities Included! Available Now! - Cozy 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Home on One Level in Glen Park in Gary, IN! All Tile Flooring! Freshly Painted Interior! American Water and Gary Sanitation Bill Included in Rent! Gated In

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Gary
1 Unit Available
747 Lincoln St
747 Lincoln Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1263 sqft
Huge Home With All The Space You Need! - Looking for room? Need space? This is the home for you! This home is not only huge but comes complete with a full basement, good sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets, and nice sized yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brunswick
1 Unit Available
567 Dallas St
567 Dallas Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
567 Dallas St Available 07/06/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT! - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom home with a large basement with plenty of space for your family to grow in. This home has just been updated so in fantastic condition.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
1056 E 43rd Ave
1056 East 43rd Avenue, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
RECENTLY REMODELED HOME_CONVENIENT LOCATION! - This home was gutted and rebuilt! EVERYTHING was brand new! We are talking all new plumbing, electrical, roof, hot water heater, furnace, fixtures, vanities, everything in bathroom, everything in

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Tolleston
1 Unit Available
3515 20th Place
3515 West 20th Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$875
Recently Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath house with dry basement, large fenced in yard, hardwood floors and more! - recently updated 3 bed 1 bath house with a dry basement, nice size fenced in backyard, hardwood floors, extra storage space available, LARGE

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Aetna
1 Unit Available
4134 E. 5th Pl
4134 East 5th Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
4134 E. 5th Pl Available 06/15/20 PHENOMENAL NEIGHBORHOOD, EXCELLENT HOME, SUPER CONVENIENT COMMUTING - This is a beautiful home in a fantastic area. You will not be disappointed. Nice 3 bedroom with an open floor plan and all new paint throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brunswick
1 Unit Available
726 Durbin St
726 Durbin Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$875
726 Durbin St Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - This home is under construction and will be brand new! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tolleston
1 Unit Available
2343 Taney Pl
2343 Taney Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2343 Taney Pl Available 06/23/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tolleston
1 Unit Available
2181 Williams St
2181 Williams Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$825
BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tolleston
1 Unit Available
4451 W 20th Pl
4451 West 20th Place, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$825
4451 W 20th Pl Available 07/05/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brunswick
1 Unit Available
721 Durbin St
721 Durbin Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$875
721 Durbin St Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - This home is under construction and will be brand new! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3864 Harrison St.
3864 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious house near Indiana University - Property Id: 134910 People are checking out this property.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Black Oak
1 Unit Available
2867 Colfax Street
2867 Colfax Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Includes stove fridge and washer and dryer. Lawn maintenance is included at the present time. Call Curt at 219 798 2913. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3845 Massachusetts Street
3845 Massachusetts Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1602 sqft
Completely remodeled two bedroom home close to Route 65 & Expressway 80/94 MOVE IN READY for one year lease. Sorry, no furry friends.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
1421 East 50th Place
1421 East 50th Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
900 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Ambridge Mann
1 Unit Available
207 Taft Street
207 Taft Place, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Apply here. https://premieronerealtyllc.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
5047 Jefferson Street - 1
5047 Jefferson Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
768 sqft
Updated 2 Story townhome with unfinished basement. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with hardwood flooring, Eat-in kitchen and Appliances. Rear deck, fenced yard. Lawn care included in with rental. Section 8 accepted.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Pulaski
1 Unit Available
2342 Wisconsin
2342 Wisconsin Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$800
BRAND NEWLY REMODELED HOME IS READY FOR YOU! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westside
1 Unit Available
1140 Durbin St
1140 Durbin Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
4 Bedrooms
Ask
BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION READY SOON! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Westside
1 Unit Available
1020 Stevenson St
1020 Stevenson Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$800
BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW HOME!!! - YOUR NEW HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETELY REBUILT! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.

Median Rent in Gary

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Gary is $790, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $929.
Studio
$680
1 Bed
$790
2 Beds
$929
3+ Beds
$1,188
City GuideGary
Gary, Indiana

Greetings, Hoosiers! Word on the streets is you’re in the market for a primo apartment in Gary, Indiana, situated in the southeastern quadrant of the Chicagoland area. Good news! You’ve come to the right place, because scoring people their dream homes … er, apartments … in Gary is what we do best. Just take these ten simple pieces of advice to heart and you’ll be kicking back in your dream dwellings in less time than it takes to say, “Who the heck was Gary, anyway?” (F.Y.I., Elbert Gary was the chairman of the U.S. Steel Corporation, which founded the city in 1906 … Exciting, huh? Sure it is!)

10. Don’t believe all the hype. The truth is that there are plenty of great neighborhoods in Gary, situated outside the downtown area where houses are well-kept.

9. … but believe some of the hype. It’s appropriate to say that the magic has disappeared in many parts of the “Magic City:”

8. Get your motor running. It’s imperative to have your own set of wheels in Gary. Public transportation is inadequate (to put it kindly) for such a sprawling city.

7. Common sense is king. Use common sense when choosing an apartment, and remember that when you sign a lease, you’re stuck with it for its duration. So don’t commit to a property unless you’re completely sure it’s a good fit for you.

6. Look on the sunny side. Instead of sitting around your apartment fretting about what others have to say about your city, why not get out and enjoy some of Gary’s amenities? The city is home to a professional baseball team (the RailCats of the American Association league), an urban flea market, a pair of casinos, and numerous parks, trails, and Lake Michigan beaches. Downtown Chicago is a mere 25 miles away, so Gary residents can easily partake in everything the Windy City has to offer as well.

5. Save those greenbacks. The cost of living index in Gary is remarkably low – 23 percentage points lower than the national average – and a typical 1 to 2BR apartment or townhouse goes for between $450 and $650. So you’ll be able to spend your money on more pressing needs, like RailCats tickets and Michael Jackson paraphernalia (Gary is the boyhood home of the Jackson 5 and is dotted with King of Pop souvenir shops).

4. Be prepared. After you’ve decided an apartment complex is right for you, work on gathering those tedious documents that landlords require. Arm yourself with your most recent 2-4 paycheck stubs, a recent banking statement, and a detailed list of previous residences. Landlords charge prospective tenants a $35-$55 fee to run background/credit checks and also require a good faith deposit that covers the first 2-3 month’s rent.

3. To Beach or not to Beach? That is the question. Most Gary residents will tell you that if you want to live in the most modern environs, then look no further than the Miller Beach area on the shores of Lake Michigan. Other viable options for renters include the newly-constructed condos, townhouses, and freestanding homes along East Edge (within walking distance of both the Lake and Marquette Park) or the various apartments in the Glen Park, Aetna, and Ross neighborhoods.

2. Get smart. Renter’s insurance, which only costs between $12 and $25 a month in Gary, is a great way to protect your belongings (like that beer-stained rocking recliner from 1974 that you’re so proud of) in case of fire, theft, or property damage. Also, keep in mind that landlords are not legally required to install new locks on doors before welcoming new tenants, so if you’re the suspicious … we mean, wary … type, feel free to change the locks on your own (most landlords have no problem with this, as long as you provide them with a copy of the key). Finally, inspect your new place carefully (along with an objective third party) before taking up residence to make sure your appliances, pipes, showerheads, etc. are up to par.

1. Leave the danger to Danger Mouse. Our advice: stay out of an abandoned building’s interior; chances are, you’ll be trespassing, inhaling asbestos, or walking into an unsound structure the moment you step through the door.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time to get down to brass tacks and find you the perfect place to call home in Gary! Best of luck and happy hunting!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Gary?
In Gary, the median rent is $680 for a studio, $790 for a 1-bedroom, $929 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,188 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Gary, check out our monthly Gary Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Gary?
Some of the colleges located in the Gary area include City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College, Chicago State University, Roosevelt University, University of Chicago, and City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Gary?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Gary from include Chicago, Evanston, Oak Park, Glenview, and Elmhurst.

