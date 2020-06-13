90 Apartments for rent in Gary, IN

Gary, Indiana

Greetings, Hoosiers! Word on the streets is you’re in the market for a primo apartment in Gary, Indiana, situated in the southeastern quadrant of the Chicagoland area. Good news! You’ve come to the right place, because scoring people their dream homes … er, apartments … in Gary is what we do best. Just take these ten simple pieces of advice to heart and you’ll be kicking back in your dream dwellings in less time than it takes to say, “Who the heck was Gary, anyway?” (F.Y.I., Elbert Gary was the chairman of the U.S. Steel Corporation, which founded the city in 1906 … Exciting, huh? Sure it is!)

10. Don’t believe all the hype. The truth is that there are plenty of great neighborhoods in Gary, situated outside the downtown area where houses are well-kept.

9. … but believe some of the hype. It’s appropriate to say that the magic has disappeared in many parts of the “Magic City:”

8. Get your motor running. It’s imperative to have your own set of wheels in Gary. Public transportation is inadequate (to put it kindly) for such a sprawling city.

7. Common sense is king. Use common sense when choosing an apartment, and remember that when you sign a lease, you’re stuck with it for its duration. So don’t commit to a property unless you’re completely sure it’s a good fit for you.

6. Look on the sunny side. Instead of sitting around your apartment fretting about what others have to say about your city, why not get out and enjoy some of Gary’s amenities? The city is home to a professional baseball team (the RailCats of the American Association league), an urban flea market, a pair of casinos, and numerous parks, trails, and Lake Michigan beaches. Downtown Chicago is a mere 25 miles away, so Gary residents can easily partake in everything the Windy City has to offer as well.

5. Save those greenbacks. The cost of living index in Gary is remarkably low – 23 percentage points lower than the national average – and a typical 1 to 2BR apartment or townhouse goes for between $450 and $650. So you’ll be able to spend your money on more pressing needs, like RailCats tickets and Michael Jackson paraphernalia (Gary is the boyhood home of the Jackson 5 and is dotted with King of Pop souvenir shops).

4. Be prepared. After you’ve decided an apartment complex is right for you, work on gathering those tedious documents that landlords require. Arm yourself with your most recent 2-4 paycheck stubs, a recent banking statement, and a detailed list of previous residences. Landlords charge prospective tenants a $35-$55 fee to run background/credit checks and also require a good faith deposit that covers the first 2-3 month’s rent.

3. To Beach or not to Beach? That is the question. Most Gary residents will tell you that if you want to live in the most modern environs, then look no further than the Miller Beach area on the shores of Lake Michigan. Other viable options for renters include the newly-constructed condos, townhouses, and freestanding homes along East Edge (within walking distance of both the Lake and Marquette Park) or the various apartments in the Glen Park, Aetna, and Ross neighborhoods.

2. Get smart. Renter’s insurance, which only costs between $12 and $25 a month in Gary, is a great way to protect your belongings (like that beer-stained rocking recliner from 1974 that you’re so proud of) in case of fire, theft, or property damage. Also, keep in mind that landlords are not legally required to install new locks on doors before welcoming new tenants, so if you’re the suspicious … we mean, wary … type, feel free to change the locks on your own (most landlords have no problem with this, as long as you provide them with a copy of the key). Finally, inspect your new place carefully (along with an objective third party) before taking up residence to make sure your appliances, pipes, showerheads, etc. are up to par.

1. Leave the danger to Danger Mouse. Our advice: stay out of an abandoned building’s interior; chances are, you’ll be trespassing, inhaling asbestos, or walking into an unsound structure the moment you step through the door.

And now that we’ve covered the basics, it’s time to get down to brass tacks and find you the perfect place to call home in Gary! Best of luck and happy hunting!