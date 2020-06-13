/
beech grove
222 Apartments for rent in Beech Grove, IN📍
Beech Grove
11 Units Available
The Brixton
4929 Red Robin Dr, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
$745
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
855 sqft
Community includes a pool, tennis court, and fitness center. Apartments are pet-friendly and have dishwashers. Located just minutes from I-465 and I-65, so convenient for commuting.
Beech Grove
1 Unit Available
Beech Meadow
147 Diplomat Ct, Beech Grove, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$984
1125 sqft
Beech Meadow Apartments, located in Beech Grove, Indiana, is your link to city convenience and country charm! Beech Meadow is located within walking distance to the award winning Beech Grove Schools! We're just minutes from I-465, I-65 and downtown
Beech Grove
1 Unit Available
1860 Alton Street
1860 Alton Street, Beech Grove, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1224 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Beech Grove
1 Unit Available
129 North 2nd Avenue
129 North 2nd Avenue, Beech Grove, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$895
1122 sqft
Spacious property in a great Beech Grove location. Within walking distance of Main st. Great environment, surroundings and community. 3 bedrooms with one of them being secluded on the back of property.
Beech Grove
1 Unit Available
960 Rotherham Lane
960 Rotherham Lane, Beech Grove, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2064 sqft
Beautiful move-in ready home in desirable Beech Grove neighborhood. Close to 465 roughly 15 minutes commute to downtown Indianapolis. Open concept living room and dinning room combo makes the floor plan idea for the whole family.
Beech Grove
1 Unit Available
1329 South 9th Avenue
1329 S 9th Ave, Beech Grove, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1219 sqft
*Move in by 4/20/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Beech Grove
1 Unit Available
5342 Elmwood Avenue
5342 Elmwood Avenue, Beech Grove, IN
Studio
$2,400
Unit "H" was formerly AM Custom Body Shop. It's 2,784 sq. ft. with single office & bath. The body shop had a separate paint booth. 5 yr lease is $2,400 per month, 3 yr lease is $2,600 per month.
Results within 1 mile of Beech Grove
I65-South Emerson
6 Units Available
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$740
3 Bedrooms
$855
Upgraded apartments with granite counters and vinyl plank flooring. Pet friendly. Open parking on site. Conveniently located next to I-465 and I-65. Close to the University of Indianapolis.
I65-South Emerson
2 Units Available
Heathmoore Apartments
5984 Heathmoore Dr, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$787
864 sqft
Welcome home to Heathmoore Apartments! We are located on the Southeast side of Indianapolis in the desirable Franklin Township area! We are within a few minutes to Beech Grove, downtown Indianapolis, Southport, and Greenwood! We are near Greenwood
Near Southeast
1 Unit Available
4826 E Gala Dr
4826 East Gala Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$975
1268 sqft
SOUTH EAST 3BR FULLY RENOVATED LIKE NEW! AVAILABLE NOW this 3 bedroom/1 bath home has been renovated with wood look plank flooring, new carpeting, fresh two-toned paint, mini-blinds included throughout and much more.
Near Southeast
1 Unit Available
2334 Walker Ave
2334 Walker Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
2 Bedrooms
$795
798 sqft
SOUTH EAST SIDE 2 BEDROOM UPDATED! Recent Renovation includes refinished hardwood flooring, exposed brick wall, and gorgeous wooden beams. Kitchen features granite counter-tops and newer flooring. Some appliances included.
Southeast Indianapolis
1 Unit Available
2712 Addison Meadows Lane
2712 Addison Meadows Lane, Indianapolis, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1720 sqft
This is a spacious 4 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home located in Warren Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, dishwasher, microwave, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.
University Heights
1 Unit Available
3726 Fetlock Dr
3726 Fetlock Drive, Indianapolis, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedroom 3 Bath House with 2 Car Garage - This spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath features a fully fenced back yard, a full 2 car garage, plenty of storage and is conveniently Located close to local businesses, schools, employment opportunities, and just
University Heights
1 Unit Available
2297 East Troy Avenue
2297 Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,650
Corner 1774 sf building with garage and fenced outside storage. Double lot parcel with .30 acre. Zoned C 5/D 4. Historically used for auto sales and service.
University Heights
1 Unit Available
2201 East Troy Avenue
2201 Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,550
Fully Fenced C-5 / D-4 parcel with small office offered for sale or for lease. The .25 Acre site is level and has a sidewalk in front.
Results within 5 miles of Beech Grove
Downtown Indianapolis
101 Units Available
Residences at CityWay
229 S Delaware St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,205
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1256 sqft
Convenient urban living with easy access to the best local bars, eateries and public transportation. Airy and spacious apartments with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Secure bike storage and 24-hour maintenance.
Downtown Indianapolis
318 Units Available
Riley Towers Apartments of Indianapolis
650 N Alabama St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$877
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,066
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1313 sqft
From their location in downtown Indianapolis, these apartment homes boast great views. The pet-friendly community features a resort-style pool with sun deck, trash removal and private gated parking.
Downtown Indianapolis
149 Units Available
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,034
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1046 sqft
Within walking distance of Military Park, Lucas Oil Stadiums, schools, stores and restaurants. One- and two-bedroom apartments have walk-in closets, fireplace and in-unit laundry. Residents have access to pool, gym and outdoor grill.
Downtown Indianapolis
75 Units Available
Nine+Eighteen Apartments
918 Fort Wayne Avenue, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1492 sqft
Nine+Eighteen is the new modern-nostalgic centerpiece of the St. Joseph Historic Neighborhood in Downtown Indianapolis.
Fountain Square
14 Units Available
Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,160
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,327
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,707
1034 sqft
Situated just five minutes away from Fountain Square and within easy walking distance to dining, shopping and entertainment. Units have walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and extra storage. Urban workshop, bike storage. Pet friendly.
Downtown Indianapolis
57 Units Available
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$854
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$940
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,744
1074 sqft
The apartment homes in this mixed-use space community feature granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Outside, residents have access to a bocce court, community garden. Interstate 70 is only moments away.
Fountain Square
32 Units Available
Edge 35
1224 Prospect St, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$865
464 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,155
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
966 sqft
Located in vibrant Fountain Square, Edge 35 features a heightened residential and commercial experience. Offering a pet-friendly community, outdoor grilling area, bike-friendly options, and more.
Downtown Indianapolis
4 Units Available
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
1 Bedroom
$1,590
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
1646 sqft
Situated in the thriving Mass Ave Arts District. Pet-friendly apartments with wood-style floors, large windows, spacious balconies and a technology package with high speed internet and DISH TV channels. Garage parking and bike storage available.
Downtown Indianapolis
50 Units Available
Circa
617 North College Ave, Indianapolis, IN
Studio
$1,096
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1020 sqft
Minutes from the bustling neighborhood of Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis. Pet-friendly contemporary housing with urban lounge and in-unit laundry. Residents get easy access to walking trails, art galleries and unique restaurants.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Beech Grove, the median rent is $590 for a studio, $685 for a 1-bedroom, $848 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,137 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Beech Grove, check out our monthly Beech Grove Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Beech Grove area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Indiana University-Bloomington, Marian University, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Beech Grove from include Indianapolis, Bloomington, Carmel, Greenwood, and Fishers.
