Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:16 PM
161 Apartments for rent in Lawrence, IN📍
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
68 Units Available
The M Club
7007 Courthouse Dr, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$625
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
932 sqft
Perfect for the health-conscious, since it features a tennis court, outdoor and indoor swimming pools and a basketball court. Residents have access to an online portal for payments and complaints.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Harrison Place
5812 Beatle Dr, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$851
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,283
1236 sqft
Stylish units with a fireplace, hardwood flooring and private balconies or patios. Enjoy a pool table, gym and 24-hour laundry on site. Head to nearby Fort Harrison State Park for a nature getaway.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
14 Units Available
Pangea Vineyards
10101 Montery Rd, Lawrence, IN
Studio
$563
414 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$649
840 sqft
Two-bedroom and studio apartments available. Gas included in rent. Units include walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. On-site amenities include pool, off-street parking and easy online payments. Located close to I-70 and I-465.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
6 Units Available
Shadeland Terrace
4620 Englewood Dr, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
Spacious townhomes with a patio/balcony, walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Recently renovated. Near great eateries, like Harold's Soul Food & Chicken. Right beside I-465 for transportation convenience.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Lenox
5421 Calder Way, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$735
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Lenox Apartments, an affordable apartment community located on the North East side of Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lenox offers a serene retreat tucked away on 16 beautifully kept acres in the desirable Lawrence Township.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
4820 KATHERINE DR
4820 Katherine Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$895
936 sqft
Lawrence Twp 3 BR - Three bedroom, 1.5 bath 1 story home near 46th & Shadeland in Lawrence Township. Gas heat. AC. Carport. Dishwasher provided. Painting & Cleaning in progress.....contact us now for more information. (RLNE2943126)
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7760 Twin Beech Lane
7760 Twin Beech Lane, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$985
1260 sqft
Quiet Lawrence neighborhood with a huge fenced yard! - This home is perfectly nestled away on a quiet street in the heart of Lawrence and has been nicely renovated, with spacious room sizes and a functional layout.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5624 Wynridge Ct
5624 Wynridge Court, Lawrence, IN
1 Bedroom
$725
Room B: Furnished Private Bedroom, Shared 1.5 Baths Available 06/14/20 We Are NOT Alpine Leasing. Sorry, not able to accept Section 8. BEAUTIFUL FURNISHED PRIVATE ROOMS IN *SHARED* FURNISHED HOUSE *WITH ROOMMATES*.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kensington Commons
1 Unit Available
10407 Hornton Street
10407 Hornton Street, Lawrence, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,499
1980 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
12345 Pendleton Pike
12345 Pendleton Pike, Lawrence, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1500 sqft
Pendleton Pike - Property Id: 281657 WELL BUILT Redwood/Limstone CHARACTER Frank Llyod Ranch on crawl LARGE half acre yard lots trees wildlife.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Pines
1 Unit Available
7837 STRATFIELD DR
7837 Stratfield Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2164 sqft
Lawrence Twp - 3 BR home - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home in Eagle Pines with a bonus loft area and over 2100 square feet. Fireplace, 2 car garage. Stove, dishwasher and microwave provided.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
7755 E 50th St
7755 East 50th Street, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
1008 sqft
EAST SIDE/LAWRENCE - 3BR RANCH HOME FULLY RENOVATED! Beautiful ranch home with large picture window overlooking front porch and fresh landscaping. Wood flooring, newer carpeting and two-toned paint. Updated kitchen and bath.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
McCords Crossing
1 Unit Available
7114 Elias Circle
7114 Elias Circle, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1244 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5230 Traditions Road
5230 Traditions Road, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1584 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Kensington Commons
1 Unit Available
10313 Cadogan Drive
10313 Cadogan Drive, Lawrence, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1980 sqft
Available soon and now accepting applications! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
4615 Karen Drive
4615 Karen Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
936 sqft
This cozy 3 bed 1.5 bath has lots to offer, completely renovated with new finishes and lots of space. Off street parking and near by shopping. Tenant pays all utilities: Electric, Gas, Water and trash and all mandatory fees.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Kensington Commons
1 Unit Available
10568 Kensil Street
10568 Kensil Street, Lawrence, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1604 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Eagle Pines
1 Unit Available
7843 Stratfield Drive
7843 Stratfield Drive, Lawrence, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2272 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
11914 Bellridge Drive
11914 Bellridge Dr, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1356 sqft
BRAND SPANKING NEW! Be the first to live in this brand new home. Conveniently located in Lawrence just off 56th Street. Upgraded exterior and kitchen appliances. You are going to want to call this one home. Neighborhood boasts a POOL and Clubhouse.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Cobblestone At Geist
1 Unit Available
12404 COBBLESTONE Court
12404 Cobblestone Court, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1400 sqft
Completely updated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with full rear fenced yard and mini barn. All new laminate flooring, new cabinets and new Granite countertops, newer stainless steel kitchen appliances, Range/oven, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
10208 East 46TH Street
10208 East 46th Street, Lawrence, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
948 sqft
Exciting opportunity on this brick duplex in Lawrence TWP! Offering 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, Living room, large eat-in kitchen & laundry rm PLUS 1 car att garage in a rural setting. The carpet is very clean, and the kitchen and 1.
1 of 9
Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
11647 Peacock Drive
11647 Peacock Drive, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1589 sqft
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off amount evenly split over the lease terms if leased and moved in before May 3rd! Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.
1 of 20
Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
7523 East 53rd Place
7523 East 53rd Place, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1073 sqft
** UNIT PENDING ** This nice ranch within minutes to I-465, Explorer Park, Harrison Hill Elementary and Fort Ben. Home features lots of storage space. Cute, eat-in kitchen and large laundry room. Bonus room off of 1-car garage.
1 of 37
Last updated December 11 at 04:45pm
1 Unit Available
7145 East 48th Street
7145 East 48th Street, Lawrence, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Wonderful Totally Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Brick Ranch Home! Upgrades include Beautiful Vinyl Wood Plank Flooring in the Kitchen and Bathroom, and Brand New Carpeting in the Bedrooms, Hallway and Living Room.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lawrence rentals listed on Apartment List is $870.
Some of the colleges located in the Lawrence area include University of Indianapolis, Indiana University-Kokomo, Marian University, Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, and Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lawrence from include Indianapolis, Carmel, Greenwood, Fishers, and Noblesville.
