5 Apartments for rent in Warsaw, IN📍
Orchard Ridge Apartments
75 N Orchard Dr, Warsaw, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$781
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Orchard Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. All apartments are pet-friendly and come with laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Access to parking and a pool.
500 Ross Ave
500 Ross Avenue, Warsaw, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$997
920 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex in Warsaw. Amenities included: deck, central air, central heat, hardwood floors, and washer dryer hook-up. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. $997/month rent. $900 security deposit required.
800 E Arthur Street
800 East Arthur Street, Warsaw, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
889 sqft
Lease this updated condo conveniently located near shopping and schools.
Results within 1 mile of Warsaw
2504 West Side Drive
2504 Westside Dr, Kosciusko County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Recently Remodeled 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home in Warsaw Minutes From Downtown Warsaw and Shopping Areas - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5663503)
Results within 10 miles of Warsaw
595 S 950 W 92
595 South 950 W-92, Whitley County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Private farmhouse in a quiet setting off the road. Newly updated with remodeled bathrooms. Large kitchen with island. Central AC, dishwasher and Laundry hookups. Plenty of storage in basement and included utility shed. Possibility of a third bedroom.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Warsaw rentals listed on Apartment List is $880.
Some of the colleges located in the Warsaw area include Indiana University-South Bend, Huntington University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, Indiana Institute of Technology, and Indiana University-Kokomo. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Warsaw from include Fort Wayne, South Bend, Mishawaka, Elkhart, and Kokomo.