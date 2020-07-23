/
/
kosciusko county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:43 AM
24 Apartments for rent in Kosciusko County, IN📍
Contact for Availability
Redwood Warsaw
3023 Murwood Pl, Warsaw, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1394 sqft
Opening Fall 2019! Contact us for more details.Redwood Warsaw is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for.
3 Units Available
Orchard Ridge Apartments
75 N Orchard Dr, Warsaw, IN
1 Bedroom
$734
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$843
833 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Orchard Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. All apartments are pet-friendly and come with laundry, a patio or balcony, and walk-in closets. Access to parking and a pool.
1 Unit Available
760 W Eagle St
760 Harding Street, Warsaw, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1284 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house with updated appliances. Recent remodel. Cozy 3 bedroom home with updated appliances and recent remodel.
1 Unit Available
309 N Morgan Street
309 North Morgan Street, Mentone, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
864 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath apartment for rent in Mentone. Property features large yard, in apartment laundry, central air, and affordable. $675 rent plus $675 security deposit. Tenant pays their own utilities.
1 Unit Available
762 West Eagle Street
762 Harding Street, Warsaw, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2016 sqft
2 story with walk out basement, located on 9 acres with a river flowing through.
1 Unit Available
10438 N 800 E
10438 North 800 East, Kosciusko County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
702 sqft
This charming chalet is a weekly vacation rental on beautiful Lake Wawasee. The 2 bedroom 1 bath home sleeps 4 in beds comfortably. There is room for 2 boats at the pier and plenty of parking. Come, stay, and make memories!
1 Unit Available
9189 East Crooked Mile Road Unit B
9189 East Crooked Mile Road, Kosciusko County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$800
860 sqft
Nice Lake Access 2-Bedroom Apartment Available near Lake Wawasee - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4505495)
1 Unit Available
8095 E Rosella Street
8095 Rosella Street, Kosciusko County, IN
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
4056 sqft
5 bedroom 5 bathroom with elevator and 1 car attached and 2 car detached. enjoy for the off season while between homes or just moving into area fully furnished
1 Unit Available
2504 West Side Drive
2504 Westside Dr, Kosciusko County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1450 sqft
Recently Remodeled 2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Home in Warsaw Minutes From Downtown Warsaw and Shopping Areas - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5663503)
1 Unit Available
6250 E Trusdell Ave Avenue
6250 East Trusdell Avenue, Kosciusko County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Adorable, well maintained, and nicely appointed cottage on magnificent Lake Wawasee. Quaint setting on a quiet drive with limited traffic -- desirable for families with children, or for those who prefer a more peaceful stay at the lake.
1 Unit Available
111 E Haiden Drive Apt #15
111 East Haiden Drive, Syracuse, IN
2 Bedrooms
$850
880 sqft
2 unit duplex 2 unit duplex
1 Unit Available
152 North Main Street Apt B
152 North Main Street, Nappanee, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$635
580 sqft
Spacious 2nd Foor Apartment in the Heart of Nappanee - This spacious 2nd floor apartment is located accross from the Library in Nappanee. The apartment has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen and a large living room.
1 Unit Available
595 S 950 W 92
595 South 950 W-92, Whitley County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1700 sqft
Private farmhouse in a quiet setting off the road. Newly updated with remodeled bathrooms. Large kitchen with island. Central AC, dishwasher and Laundry hookups. Plenty of storage in basement and included utility shed. Possibility of a third bedroom.
1 Unit Available
68261 County Road 127
68261 County Road 127, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
- (RLNE5874158)
1 Unit Available
14604 Falcon Lane
14604 Falcon Lane, Elkhart County, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,610
2722 sqft
Country Living with this 4 Bedroom Home in Fairfield School District - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5485622)
1 Unit Available
335 South Birkey Street
335 South Birkey Street, Bremen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$625
620 sqft
Welcome to Bremtown Apartments! -This 2 bedroom/1-bathroom apartment located @ 333 Birkey Street in Bremen, is located in a quiet, residential neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
1999 Faith Avenue
1999 Faith Avenue, Bremen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$675
675 sqft
This beautiful 2/1 ground floor apartment will make you feel right at home. This unit is located in a cul-de-sac which gives privacy & off street parking to all 8 of the units located at this property.
1 Unit Available
238 Winchester Trails 238
238 Winchester Trl, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,129
1216 sqft
2020 3BR/2BH Home W/Front Porch - Property Id: 322271 This Beautiful Champion Home is a 2020 home with 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms for a Total of 1,216 Square Feet.
1 Unit Available
400 Winchester Trails
400 Winchester Trail, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1216 sqft
BRAND NEW 2020 Champion Homes - Property Id: 310290 SNEAK PEAK of the Brand New 2020 Champion Homes that were brought to the Winchester Trails Community! These Homes are BEAUTIFUL & Spacious with Open Floor Plans.
1 Unit Available
46 Winchester Trails Lot #46
46 Winchester Trl, Goshen, IN
3 Bedrooms
$48,000
1216 sqft
2017 Clayton Home FOR SALE ONLY - Property Id: 295438 Winchester Trails in Goshen has a 2017 Clayton Pulse Home FOR SALE! Asking Price $50,000.00 Its a 3BR/2BH with 1,216 total Sq.Ft.
1 Unit Available
1323 S. 8th Street Unit 3
1323 South 8th Street, Goshen, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$675
620 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment Near Goshen College Available - • Refrigerator • Gas Oven • Stackable Washer & Dryer (Electric Only) Hook-up • Rent Includes Gas for Heat • Rent Inlcudes Water and Sewer • Tenant Must Have Gas/Electric Transferred into
1 Unit Available
523 E. Douglas Apt # 3
523 East Douglas Street, Goshen, IN
1 Bedroom
$535
480 sqft
Nice 1-Bedroom Apartment Located in Goshen - • 1-Bedroom Apartment • Refrigerator • Electric Oven/Range • Carpeted Living Room & Bedrooms • Air Conditioner • Apply at No Charge at www.5Star-Team.
1 Unit Available
65719 SR 15*
65719 Indiana Highway 15, Elkhart County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1198 sqft
65719 SR 15* Available 08/14/20 3 Bedroom Spacious Ranch Home in Goshen - This spacious home features a formal living room with a great picture window, a dining Room, kitchen, & 3-seasons room, 3 Bedrooms, and a full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
1825 Manor Haus Ct. Apt. 4
1825 Manor Haus Court, Goshen, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
925 sqft
Nice 2 Bedroom Apartment Located off of College Avenue in Goshen - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5598235)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kosciusko County area include Indiana University-South Bend, Huntington University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, Indiana Institute of Technology, and Indiana University-Kokomo. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Fort Wayne, Mishawaka, South Bend, Elkhart, and Portage have apartments for rent.