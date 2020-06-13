/
83 Apartments for rent in Griffith, IN📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
860 N. Jay St
860 North Jay Avenue, Griffith, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Beautifully renovated 3 bed 1 bath house with HARDWOOD and QUARTZ counter tops, full basement 2 car garage, spacious rooms and yard! - **4th of JULY SAVINGS: $500 off your First Months Rent** Come check out this beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
1116 East Main (Example)
1116 East Main Street, Griffith, IN
Studio
$8,700
9000 sqft
9000 Sq' flex space. Includes 1120 Sq' of office space. New Business Park in development located in Griffith In. Great location for your business operations. 3000 sq' to 21,000 sq' of Flex Space available. Zoned B3.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
705 S. Wheeler St. Ste. 2
705 S Wheeler St, Griffith, IN
Studio
$1,900
3000 sqft
3,000 Sq' Shop space includes 12x12 office with heat and a/c, bathroom, shop furnace, shop sink, water heater, new lighting, security lighting on exterior of building. Newly renovated insulated building.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
800 E 38th Place - F1
800 East 38th Place, Griffith, IN
2 Bedrooms
$880
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Hardwood Flooring for Whole Unit. Very nice and bright unit, large rooms, beautiful views. Laundry room access in the building. Quite and Safe community. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
Black Oak
1 Unit Available
2867 Colfax Street
2867 Colfax Street, Gary, IN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
950 sqft
Includes stove fridge and washer and dryer. Lawn maintenance is included at the present time. Call Curt at 219 798 2913. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
9617 Farmer Dr. - 204
9617 Farmer Drive, Highland, IN
2 Bedrooms
$825
900 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit on the 2nd floor. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Credit check and security deposit required. NO PETS allowed.
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
3615 Orchard Drive - 9
3615 Orchard Dr, Hammond, IN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$890
891 sqft
Very nice and bright unit, Large rooms, Beautiful views. Brand New Hard Wood Flooring for the whole unit. Laundry room access in the building. Quite and Safe complex. Professional cleaning service comes to clean buildings every 2 weeks.
Last updated May 28 at 05:09pm
3 Units Available
Sherwood Lake Apartments
801 Sherwood Lake Dr, Schererville, IN
1 Bedroom
$920
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This modern, upscale community is also smoke free and pet-friendly. On-site amenities include a playground, clubhouse, dog park and grill area. Granite countertops, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry provided.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
1768 Van Buren St
1768 Van Buren Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$950
This Home is Rent To Own........This home has been rented BUT we can find you similar home when you qualify!.... Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom ranch home is looking for an owner.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3987 Tyler St
3987 Tyler Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$895
3987 Tyler St Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ambridge Mann
1 Unit Available
273 Cleveland St
273 Cleveland Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$875
273 Cleveland St Available 07/04/20 BEAUTIFUL BRICK HOME WITH PERFECT LOCATION! - This home has been recently remodeled and will be ready for move in 7/4/2020.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4179 Harrison St
4179 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$900
1154 sqft
4179 Harrison St Available 07/06/20 LARGE HOME WITH EXTRAS! and 1.5 Bathrooms - Amazing home with plenty of living space. Very clean.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
4134 Fillmore Street
4134 Fillmore Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$815
900 sqft
Glen Park Living! Some Utilities Included! Available Now! - Cozy 3 Bedroom/ 1 Bathroom Home on One Level in Glen Park in Gary, IN! All Tile Flooring! Freshly Painted Interior! American Water and Gary Sanitation Bill Included in Rent! Gated In
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Gary
1 Unit Available
747 Lincoln St
747 Lincoln Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
1263 sqft
Huge Home With All The Space You Need! - Looking for room? Need space? This is the home for you! This home is not only huge but comes complete with a full basement, good sized kitchen with plenty of cabinets, and nice sized yard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2128 Ridge Road
2128 Ridge Road, Highland, IN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
4 bedroom with tons of space, minutes from 80/94 - You do not want to miss out on this GORGEOUS 4 bedroom home located across from Highland's 330 acre park and golf course, Wicker Park.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brunswick
1 Unit Available
567 Dallas St
567 Dallas Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$825
567 Dallas St Available 07/06/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR RENT! - This is a beautiful 3 bedroom home with a large basement with plenty of space for your family to grow in. This home has just been updated so in fantastic condition.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1225 Cherry Street
1225 Cherry Street, Hammond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
852 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom house - Come check out this Cozy 2 bedroom home located in beautiful South Hammond. Located near 80/94 for easy expressway access. This home has Laminate flooring throughout. Beautiful front porch to enjoy the summer nights.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Tolleston
1 Unit Available
3515 20th Place
3515 West 20th Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$875
Recently Updated 3 bedroom 1 bath house with dry basement, large fenced in yard, hardwood floors and more! - recently updated 3 bed 1 bath house with a dry basement, nice size fenced in backyard, hardwood floors, extra storage space available, LARGE
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brunswick
1 Unit Available
726 Durbin St
726 Durbin Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$875
726 Durbin St Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - This home is under construction and will be brand new! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures,
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tolleston
1 Unit Available
2343 Taney Pl
2343 Taney Place, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
2343 Taney Pl Available 06/23/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tolleston
1 Unit Available
2181 Williams St
2181 Williams Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$825
BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tolleston
1 Unit Available
4451 W 20th Pl
4451 West 20th Place, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$825
4451 W 20th Pl Available 07/05/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures, toilets, sinks, flooring, paint, etc etc.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brunswick
1 Unit Available
721 Durbin St
721 Durbin Street, Gary, IN
4 Bedrooms
$875
721 Durbin St Available 06/15/20 BRAND NEW HOME UNDER CONSTRUCTION! - This home is under construction and will be brand new! When we say new we mean everything is new! This includes electrical, plumbing, furnace, hot water heater, fixtures,
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Park
1 Unit Available
3864 Harrison St.
3864 Harrison Street, Gary, IN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Spacious house near Indiana University - Property Id: 134910 People are checking out this property.
