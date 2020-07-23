/
/
warrick county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
47 Apartments for rent in Warrick County, IN📍
27 Units Available
Oak Grove Crossing
7133 Castle Way, Newburgh, IN
1 Bedroom
$835
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1232 sqft
A sophisticated getaway located in the rolling hills of historic Newburgh, Indiana.\nIts Oak Grove Crossing: luxurious apartment homes that feel secluded, but are close to Castle schools and convenient to anywhere you want to go.
20 Units Available
Regency Club
8416 Lincoln Ave, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$695
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LIVING IS GOOD IN THE CLUB. Those who choose to live the good life with us at Regency Club will appreciate the comforts and amenities of our apartments and townhomes, not to mention the attractive list of community features we offer.
1 Unit Available
10900 Spry Road
10900 Spry Road, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1797 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom House in Newburgh for Rent - Large Newburgh 3 bedroom home that sits on 1.38 acres of land. Plenty of space to enjoy outside and inside. Large rooms, nice deck to enjoy, and a pole barn and storage barn for all of you storage needs.
1 Unit Available
8120 Cedar Point Drive
8120 Cedar Point Drive, Warrick County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1281 sqft
Check out this move-in ready 3 bedroom home on Newburgh's Northside. Great room offers a decorative fireplace with tile surround, flanked by 2 windows, recessed lights & ceiling fan.
1 Unit Available
5677 Maple Lane
5677 Maple Lane, Newburgh, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1212 sqft
Coming available in August. Three bedroom, two full bath duplex close to downtown Newburgh. Open floor plan includes living room, dining area, and kitchen with an angled island. All bedrooms and amenities on one level.
1 Unit Available
418 W Main Street
418 W Main St, Newburgh, IN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Move in ready, located in Downtown Newburgh! This property is only two blocks from the Downtown Newburgh Riverfront. Offers a dining area off the kitchen, and separate living room. Bedroom features two closets and an updated bathroom.
1 Unit Available
5259 Oakwood Drive
5259 Oakwood Drive, Warrick County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$695
1200 sqft
This town home has NEW windows, flooring and a BRAND NEW roof! Two bedroom, one and a half bath town home is all electric. It includes Washer/Dryer Hookups and Off Street parking. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
1360 Old Plank Rd
1360 Old Plank Rd, Warrick County, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
Modern Duplex!! - Modern 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex with a 1 car garage available! This home includes a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer/dryer.
Results within 1 mile of Warrick County
7 Units Available
Lakeshore Apartment Homes
727 Beachfront Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$785
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1314 sqft
APARTMENTS IN EVANSVILLE, IN This beautiful community offers vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, private patios, private entry, balconies and more! It is nestled right off I-69 and the Lloyd Expressway.
12 Units Available
Ashley Pointe
410 Fuquay Rd, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$715
2 Bedrooms
$830
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
Bright apartments near I-69 and Eastland Mall. Dining area and private balcony/patio. Air conditioning. Community has tennis court, basketball court, and pool. Off-street parking available.
Results within 5 miles of Warrick County
11 Units Available
Brooklyn Place
6830 Brooklyn Ct, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$792
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$886
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1206 sqft
Within walking distance to Lloyd Crossing Shopping Center. All-electric kitchen with refrigerator and private patio or balcony with storage found in every apartment. Select homes feature dens. Community provides 24-hour emergency on-call maintenance.
6 Units Available
Addison Place
1165 Shiloh Sq, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$626
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$706
1004 sqft
Units include fully equipped kitchens, spacious patios and balconies, and modern amenities. Community offers pool, sundeck, and manicured grounds. Located minutes from University of Evansville, University of Southern Indiana, and Indiana Business College.
1 Unit Available
Indian Woods
1900 Pueblo Pass, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$734
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature private entries, separate dining rooms, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes pool, lush landscaping, and playgrounds. Close to highways, shopping, and many dining destinations.
7 Units Available
Kimber Green Apartments
200 Kimber Ln, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$850
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the heart of Evansville, Kimber Green is ready to welcome you home. Our convenient location makes it easy to get around town, but you won’t have to travel far for the best shopping, dining, and entertainment Evansville has to offer.
16 Units Available
Coldwater Flats
1320 Lee Court, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$849
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$699
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1158 sqft
Experience picturesque living at your new Coldwater Flats apartment home located in Evansville, Indiana. Our beautiful community is just minutes away from the Ohio River, just off of Robert D. Orr Highway and U.S 41.
6 Units Available
Pavilion Lakes Apartments
100 Williamsburg Dr, Evansville, IN
1 Bedroom
$779
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1200 sqft
Pavilion Lakes is ideally located in Evansville, Indiana. While our lush, landscaped grounds provide a beautiful, park-like oasis, we’re close to Starbucks, Eastland Mall, the University of Evansville, and the Lloyd Expressway.
1 Unit Available
Kathleen - Jeannette
Heathmoore Apartments of Evansville
2413 South Green River Road, Evansville, IN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
Heathmoore Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
1 Unit Available
5005 Hampton Ct
5005 Hampton Ct, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$750
Eastside Evansville Condo - East side 2 bedroom and 1.5 bath condo boasts beautiful hardwood floors with water, sewer, trash and lawn care included! No more trips at the laundromat as the property includes a washer & dryer for your convenience.
1 Unit Available
Greater Oakhill
3604 Cornell Ct
3604 Cornell Court, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1361 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home!! - Breathtaking 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with an attached 2 car garage. This home offers an astonishing kitchen with ample cabinet space.
1 Unit Available
110 Buckingham Dr
110 Buckingham Dr, Evansville, IN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1156 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Evansville. Amenities included: dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, storage, washer dryer, ceiling fans, microwave, garbage disposal, and spacious closets. Utilities included: water.
1 Unit Available
Greater Oakhill
5142 Hedera Drive
5142 Headra Drive, Melody Hill, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1146 sqft
Coming available in August!! Ranch home located on a fenced lot at the end of a cul de sac. Features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, center island, and sliding glass door access to the patio.
1 Unit Available
15530 AJ Drive
15530 Aj Drive, Vanderburgh County, IN
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2090 sqft
Coming Available in August. 5 bedroom, 3 full bathroom home on Evansville’s Northside. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac in North High School district. This split-level design offers a separate master bedroom with a full bathroom and walk-in closet.
1 Unit Available
3734 Tempsford Drive
3734 Tempsford Drive, Vanderburgh County, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1706 sqft
Step into the foyer with wood laminate floor opening to the great room with 10' ceilings and a decorative fireplace.
1 Unit Available
Timber Park
2904 Timber Park Drive
2904 Timber Park Drive, Evansville, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1956 sqft
3 Bedroom East Side Home! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home 2,031 sq. ft. available on the East Side of Evansville. This home includes a dishwasher, stove, refrigerator and microwave as well as a washer/dryer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Warrick County area include Brescia University, and University of Evansville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Evansville, Owensboro, Madisonville, Washington, and Newburgh have apartments for rent.