5 Apartments for rent in Marion, IN

Life in Marion

Inexpensive apartments for rent in Marion are a way of life. Every imaginable rental, from studio apartments to townhomes, are well-maintained and totally affordable. Studio apartments range from $379 - $500, one bedroom apartments range from $460 - $560, and two bedrooms range between $540 and $660. And, if a little more space is what you’re after, townhouses for rent in Marion (as large as three bedrooms) rent for about $670 - $750. Amenity-wise, apartments in Marion are packed. Included in your super-low rent are perks like a patio/balcony, clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool.

If you’d like a bit more extravagance in your life, rent a luxury apartment in Marion. Packed with everything from saunas to game rooms, and vending machines to tennis courts, luxury apartment living in Marion is attainable and affordable. “Green” apartments are becoming a bit of a thing here in Marion, with apartment communities, like Marion Green Apartments, leading the way. Here you will find two and three bedroom apartments for rent that feature LED lighting, bamboo flooring, and other “green” building measures. Furnished apartments are available here as well. If green living isn’t on your list of “must-haves” for a furnished apartment in Marion, don’t fear. Other communities (Turtle Creek Apartments) feature furnished units as well.

Pet-friendly apartments are also a way of life in Marion, so pack up all the squeaky toys and scratching posts because your pet can also call Marion home. Deposits are typically around $200 and some rentals will charge a monthly pet rent ($25 or so). As for move-in deposits, they range from $100 to as much as a month's rent, but there are always specials for Marion rentals. Be sure to check the community's website or inquire about discounts and specials—you could save on rent, application fees, or deposits.

Because Marion is home to a fast-growing university, you will share the city with students. In most cases, students live on campus; however, the closer to the university you get the higher the chances are that you will need to be quick on the draw for apartment lease signings.

Moving to Marion means affordable living in a quality city. It also means day trips to places called Kokomo—though it’s not as tropic as the song implies. The Midwest is waiting for you…get started on making your new life in Marion.