Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM

5 Apartments for rent in Marion, IN

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:50am
3 Units Available
Marion Green Apartments
1402 S Maple St, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$640
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$709
1270 sqft
Income-restricted apartments with in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking and 24-hour maintenance. Community access to 24-hour gym, clubhouse and playground. Marion Green Apartments is a green community and pet-friendly.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
523 South Whites Avenue
523 S Whites Ave, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
2 bed 1 bath duplex, beautiful hard wood floors, and brand new carpet in the bedrooms. Perfect for downsizing or a roommate! Application: https://www.hemlane.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1100 S Baldwin Ave
1100 South Baldwin Avenue, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
Great Homes Great Communities for Great Families! - Property Id: 290236 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1510 W 11th Street
1510 West 11th Street, Marion, IN
2 Bedrooms
$575
749 sqft
Just Lowered!!! - Great 2 bedroom ranch home with detached garage. New carpet in living room and bedroom. Laundry off the kitchen. Big backyard for the kids to run around! Close to Webster Park. Sorry no pets. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5786438)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2906 Hamaker St
2906 South Hamaker Street, Marion, IN
3 Bedrooms
$775
COMING SOON!!!! MUST SEE!!!! RECENTLY REMODELED 3 BDRM **CENTRAL AIR** - **There are tenants in this home. Please respect their privacy** Brand new laminate flooring, and paint throughout entire home make this 3 bedroom 1 bath home cozy.
City GuideMarion
Located in central Indiana, Marion is the county seat of Grant County, the home of Indiana Wesleyan University, and the birthplace of two cool cats — James Dean and Garfield’s creator (Jim Davis). But, handsome old Hollywood actors and cartoon cats who like lasagna aren’t the only things Marion has going for it. A vibrant arts and culture community, as well as some very affordable apartments are Marion’s other bright spots. Looking for a Midwestern town to call home? Then it’s time to find yo...
Life in Marion

Inexpensive apartments for rent in Marion are a way of life. Every imaginable rental, from studio apartments to townhomes, are well-maintained and totally affordable. Studio apartments range from $379 - $500, one bedroom apartments range from $460 - $560, and two bedrooms range between $540 and $660. And, if a little more space is what you’re after, townhouses for rent in Marion (as large as three bedrooms) rent for about $670 - $750. Amenity-wise, apartments in Marion are packed. Included in your super-low rent are perks like a patio/balcony, clubhouse, gym, and swimming pool.

If you’d like a bit more extravagance in your life, rent a luxury apartment in Marion. Packed with everything from saunas to game rooms, and vending machines to tennis courts, luxury apartment living in Marion is attainable and affordable. “Green” apartments are becoming a bit of a thing here in Marion, with apartment communities, like Marion Green Apartments, leading the way. Here you will find two and three bedroom apartments for rent that feature LED lighting, bamboo flooring, and other “green” building measures. Furnished apartments are available here as well. If green living isn’t on your list of “must-haves” for a furnished apartment in Marion, don’t fear. Other communities (Turtle Creek Apartments) feature furnished units as well.

Pet-friendly apartments are also a way of life in Marion, so pack up all the squeaky toys and scratching posts because your pet can also call Marion home. Deposits are typically around $200 and some rentals will charge a monthly pet rent ($25 or so). As for move-in deposits, they range from $100 to as much as a month's rent, but there are always specials for Marion rentals. Be sure to check the community's website or inquire about discounts and specials—you could save on rent, application fees, or deposits.

Because Marion is home to a fast-growing university, you will share the city with students. In most cases, students live on campus; however, the closer to the university you get the higher the chances are that you will need to be quick on the draw for apartment lease signings.

Moving to Marion means affordable living in a quality city. It also means day trips to places called Kokomo—though it’s not as tropic as the song implies. The Midwest is waiting for you…get started on making your new life in Marion.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Marion?
The average rent price for Marion rentals listed on Apartment List is $630.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Marion?
Some of the colleges located in the Marion area include Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion, Huntington University, Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, University of Indianapolis, and Indiana Institute of Technology. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Marion?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marion from include Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, Carmel, Fishers, and Noblesville.

